ARTICLE
31 March 2025

Streamlining European Patent Management: Insights From Noventive's Experience With Questel's Digital Solutions

Managing European patents doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Learn how our all-in-one solution helps companies streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Questel  

Cut Costs by 40% & Save Time with Smart Patent Management

Managing European patents doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Learn how our all-in-one solution helps companies streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

  • Save up to 40% on validation costs (EU Commission estimate)
  • Automate and save hours of administrative work
  • Enhance accuracy & security while reducing legal risks

What You'll Learn:

  • Top 3 challenges in European patent management – and how to solve them
  • Cost-cutting strategies that save time & money
  • Noventive's success story – How they optimized patents with Questel

Speakers

Alexander Füg
Noventive
CEO & Co-founder

Jens Reinhard
Noventive
Patent Attorney & Co-founder

Caroline Chenique
Questel
Patent Services, Subject Matter Expert

Torsten Kraus
Questel
Patent Services, Subject Matter Expert

