White House Reveals AI Action Plan

On July 23, 2025, the White House released "Winning the AI Race: America's AI Action Plan", in accordance with President Trump's January executive order on Removing Barriers to American Leadership in AI. As outlined by the White House, winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people.

The Action Plan identifies over 90 federal policy actions across three pillars – Accelerating Innovation, Building American AI Infrastructure, and Leading in International Diplomacy and Security – that the Trump Administration will take in the coming weeks and months.

Key policies in the AI Action Plan include:

Exporting American AI: The Commerce and State Departments will partner with industry to deliver secure, full-stack AI export packages – including hardware, models, software, applications, and standards – to America's friends and allies around the world. Promoting Rapid Buildout of Data Centers: Expediting and modernizing permits for data centers and semiconductor fabs, as well as creating new national initiatives to increase high-demand occupations like electricians and HVAC technicians. Enabling Innovation and Adoption: Removing onerous federal regulations that hinder AI development and deployment, and seeking private sector input on rules to remove. Upholding Free Speech in Frontier Models: Updating federal procurement guidelines to ensure that the government only contracts with frontier large language model developers who ensure that their systems are objective and free from top-down ideological bias.

"America's AI Action Plan charts a decisive course to cement U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence. President Trump has prioritized AI as a cornerstone of American innovation, powering a new age of American leadership in science, technology, and global influence. This plan galvanizes federal efforts to turbocharge our innovation capacity, build cutting-edge infrastructure, and lead globally, ensuring that American workers and families thrive in the AI era. We are moving with urgency to make this vision a reality," said White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios.

"Artificial intelligence is a revolutionary technology with the potential to transform the global economy and alter the balance of power in the world. To remain the leading economic and military power, the United States must win the AI race. Recognizing this, President Trump directed us to produce this Action Plan. To win the AI race, the U.S. must lead in innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships. At the same time, we must center American workers and avoid Orwellian uses of AI. This Action Plan provides a roadmap for doing that," said AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks.

"Winning the AI Race is non-negotiable. America must continue to be the dominant force in artificial intelligence to promote prosperity and protect our economic and national security. President Trump recognized this at the beginning of his administration and took decisive action by commissioning this AI Action Plan. These clear-cut policy goals set expectations for the federal government to ensure America sets the technological gold standard worldwide, and that the world continues to run on American technology," said Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.

