New EU Duty On Goods From China

A major change is coming for consumers and businesses within the EU who buy goods from China. From 1 July 2026, the European Union will introduce new customs rules affecting low-value imports, meaning many small parcels arriving from outside the EU will no longer benefit from the previous customs duty exemption.

Key Details of the New Duty

Under the new system, parcels valued up to €150 will be subject to a temporary €3 customs duty charge. The measure will mainly affect online purchases from popular international marketplaces where customers buy affordable products such as clothing, electronics, phone accessories, beauty products and household items.

The European Union says the introduction of the duty is aimed at creating fairer competition between European companies and overseas sellers. Local businesses must follow EU regulations, safety standards and tax requirements, while some imported low-cost goods have been able to enter the market at very competitive prices. The new rules are also intended to strengthen customs controls as the number of small parcels entering the EU continues to grow.

EU businesses that rely on importing goods from China may need to review their supply chains and pricing strategies. Some companies may choose to import larger quantities, use EU-based warehouses or find alternative suppliers to manage additional costs. To discuss how these changes may affect your business, contact our team for a consultation.