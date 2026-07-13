[AI Patent Software Reviews] Why Scitech Trusts Orbit Intelligence For High‑Quality Patent Research

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With a team of 100+ IP and technology professionals, Scitech works with corporations, law firms, and R&D organizations worldwide to deliver data-driven insights across prior art, patent analytics, and innovation strategy. To support this mission, Scitech uses Orbit Intelligence, Questel’s AI-powered patent search and analytics platform.

About Scitech

Scitech is a global innovation support and patent services provider specializing in patent search, analytics, and technology intelligence. Founded in 2002, the company is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and supports clients across the United States, Japan, and Europe.

Designed for Professional Patent Analytics

One of the key strengths Scitech highlights is the usability and flexibility of Orbit Intelligence when reviewing patent documentation.

“Orbit provides ease of reading patents. Its various display options enable comfortable viewing for different needs, whether analyzing claims across family members, reviewing examples, or conducting drawing‑based studies.” Harita Achanta Scitech Marketing Director

With multiple display modes and a clean interface, Orbit Intelligence allows Scitech’s experts to adapt their analysis to different research objectives, improving both speed and clarity.

AI‑Driven Search Accuracy and Relevance

For Scitech, delivering precise results is critical. Orbit Intelligence’s AI‑powered relevance ranking has led to measurable improvements in search performance.

“We have observed a noticeable improvement in the accuracy of the results. The relevance‑based display of results is particularly effective.” Harita Achanta Scitech Marketing Director

By leveraging Questel’s advanced AI-enhanced patent search and analytics capabilities, such as its AI agent Sophia, Scitech can identify highly relevant prior art more efficiently and reduce manual review time.

AI Patent Software Features That Enhance Workflow Efficiency

Scitech also values Orbit Intelligence’s AI tools for accelerating patent review and analytics.

“Features such as image label highlighting and AI‑based summaries are very helpful in enhancing the workflow.” Harita Achanta Scitech Marketing Director

AI-generated summaries support faster understanding of complex patent documents, while intelligent image labeling improves the review of technical drawings — essential for high-quality, time-efficient patent research.

A Reliable Platform for Client‑Focused IP Strategy

As a service provider supporting innovation and IP strategy, Scitech relies on Orbit Intelligence as a dependable, user‑friendly patent intelligence platform. Its broad country coverage, availability of translated patent data, intuitive patent family views, and flexible display options help Scitech deliver accurate and relevant insights across a wide range of client projects. Combined with AI‑powered search and analysis, Orbit Intelligence enables Scitech to improve efficiency while maintaining the high standards expected by its clients.

Why Orbit Intelligence?

Trusted by IP professionals worldwide, Orbit Intelligence combines comprehensive global patent data with AI‑powered search, review, and analytics, helping service providers like Scitech turn complex patent information into clear, actionable intelligence.