Introducing EU Inc.: A New Era For Cross-border Business In The EU – New York Office Snippet

The European Commission has proposed a new legal framework: EU Inc., a harmonised corporate regime designed to simplify cross‑border business across the EU.

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Introducing EU Inc: A new era for cross-border business in the EU

The European Commission has proposed a new legal framework: EU Inc., a harmonised corporate regime designed to simplify cross‑border business across the EU. This development may be particularly relevant for companies operating in multiple EU Member States.

What is EU Inc.?

EU Inc. is a pan‑European company form that allows businesses to incorporate under a single legal regime valid in all EU Member States, alongside existing national company laws.

How does it work?

EU Inc. is established through a fully digital process, via a central EU-level interface or a national business register. Founders may opt for standardised model articles provided by the Commission or tailor-made versions, which must be machine-readable and drafted in English and an official language of the chosen Member State. Incorporation using the model articles is expected to take no more than 48 hours and cost up to €100, with no minimum share capital requirement. The entity is registered in a central EU business register and supports digital governance features such as online meetings and digital share registers. However, a preventive legality check remains mandatory at incorporation and upon amendments, to be carried out by a competent authority who verifies identity, legal capacity, document validity, and compliance with anti-fraud and anti–money laundering rules. While there is no need for notarial deeds, notaries continue to play a key role in ensuring legal certainty and preventing abuse in the incorporation process.

Why it matters?

Currently, companies expanding across the EU must navigate 27 national legal systems. This fragmentation creates delays, legal uncertainty, and high compliance costs. EU Inc. aims to reduce this by offering a single, predictable framework that facilitates growth and investment across borders.

Governance made simpler

EU Inc. allows, for example, the issuance of shares with multiple voting rights, enabling founders to attract external capital while retaining strategic control.

Critical note

Interpretation of EU Inc. rules will remain with national courts. Although the Commission encourages Member States to establish specialised courts, it remains uncertain whether this can deliver the level of predictability seen in jurisdictions such as Delaware, where dedicated business courts and extensive precedent are a key strength.

This is just one of several critical observations on the current proposal.

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