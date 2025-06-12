All Luck Comes From Relentless Effort — An Interview With Shuai Cao

We often attribute success, opportunity or positive outcomes to luck, but true luck rarely falls from the sky. What seems like a fortunate turn is usually the result of persistence, resilience and a refusal to give up, even in the face of obstacles.

When IPR Daily met Shuai Cao for an interview published on May 27, 2025, their first impression of the Managing Director of Dennemeyer China was of someone calm and refined. But beneath that demeanor is a strong-willed individual whose quiet determination has shaped his entire professional journey. He admits he has learned to adapt to the nuances of interpersonal relationships in China, but when it comes to work, he remains unwaveringly rigorous — a trait he attributes to a stubborn streak.

Driven by determination: the mindset behind professionalism

Do you enjoy your current work style? And how do your colleagues perceive your "rigor?"

My rigor stems from my nature — I simply do not give up; I am detail-oriented. Joining both this industry and this company felt like fate in a way.

Dennemeyer is a German-minded company, and Germans are famously meticulous. That culture aligns closely with my personality, and that is part of what drew me in. Like-minded people find each other, and being surrounded by such colleagues has created a strong sense of mutual understanding and trust. It was thanks to this alignment that the company entrusted me with leading the China business — a responsibility I feel fortunate to have.

After working at one of the most prestigious law firms in China, Shuai Cao joined the Dennemeyer Group in 2014 as the Head of Business Development in the country and was appointed Managing Director of Dennemeyer China in 2019.

You started your career in a law firm but later transitioned to an IP service provider. What motivated the shift?

I am someone who thrives on change and new challenges. When I reach a high point in a role, I naturally start planning my next move. Joining Dennemeyer was based on two considerations.

First, I saw the explosive growth in the IP sector and recognized a clear opportunity in annuity services. Dennemeyer's global structure and local customization capabilities offered a way to significantly improve clients' annuity management processes. That really appealed to me — building more efficient models and personalized solutions to raise client satisfaction and help businesses compete locally.

Second, I wanted to evolve personally — from being a legal expert to a business leader. Dennemeyer was hiring globally at the time, and I put myself forward: "Let me run the China business." With that leap of faith and a bit of boldness, we built what you now see as Dennemeyer China.

The company's global strength and vision offered the kind of growth platform I was looking for; I have always sought roles that are both meaningful and challenging. But most importantly, I have to believe in what I am doing.

Navigating change: insights into the evolving IP landscape

What is your outlook on the future of the IP industry?

As globalization deepens and technologies like AI and big data continue to evolve, companies will place even greater emphasis on the commercial value of high-quality patents and trademarks. These will become core competitive assets.

Our goal has always been to help clients fully leverage existing IP protections so they can stay ahead in their industries.

We are also committed to creating more local employment opportunities and cultivating homegrown talent. With international standards and training, we aim to develop professionals who can support localized strategies and bring fresh talent into the IP sector.

Founded in Luxembourg in 1962, Dennemeyer remains headquartered at the center of Europe's industry and innovation corridor while maintaining offices on every inhabited continent.

On the topic of fresh talent, are you concerned that competitors might poach your employees?

Dennemeyer is an international enterprise with a history of 63 years. In mature markets, talent mobility is actually a healthy sign for the industry. If all the best people stay in one place, the sector as a whole stagnates. Growth comes when knowledge spreads.

The IP industry in China is expanding rapidly, but experienced professionals are still in short supply. Through our efforts, we are not just creating jobs; we are nurturing talent for the whole ecosystem. By embracing a win-win mindset, the goal is a more robust and standardized market where everyone benefits.

How do you view competitors who adopt a low-price strategy?

While low pricing can indeed help a company gain market share quickly, it can also be detrimental to the long-term prospects of any business. Clients drawn in by low prices tend to focus solely on cost, and the services they receive are often compromised as a result. It is like the butterfly effect; the negative impact can spread rapidly and unexpectedly.

At the same time, low-cost strategies cannot deliver the broader range of services or the deeper, long-term value that comes from helping clients make the most of their patent assets. For a truly reputable company, a brand is more than just a name; it represents genuine industry expertise and a strong competitive edge.

When I started Dennemeyer China, I believed in the long-term potential of patent and trademark renewal services. I am proud that others in the field now see us as a serious competitor. Healthy competition helps raise standards and provides better experiences for our clients.

And, of course, I must also thank our clients who have entrusted us with their valuable IP assets. It is this trust that gives me the confidence to grow and strengthen our company, to give back to our clients, to society and to do our small part in advancing the industry as a whole.

The intense innovation scene in China creates huge demand for patent and trademark filings both domestically and in foreign markets – a need Dennemeyer is well positioned to fulfill.

15 years in China: strategy and vision for the future

What are Dennemeyer's key service offerings in China today?

Our core business operations are the lifeblood of our company — they generate the majority of our revenue and are essential to our market reputation.

Currently, Dennemeyer provides Chinese clients with five main services:

Global patent renewals

European Patent validation / Unitary Patent services

Global trademark renewals

Global recordal services

Patent filings in Luxembourg and Ireland

We are also working with our headquarters to bring in new services and solutions tailored to local needs, staying true to our commitment to global reach and local relevance. Our goal is to better meet and adapt to the evolving needs of more clients and the market.

We are now expanding into more diversified, digital offerings to enrich our China portfolio, many of which will launch in the near future.

When Dennemeyer helps companies build a comprehensive IP strategy, what do you think is the most important element?

Putting the client first — always. Dennemeyer is committed to being a high-quality service partner. With a team-oriented mindset and strong local expertise, we strive to understand our clients deeply and support them with efficient, professional and effective solutions.

Dennemeyer has been in China for over a decade now. Looking back, what has your personal journey been like?

I often say I am lucky, but today, I will say just two words: Thank you.

I am grateful for the people I have met, for the support of our clients and for my team, who have walked this path with me.

What is your vision for Dennemeyer China over the next 10 years?

I see this from three perspectives.

First, leveraging global resources to offer clients more tailored, flexible solutions.

Second, delivering one-stop, localized and intelligent IP services to help companies manage their IP more securely and efficiently.

Third, continuing to deepen our roots in China. Following the opening of our Shenzhen office in January 2024 and our Shanghai office in May 2025, we plan to establish at least three more branches in the next 3–5 years across Sichuan, Jiangsu, Shandong and Hong Kong, bringing us closer to our clients and enabling more personalized service.

