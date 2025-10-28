New Confidentiality Option For Company Directors' Personal Addresses In The Trade And Companies Register

As of 25 August 2025, the privacy of a company's directors will be further protected by a new legal provision. Article R.123-54-1 of the French Commercial Code introduces the right for directors to request that their personal address be concealed on the Kbis extract and in all company documents (such as articles of association, minutes, etc.) filed with the Trade and Companies Register (RCS).

This reform enhances the safety and privacy of individuals who have authority to manage or legally bind a company, regardless of the company's legal form (SAS, SARL, SCI, etc.).

The confidentiality request may be submitted to the "guichet unique" for the business formalities, either as part of a filing with the RCS or independently, to conceal an address already on record.

The concealment will be reflected in the National Business Register and in any associated documents. The Register of Beneficial Owners remains unaffected by this measure.

Only certain authorities, public bodies, or regulated professionals (such as customs, police, bailiffs, notaries, the tax authorities, etc.) will retain access to the directors' personal addresses.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

