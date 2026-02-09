Partnered Research: IPEM Pan-European Private Equity Barometer 2026

Entering 2026, the European private equity industry continues to demonstrate its resilience, adapting to changing geopolitical, economic, and industry realities.

GPs are more optimistic about the business environment than at any time since 2021, both globally and within Europe. Expectations for increased capital deployment have reached a five-year high, likely fuelled by positivity around exit prospects, which are also at a multi-year peak.

The industry expects a busy 2026 on the fundraising front, with 73% of respondents set to launch a new fund this year and the highest number on record launching new strategies. GPs are rapidly taking up the opportunity to grow their sources of capital: 98% of respondents now distribute to wealth investors, and more than ever have dedicated teams focused on these investors.

This is the picture emerging from the2026 IPEM Pan-European Private Equity Barometer, analyzed by AlixPartners in collaboration with IPEM.143 responses were received for the eighth annual edition of the survey, conducted by the CSA Institute with the support of 13 European national PE associations.

Since it inception in 2018, the IPEM barometer has gauged the mood of European GPs for the year to come. This year's survey captures views on the economic, business, and regulatory climate, and also delves into strategies for marketing to wealth investors and value creation.

Visit the IPEM website to download the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.