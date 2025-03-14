In The Public Interest LIVE: Exploring The WilmerHale Summer Associate Program (Video)

self

For law students, a summer associate position can help define the kind of law they practice and the path they forge through the legal profession. From building connections with associates and prominent partners to taking on challenging assignments, the experiences of a summer associate can provide a preview of the work they will take on in the future.

In the first-ever live recording of In the Public Interest, co-hosts Felicia Ellsworth and Michael Dawson are joined by Partners Tiffany J. Smith, Nana Wilberforce and Drew Dulberg—who started their careers as summer associates at the firm—and over 100 of the firm's summer associates from offices across the country. During their conversation, all three partners offer an inside look into the firm's summer associate program and offer advice for law students and attorneys early in their careers. They also discuss their experiences as summer associates and how these experiences and the lessons they learned have shaped their careers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.