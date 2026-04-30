From Waste To Worth: Capturing Economic And Sustainable Value In Circular Value Chains

Circularity is emerging as more than just a sustainability initiative—it's a strategic lever for building resilience, optimizing costs, and staying ahead of regulatory changes. This whitepaper from AlixPartners explores how circular value chains enable companies to move beyond traditional linear models and unlock concrete business value, while addressing critical implementation challenges including operational complexity, upfront investments, ecosystem coordination, and customer adoption.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

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Circularity is becoming a strategic priority for many organizations. Beyond sustainability, it represents a tangible lever to strengthen resilience, optimize costs, and anticipate regulatory developments.

In this whitepaper, the AlixPartners Paris ESG team explores how circular value chains enable companies to move beyond linear models and unlock concrete business value while addressing key implementation challenges such as operational complexity, upfront investments, ecosystem coordination, and customer adoption.

The report is grounded in real-world examples, including Danone, Revalorem, and VINCI Construction.

We hope this content will support your strategic thinking and decision-making. Please feel free to reach out to the authors if you would like to discuss further or explore specific use cases.

Download the report as a PDF, or view the findings below.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.