The Dutch Abolition Of Pledge Prohibitions Act

On 01 July 2025, the Abolition of Pledge Prohibitions Act (the Act; “Wet opheffing verpandingsverboden” in Dutch) entered into force. This legislative change has significant implications for business financing, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

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On 01 July 2025, the Abolition of Pledge Prohibitions Act (the Act; “Wet opheffing verpandingsverboden” in Dutch) entered into force. This legislative change has significant implications for business financing, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Previously, parties could contractually exclude the assignment or pledging of receivables, limiting financing options. The new legislation changed this.

What Is a pledge prohibition under Dutch law?

Property, limited real rights, and claims are generally transferable (and, in the case of claims, assignable), unless transfer is excluded by law or is incompatible with the nature of the right. Prior to the Act, commercial agreements frequently included provisions restricting the pledging or assignment of receivables. Such a prohibition prevents creditors from using their receivables as collateral with banks or factoring companies. As a result, creditors face obstacles in obtaining financing because they cannot use their receivables as security. The construction and retail sectors, in particular, have widely excluded the assignment and pledging of receivables.

Before 01 July 2025, prohibitions were often drafted to have proprietary effect, making it impossible to pledge those receivables. For SMEs in particular, pledge prohibitions could result in a weaker financing position.

What does the Act entail?

The Act renders void any clause that fully or partially excludes or prevents the transfer or pledging of registered monetary claims. This means that companies can more easily transfer or pledge registered claims arising from their business activities in order to obtain financing. The Act thus aims to improve companies' financing options and should ensure that SMEs have greater access to credit by enabling them to use receivables as collateral. This should help prevent liquidity problems and promote investment in innovation, employment, and growth.

The Act focuses specifically on business receivables, namely registered monetary claims arising in the course of a trade or business. The following are exempt from the Act:

Claims held in current or savings accounts; Certain syndicated loans; Claims by or against a clearing house; G accounts (G-rekeningen – a Dutch escrow-type account for payroll taxes); and Claims held by private individuals.

For these categories, pledge prohibitions may still be contractually agreed.

Written notice requirement

As a result of the Act, debtors will more frequently face a new creditor or a pledgee collecting the claim, since more receivables will be pledged to financiers. To protect debtors, who need clarity regarding to whom they must pay, the Act requires that notification of an assignment or pledge be made in writing. If notice is not given in writing, the assignment or pledge has no effect against the debtor, who may continue to pay the original creditor with full discharge.

Impact on existing pledge prohibitions

For existing clauses, nullity has applied as of 01 October 2025. These clauses are deemed void ab initio (as if they never existed). Claims previously covered by a pledge prohibition have since become assignable and pledgeable.

Impact of the new act for financiers and borrowers operating in the Netherlands

The Act provides business owners – particularly SMEs – with expanded options to use receivables as collateral for financing, such as lending or factoring. This can help alleviate liquidity problems and improve access to credit.

Business owners and their advisors would do well to assess the impact of the Act on existing agreements and financing structures. They should review any pledge prohibitions and consider the potential impact on existing agreements between the business and its customers, and on existing agreements between the business and its financiers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.