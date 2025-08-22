Top Takeaways From Trump's AI Action Plan

In a Law360 expert analysis, Joshua Geltzer, Arianna Evers, Jessica Lewis, Hilary Hurd and Shervin Taheran examine President Trump's AI Action Plan, which lays out a multi-pronged strategy focused on securing America's global dominance in artificial intelligence by accelerating innovation, expanding infrastructure, and deepening private sector collaboration across energy, security, and international diplomacy.

View the full article and the firm's related Client Alert.

