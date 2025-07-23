ARTICLE
23 July 2025

Les Conseils D'Un Avocat Spécialisé Pour Se Lancer | Raphaël Molina | INFLUXIO Talk #1 (Video)

IA
Influxio Avocats

Contributor

Influxio Avocats logo

INFLUXIO Avocats is a French and Belgian law firm managed by Raphaël Molina, Alexandre Bigot-Joly, and Maria Berrada.

‍We advise and defend our clients in influencer, music, intellectual property, and new technologies laws.

INFLUXIO Avocats is a law firm entirely dedicated to creation and new technologies. We support our clients with à la carte services or within the framework of our unlimited support offer.

Explore Firm Details
Ce type de format est une première pour vous : n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en avez pensez en commentaires et abonnez-vous pour la suite!
France Strategy
Influxio Avocats

Comment en 2025 se faire une place dans la Creator Economy ? Quelles sont les premières questions à se poser ? Quels sont les nouveaux défis juridiques qui se posent, notamment avec l'IA?

Maître Raphaël MOLINA, avocat spécialisé dans le domaine chez INFLUXIO répondait aux questions de Caroline ROUSSET, experte Linkedin, pour ce premier épisode d'INFLUXIO Talk.

Ce type de format est une première pour vous : n'hésitez pas à nous dire ce que vous en avez pensez en commentaires et abonnez-vous pour la suite!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Influxio Avocats
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More