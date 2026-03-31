Economics Weekly Alert 09/2026

- with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
- within Transport and Insurance topic(s)
- in European Union
Failure to Submit Annual Returns with the Registrar of Companies for Companies and Overseas Companies
As part of the campaign of the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property to ensure the compliance of all registered entities with the obligation to submit annual returns along with audited financial statements, as per the provisions of Sections 118–122 of the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, we would like to bring to your attention that the Registrar, acting in accordance with Section 327(6) of the Law, will proceed, without exception, with the publication of notices for strike-off from the Register of entities that fail to comply with the provisions of the Law in relation to the submission of their annual returns.
According to the provisions of the Cyprus Companies Law, as amended in 2024, the maximum administrative penalty imposed by the Registrar of Companies for the late submission of Annual Returns with reference dates from the year 2021 onwards will not exceed €150 for each violation.
Therefore, the fee for submitting the annual return is as follows:
In the case of timely submission (within 28 days from the reference date of the Annual Return):
- €20 submission fee
In the case of late submission:
- €20 submission fee
- €20 penalty fee
- A corresponding late submission penalty amounting to €50 (one-time charge)
- €1 for each day that the violation continues
The total penalty is capped at €150, plus €40 for the submission and penalty fees, bringing the total to €190.
Overseas Companies
In connection with the submission of the annual returns of Overseas Companies, which, in accordance with Section 350 of the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, are obligated to submit audited financial statements to the Registrar of Companies, such companies must also proceed with the submission of their annual returns. The out-of-pocket expense for such submission is €40, with no additional penalties.
Who is exempt from the obligation to submit financial statements of an Overseas Company
An Overseas Company from a Member State of the European Union, which, in accordance with the laws of that state and in harmonisation with the provisions of EU Directives 2013/34/EU and 2006/43/EU, is exempt, in whole or in part, from the obligation to submit audited financial statements, shall be exempt from this obligation and will not be required to submit the financial statements to the Registrar of Companies.
An overseas company that has prepared audited financial statements and has submitted them for publication in its country of origin, where they have been prepared in accordance with the same standards as those applicable in the Republic of Cyprus, is also exempt from submission to the Registrar of Companies.
In such cases, the overseas company must submit to the Registrar of Companies a certificate signed by a director and the company secretary, notifying that the company is exempt from this obligation.
We stress the importance of informing all clients about the above obligations.
Απασχόληση-Εθνικοί Λογαριασμοί: 4ο τρίμηνο 2025 (Προκαταρκτική Εκτίμηση)
Άτομα
Το σύνολο των εργαζομένων που απασχολούνταν κατά το 4ο τρίμηνο του 2025 υπολογίζεται στα 519.116 άτομα, εκ των οποίων 466.265 είναι υπάλληλοι και 52.851 αυτοαπασχολούμενοι.
Συγκριτικά με το αντίστοιχο τρίμηνο του 2024, η συνολική απασχόληση για το 4ο τρίμηνο του 2025 αυξήθηκε κατά 2,0%. Οι σημαντικότερες ποσοστιαίες αυξήσεις παρατηρήθηκαν στους τομείς του Χονδρικού και Λιανικού Εμπορίου, Επισκευή μηχανοκινήτων οχημάτων (NACE G), των Κατασκευών (NACE F) και της Μεταποίησης (NACE C).
Ώρες Εργασίας
Οι πραγματικές ώρες εργασίας για το 4 ο τρίμηνο του 2025 υπολογίζονται στις 244.170 χιλιάδες, με ποσοστό αύξησης 3,3% σε σχέση με το αντίστοιχο τρίμηνο του 2024. Οι σημαντικότερες ποσοστιαίες αυξήσεις παρατηρήθηκαν στους τομείς του Χονδρικού και Λιανικού Εμπορίου, Επισκευή μηχανοκινήτων οχημάτων (NACE G), των Κατασκευών (NACE F) και της Μεταποίησης (NACE C).
Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου
--
Employment - National Accounts: 4th quarter 2025 (Provisional Estimate)
Persons
Total Employment for the 4 th quarter of 2025 is estimated at 519.116 persons, of which 466.265 are employees and 52.851 are self-employed.
Compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024, total employment increased by 2,0% for the 4 th quarter of 2025. The most significant percentage increases were observed in the economic activities of Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (NACE G), Construction (NACE F) and Manufacturing (NACE C).
Hours Worked
Actual hours worked for the 4 th quarter of 2025 are estimated at 244.170 thousand; an increase of 3,3% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024. The most significant percentage increases were observed in the economic activities Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (NACE G), Construction (NACE F) and Manufacturing (NACE C).
Source: Cystat
Εγγραφές Μηχανοκίνητων Οχημάτων: Ιανουάριος - Φεβρουάριος 2026
Η Στατιστική Υπηρεσία ανακοινώνει την έκδοση της έκθεσης "Εγγραφές Μηχανοκίνητων Οχημάτων" που καλύπτει την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026.
Κατά τον Φεβρουάριο 2026, οι συνολικές εγγραφές μηχανοκίνητων οχημάτων έφτασαν τις 4.670, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 24,3% σε σχέση με 3.757 τον Φεβρουάριο 2025. Οι εγγραφές επιβατηγών αυτοκινήτων σαλούν αυξήθηκαν κατά 23,8% στις 3.600 από 2.908 τον Φεβρουάριο 2025.
Οι κυριότερες εξελίξεις που σημειώθηκαν στις εγγραφές οχημάτων κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026, σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2025, συνοψίζονται στα ακόλουθα:
(α) Ο συνολικός αριθμός των εγγραφέντων οχημάτων αυξήθηκε κατά 15,1% την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026 και έφτασε τις 9.020, σε σύγκριση με 7.834 κατά την ίδια περίοδο του 2025.
(β) Οι εγγραφές επιβατηγών αυτοκινήτων σαλούν αυξήθηκαν κατά 13,7% και έφτασαν τις 6.917, σε σύγκριση με 6.084 την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2025. Από το σύνολο των επιβατηγών αυτοκινήτων σαλούν, 2.401 ή 34,7% ήταν καινούρια και 4.516 ή 65,3% ήταν μεταχειρισμένα αυτοκίνητα. Τα αυτοκίνητα ενοικίασης ειδικότερα παρουσίασαν μείωση από 555 στα 502.
(γ) Το μερίδιο των βενζινοκίνητων αυτοκινήτων σαλούν στο σύνολο αυτής της κατηγορίας οχημάτων μειώθηκε την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026 στο 36,2% (από 41,6% την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2025), το μερίδιο των πετρελαιοκίνητων (από 9,2% το 2025 σε 8,9% το 2026), όπως και το μερίδιο των ηλεκτροκίνητων (από 5,3% το 2025 σε 5,2% το 2026). Αντίθετα, αυξήθηκε το μερίδιο των υβριδικών (από 43,9% σε 49,6%).
(δ) Οι εγγραφές λεωφορείων αυξήθηκαν στις 44 την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026, από 20 την ίδια περίοδο του 2025.
(ε) Οι εγγραφές των οχημάτων μεταφοράς φορτίου αυξήθηκαν στις 1.155 την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026, σε σύγκριση με 915 την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2025, σημειώνοντας αύξηση 26,2%. Συγκεκριμένα, τα οχήματα ενοικίασης αυξήθηκαν κατά 88,0% στα 47, τα βαριά φορτηγά κατά 67,4% στα 149, οι ελκυστήρες δρόμου (ρυμουλκά) κατά 42,9% στους 40 και τα ελαφρά φορτηγά κατά 18,9% στα 919.
(στ) Οι εγγραφές μοτοποδηλάτων ( 50κε μειώθηκαν στις 15 την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026, σε σύγκριση με 49 κατά την ίδια περίοδο του 2025.
(ζ) Οι εγγραφές μοτοσικλετών ) 50κε αυξήθηκαν κατά 14,7% στις 758 την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026, σε σύγκριση με 661 την ίδια περίοδο του 2025.
Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου
--
Registration of Motor Vehicles: January - February 2026
The Statistical Service announces the publication of the report entitled "Registration of Motor Vehicles" for the period January-February 2026.
In February 2026, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 4.670, recording an increase of 24,3% compared to 3.757 in February 2025. Passenger saloon cars registered a rise of 23,8% to 3.600, from 2.908 in February 2025.
The main developments during the period January-February 2026 compared to the corresponding period of 2025 are summarised as follows:
- The total registrations of motor vehicles increased by 15,1% to 9.020 in January-February 2026, from 7.834 in January-February 2025.
- Passenger saloon cars increased to 6.917 from 6.084 in January-February 2025, recording a rise of 13,7%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 2.401 or 34,7% were new and 4.516 or 65,3% were used cars. Rental cars in particular recorded a fall from 555 to 502.
- The share of petrol powered passengers’ cars to the total of this category of vehicles decreased in January-February 2026 to 36,2% (from 41,6% in the corresponding period of the preceding year), the diesel-powered cars to 8,9% in 2026 from 9,2% in 2025 and that of the electric cars from 5,3% in 2025 to 5,2% in 2026. On the other hand, the share of hybrid cars rose from 43,9% to 49,6%.
- Motor coaches and buses registered in January-February 2026 increased to 44, from 20 in the same period of 2025.
- Goods conveyance vehicles increased by 26,2% to 1.155 in January-February 2026, compared to 915 in January-February 2025. In particular, rental vehicles increased by 88,0% to 47, heavy goods vehicles by 67,4% to 149, road tractors (units of trailers) by 42,9% to 40 and light goods vehicles by 18,9% to 919.
- Mopeds ( 50cc registered in January-February 2026 decreased to 15 compared to 49 in the corresponding period of the previous year.
- Mechanised cycles ) 50cc increased by 14,7% to 758 in January-February 2026, compared to 661 in the same period of 2025.
Source: Cystat
Απασχόληση Κυβέρνησης κατά κατηγορία: Φεβρουάριος 2026
Η απασχόληση στην Κυβέρνηση τον Φεβρουάριο του 2026 ανήλθε στα 55.331 άτομα, σημειώνοντας αύξηση κατά 35 άτομα (0,1%) σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του 2025. Η απασχόληση στη Δημόσια Υπηρεσία και στις Δυνάμεις Ασφαλείας μειώθηκε κατά 0,9% και 0,5% αντίστοιχα, ενώ στην Εκπαιδευτική Υπηρεσία αυξήθηκε κατά 1,8%.
Στο σύνολο της Κυβέρνησης, η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση (1,6%) παρατηρείται στους Εργαζόμενους Αορίστου Χρόνου (ΕΑΧ) σε σύγκριση με τον Φεβρουάριο του 2025 και η μεγαλύτερη μείωση (-0,9%) παρατηρείται στους Εργαζόμενους Ορισμένου Χρόνου. Στις επί μέρους κατηγορίες προσωπικού ανά Υπηρεσία, η μεγαλύτερη ποσοστιαία αύξηση παρουσιάζεται στους ΕΑΧ της Εκπαιδευτικής Υπηρεσίας (25,2%) και η μεγαλύτερη ποσοστιαία μείωση στους EOX των Δυνάμεων Ασφαλείας (-85,4%).
Σημειώνεται ότι η μεγάλη μείωση που παρατηρείται στους ΕΟΧ των Δυνάμεων Ασφαλείας (-85,4%) οφείλεται κατά κύριο λόγο στην ολοκλήρωση και μη επέκταση συγκεκριμένων συμβάσεων ορισμένου χρόνου κατά τον Ιούλιο 2025.
Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Φεβρουαρίου 2026 ο μέσος όρος της συνολικής απασχόλησης στην Κυβέρνηση αυξήθηκε κατά 0,3% σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2025.
Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου
--
Government Employment by category: February 2026
In February 2026, total government employment reached 55.331 persons, recording an increase of 35 employees (0,1%) compared to February 2025. Employment in the Civil Service and in the Security Forces declined by 0,9% and 0,5% respectively, while employment in the Educational Service increased by 1,8%.
Compared to February 2025, the largest increase in total government employment is observed in the category of employees with contracts of indefinite duration (1,6%) and the largest decrease is observed in the category of employees with contracts of definite duration (-0,9%). Focusing on employee categories by Service, the largest percentage increase in employment is recorded in employees with contracts of indefinite duration in the Educational Service (25,2%), while the largest percentage decrease in employment is observed for employees with contracts of definite duration in the Security Forces (-85,4%).
It is noted that the significant decrease observed in the number of employees with contracts of definite duration in the Security Forces (-85,4%) is mainly attributed to the completion and non-renewal of specific definite duration contracts in July 2025.
For the period January – February 2026 the average total government employment increased by 0,3% compared to the corresponding period of 2025.
Source: Cystat
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]