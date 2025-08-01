Weekly Blockchain Blog – July 28, 2025

Banks Form Partnerships to Expand Digital Asset Services, Solutions

By Keith Murphy and Brandon Hansen

According to a recent press release, a major U.S. bank has entered into a strategic partnership with the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange platform. This collaboration reportedly aims to expand access to secure digital asset solutions from the crypto exchange to the bank's clients and investors, while the bank will provide select banking services to the crypto exchange. According to the release, in addition to offering Crypto-as-a-Service to the bank's customers, the parties plan to work together to develop a product that will allow clients to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies.

In related news, a global financial services corporation and a leading global investment bank announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing client services on the blockchain, according to a recent press release. The investment bank reportedly plans to deploy a first-of-its-kind blockchain technology to enable its partner to maintain records of customers' ownership of select money market funds (MMFs). According to a representative of the investment bank, utilizing tokens that represent the value of MMFs will enable the parties to "unlock their utility as a form of collateral and open up more seamless transferability in the future."

For more information, please refer to the following links:

Digital Asset Companies Pursue Initial Public Offerings

By Jonathan Cardenas

According to recent reports, a major U.S.-based digital asset custody services provider and a venture-backed Cayman Islands-based cryptocurrency exchange have each recently announced that they have submitted draft registration statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to their proposed initial public offerings (IPOs). The proposed IPOs are considered by some analysts to reflect a broader trend of crypto companies turning to public listings in light of the current pro-crypto regulatory environment in the U.S. Each IPO is expected to take place after the SEC concludes its review process and is subject to market and other conditions.

According to a recent report, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with "a newly-formed validator and infrastructure business supporting the Ethena ecosystem." The combined entity will provide its shareholders with exposure to the Ethena protocol's governance token (ENA) and will build a reserve of ENA tokens as part of its ENA-focused crypto treasury strategy. According to analysts, the transaction reflects a growing trend of companies' strategic use of capital markets transactions to acquire and hold cryptoassets. The business combination is expected to close in Q4 2025 and is subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

In other news, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with a newly formed entity that provides investors with exposure to Ethereum yield. According to a press release, the combined entity is expected to launch with over 400,000 ether (ETH) on its balance sheet and will manage the "largest pool of assets in a public vehicle for pure-play institutional-grade exposure to Ethereum and ETH-denominated yield." The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

Crypto Exchange Publishes Crypto Market Data for First Half of 2025

By Robert A. Musiala Jr.

A major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange recently published its Charting Crypto market report covering the first half of 2025. The report provides data and charts analyzing various areas of the BTC and ETH markets. Examples include data on BTC, and ETH perpetual futures funding rates; U.S. spot BTC ETF and spot ETH ETF weekly flows and balances; BTC and ETH price performance; stablecoin supply and volumes; BTC liquid and illiquid supply; BTC monthly spot and derivatives volumes; BTC open interest; BTC derivatives summary statistics; ETH supply profitability states; ETH liquid and illiquid supply; ETH total supply in loss; ETH monthly spot and derivatives volumes; ETH open interest; ETH derivatives statistics; ETH and L2 transactions; ETH and L2 monthly user fees; ETH total value staked; ETH staking annual yield; and ETH total value locked in DeFi.

For more information, please refer to the following link:

GBBC Publishes Blockchain Infrastructure Risk Mitigation Framework

By Robert A. Musiala Jr.

The Global Blockchain Business Council recently published the "Proposed Risk Mitigation Framework for Non-Financial Risks of Blockchain Infrastructures." The framework is intended "to give financial institutions guidelines to analyze and control for the non-financial risks that arise when they use public blockchain infrastructure." Among its many findings, the framework discusses the following five key takeaways: (1) blockchain introduces specific novel risks requiring targeted risk frameworks; (2) public blockchain governance differs fundamentally from traditional operating models; (3) public blockchain adoption demands new resiliency strategies; (4) security tokens present compelling benefits but require new risk management approaches and an adapted market structure; and (5) institutional blockchain adoption should be accompanied by empirical validation processes, adversarial network and load tests to ensure operational resilience and continuous improvement.

For more information, please refer to the following link:

Indian Exchange Hacked for $44M

By Robert A. Musiala Jr.

According to recent reports, CoinDCX, an Indian crypto exchange, was hacked for approximately $44 million. The attackers reportedly executed the hack through a server breach that allowed them to compromise one of CoinDCX's internal crypto accounts.

For more information, please refer to the following link:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.