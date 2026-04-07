Bill Rejected: Filing Of Annual Accounts Not Required For All Foundations After All

The bill on transparency of civil society organizations (Wetsvoorstel transparantie maatschappelijke organisaties) was rejected by the Dutch Senate (Eerste Kamer) on March 24, 2026.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

A&O Shearman are most popular: within Law Department Performance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Criminal Law topic(s)

in European Union

The bill on transparency of civil society organizations (Wetsvoorstel transparantie maatschappelijke organisaties) was rejected by the Dutch Senate (Eerste Kamer) on March 24, 2026. The bill primarily contained two measures:

(1) the power of, among others, mayors and the Public Prosecution Service (Openbaar Ministerie) to obtain insight into the origin, purpose, and size of donations received by associations and foundations, and to take measures in that regard, and

(2) an obligation for all Dutch foundations, even if they do not operate a business (including, for example, Dutch trust foundations and Dutch foundations that hold preference shares) to file their balance sheet and statement of income and expenditure with the Chamber of Commerce, for inspection by a limited number of government organizations.

Political division existed primarily around the first component. Now that the bill has been rejected by the Senate, the second component (the filing obligation) has also been taken off the table.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.