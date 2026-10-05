Asset Seizure In Dubai: When Can A Creditor Request Attachment?

When a debt remains unpaid, a creditor may worry that the debtor will transfer money, sell property, move assets outside the UAE, or otherwise make recovery difficult.

When a debt remains unpaid, a creditor may worry that the debtor will transfer money, sell property, move assets outside the UAE, or otherwise make recovery difficult. In Dubai, the law allows creditors in certain circumstances to seek an attachment over a debtor’s assets. Asset seizure doesn’t necessarily mean immediate seizure and sale of property. Often the first step is to freeze or restrict dealings in the asset so it is available while the dispute is resolved. The main rules are found in Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedure Code.

Precautionary Attachment and Execution Are Different A precautionary attachment is a protective measure. It may be requested before the creditor has obtained a final judgment where there is a genuine risk that assets securing the claim may disappear or become unavailable. An execution attachment generally occurs when the creditor has a valid writ of execution. Under Article 212 of the Civil Procedure Code, compulsory enforcement may proceed only to satisfy a right that has been verified, due and for a specified amount. Execution writs consist of judgments and orders of court, documents legally authenticated, conciliation agreements authenticated by court and all other documents which by law have executory force. This distinction matters because precautionary attachment does not decide who ultimately wins the case. It preserves assets while the substantive dispute is determined.

When Can a Creditor Request Precautionary Attachment? Article 247 provides that, under certain circumstances, a creditor may apply to the court before which the case is pending or the judge competent for urgent matters to impose a precautionary attachment over the debtor’s movable or immovable property. The court may consider attachment where there is a real concern that the security for the creditor’s right may be lost. The law gives examples, including where:

the debtor does not have a stable residence in the UAE;

serious evidence suggests that the debtor may abscond, transfer assets or conceal them; or

the security supporting the debt is at risk of being lost.

Dubai Courts similarly describes precautionary attachment as an urgent measure available where there is fear that the debtor may escape, conceal or move assets, or where the security for the debt is threatened. Where the application is based on a risk of losing the security for the creditor’s right under Article 247(1), non-payment alone may not be sufficient. The creditor should be able to show circumstances supporting that risk.

What Evidence Can Support the Request? Useful documents may include the contract, invoices, payment records, acknowledgements of debt, correspondence, demand notices and any evidence suggesting that assets are being transferred or concealed. The court looks at the facts of each case. Strong documentation is important because attachment can significantly affect the debtor before the main dispute has been finally decided. Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri highlights the importance of reviewing the debt documents and the evidence together. A strong debt claim does not automatically mean that every case justifies precautionary attachment.

What Assets Can Be Attached? Depending on the case, attachment may extend to movable property, real estate and money or rights belonging to the debtor. Dubai Courts’ execution services also allow applications relating to investigation of a debtor’s assets, seizure, sale and distribution during enforcement proceedings. However, not every asset can be seized. Article 242 protects certain property from attachment. This includes, subject to the statutory exceptions, essential household items and certain property necessary for the debtor and their family. A property used as the debtor’s residence is also protected in specified circumstances, although an exception applies where the property is mortgaged and the debt arose from its price. Attachment must also be proportionate. Article 246 states that it should remain within the limits of the debt claimed. If the value of the attached property is clearly disproportionate, the debtor may ask the Execution Judge to restrict the attachment.

What Happens After the Order? A precautionary attachment is only an interim step. Under Article 250, where the attachment is ordered by the judge for urgent matters, the creditor must file the substantive claim establishing the right within eight days from the date of the seizure order. Otherwise, the attachment is deemed void. The debtor and other interested parties may also challenge the attachment order. Once a final judgment is issued in the creditor’s favour, enforcement must be initiated within the period prescribed by law for the attachment to remain valid.

When Should a Creditor Consider Attachment? Where the debt is large and there is credible evidence that the debtor has disposed of assets, concealed property, transferred funds or engaged in other activity that may hinder subsequent enforcement, attachment may be appropriate. It should not be treated as an automatic debt collection tool. Before applying, the creditor should identify the debt, available assets, evidence of risk and the correct procedure. For someone searching for an asset seizure lawyer in Dubai, the first question should be whether the situation requires precautionary attachment, immediate execution, or an ordinary debt recovery claim.

Conclusion Asset seizure in Dubai is a process governed by the court which strikes a balance between the creditor’s right to claim a valid debt and the debtor’s protection against excessive or unjustified attachment. A creditor may apply for a precautionary attachment where there are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a risk of loss of assets or security. If there is an enforceable title, execution procedures can be initiated against attachable assets to recover the debt.

FAQ’s

1. When can a creditor request asset seizure in Dubai?

A creditor may request attachment when there is a legally recognised debt and the applicable conditions are satisfied. Precautionary attachment may be sought before a final judgment where there is a genuine risk to recovery. Enforcement attachment generally requires a judgment or another enforceable instrument. The court determines whether the legal requirements have been established.

2. What is the difference between precautionary attachment and enforcement attachment?

Precautionary attachment temporarily preserves a debtor’s assets while the underlying claim is determined. It does not, by itself, establish that the creditor is entitled to payment. Enforcement attachment is used to execute a judgment or another legally enforceable instrument and may eventually lead to the sale or transfer of attached assets.

3. What must a creditor prove when requesting precautionary attachment?

A creditor generally needs evidence of an apparent debt and circumstances showing that future recovery may be at risk. The court may examine the supporting contract, invoices, acknowledgements, correspondence and evidence concerning the debtor’s assets or conduct. Depending on the application, the creditor may also need to provide security or comply with further procedural requirements.

4. Which assets can be attached in a Dubai debt claim?

Attachment may affect assets such as bank accounts, vehicles, real estate, company shares, receivables or movable property, subject to identification, ownership and legal restrictions. Certain property may be exempt or subject to special procedures. The available measures depend on the enforcement document, the asset’s location and the court’s directions.

5. Can a creditor freeze a debtor’s bank account before obtaining a judgment?

A creditor may apply for precautionary attachment of a bank account before final judgment when the statutory conditions are met. The order is discretionary and requires adequate evidence supporting both the claim and the need for urgent protection. The creditor must also follow the required procedure for pursuing the substantive claim after attachment.

6. Can a debtor challenge an asset-attachment order in Dubai?

A debtor may be able to challenge an attachment by disputing the debt, the urgency, the ownership of the assets or compliance with procedural requirements. The debtor may also request cancellation, limitation or substitution of the attachment where legally available. Applicable deadlines can be short, so the order and case record should be reviewed promptly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.