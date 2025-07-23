Les Conseils D'Un Avocat Spécialisé Pour Se Lancer | Raphaël Molina | INFLUXIO Talk #1 (Video)
Influxio Avocats
INFLUXIO Avocats is a French and Belgian law firm managed by Raphaël Molina, Alexandre Bigot-Joly, and Maria Berrada.
We advise and defend our clients in influencer, music, intellectual property, and new technologies laws.
INFLUXIO Avocats is a law firm entirely dedicated to creation and new technologies. We support our clients with à la carte services or within the framework of our unlimited support offer.
Ce type de format est une première pour vous : n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en avez pensez en commentaires et abonnez-vous pour la suite!
Comment en 2025 se faire une place dans la Creator Economy ?
Quelles sont les premières questions à se poser ?
Quels sont les nouveaux défis juridiques qui se posent,
notamment avec l'IA?
Maître Raphaël MOLINA, avocat
spécialisé dans le domaine chez INFLUXIO
répondait aux questions de Caroline ROUSSET, experte
Linkedin, pour ce premier épisode d'INFLUXIO Talk.
