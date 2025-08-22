Top Takeaways From Trump's AI Action Plan

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
In a Law360 expert analysis, Joshua Geltzer, Arianna Evers, Jessica Lewis, Hilary Hurd and Shervin Taheran examine President Trump's AI Action Plan, which lays out a multi-pronged strategy focused on securing America's global dominance in artificial intelligence by accelerating innovation, expanding infrastructure, and deepening private sector collaboration across energy, security, and international diplomacy.
