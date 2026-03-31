Economics Weekly Alert 09/2026

As part of the campaign of the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property to ensure the compliance of all registered entities with the obligation to submit annual returns along with audited financial statements, as per the provisions of Sections 118–122 of the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, we would like to bring to your attention that the Registrar, acting in accordance with Section 327(6) of the Law, will proceed, without exception, with the publication of notices for strike-off from the Register of entities that fail to comply with the provisions of the Law in relation to the submission of their annual returns.

According to the provisions of the Cyprus Companies Law, as amended in 2024, the maximum administrative penalty imposed by the Registrar of Companies for the late submission of Annual Returns with reference dates from the year 2021 onwards will not exceed €150 for each violation.

Therefore, the fee for submitting the annual return is as follows:

In the case of timely submission (within 28 days from the reference date of the Annual Return):

€20 submission fee

In the case of late submission:

€20 submission fee

€20 penalty fee

A corresponding late submission penalty amounting to €50 (one-time charge)

€1 for each day that the violation continues

The total penalty is capped at €150, plus €40 for the submission and penalty fees, bringing the total to €190.

Overseas Companies

In connection with the submission of the annual returns of Overseas Companies, which, in accordance with Section 350 of the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, are obligated to submit audited financial statements to the Registrar of Companies, such companies must also proceed with the submission of their annual returns. The out-of-pocket expense for such submission is €40, with no additional penalties.

Who is exempt from the obligation to submit financial statements of an Overseas Company

An Overseas Company from a Member State of the European Union, which, in accordance with the laws of that state and in harmonisation with the provisions of EU Directives 2013/34/EU and 2006/43/EU, is exempt, in whole or in part, from the obligation to submit audited financial statements, shall be exempt from this obligation and will not be required to submit the financial statements to the Registrar of Companies.

An overseas company that has prepared audited financial statements and has submitted them for publication in its country of origin, where they have been prepared in accordance with the same standards as those applicable in the Republic of Cyprus, is also exempt from submission to the Registrar of Companies.

In such cases, the overseas company must submit to the Registrar of Companies a certificate signed by a director and the company secretary, notifying that the company is exempt from this obligation.

We stress the importance of informing all clients about the above obligations.