ARTICLE
22 August 2025

Top Takeaways From Trump's AI Action Plan

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
In a Law360 expert analysis, Joshua Geltzer, Arianna Evers, Jessica Lewis, Hilary Hurd and Shervin Taheran examine President Trump's AI Action Plan, which lays out a multi-pronged strategy focused on securing America's global dominance in artificial intelligence by accelerating innovation, expanding infrastructure, and deepening private sector collaboration across energy, security, and international diplomacy.
United States Technology
Joshua A. Geltzer,Arianna Evers,Hilary Hurd
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a Law360 expert analys Joshua Geltzer, Arianna Evers, Jessica Lewis, Hilary Hurd and Shervin Taheran examine President Trump's AI Action Plan, which lays out a multi-pronged strategy focused on securing America's global dominance in artificial intelligence by accelerating innovation, expanding infrastructure, and deepening private sector collaboration across energy, security, and international diplomacy.

View the full article and the firm's related Client Alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua A. Geltzer
Joshua A. Geltzer
Photo of Arianna Evers
Arianna Evers
Photo of Jessica Lewis
Jessica Lewis
Photo of Hilary Hurd
Hilary Hurd
Photo of Shervin Taheran
Shervin Taheran
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More