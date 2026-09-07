Mortgage Default In Dubai: When Can The Auction Of The Property Be Postponed?

A borrower falls behind on the instalments. The bank serves notice, applies to the execution court, and the property is listed for auction. At that stage the sale is usually treated as settled. It is not always settled.

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A borrower falls behind on the instalments. The bank serves notice, applies to the execution court, and the property is listed for auction. At that stage the sale is usually treated as settled. It is not always settled.

Dubai law gives the execution judge two separate powers to defer the sale. The first allows a delay of up to sixty days. The second allows the debt to be paid off over five years from the income the property produces, without a sale at all. The second is the more valuable, and the less used, because it must be applied for, with evidence, before the auction is held.

How a Mortgaged Property Reaches the Public Auction

Mortgages over property in Dubai are governed by Law No. (14) of 2008 Concerning Mortgages in the Emirate of Dubai. The bank first serves notice through the Notary Public, on the borrower or on whoever holds the property, allowing at least thirty days. Only once that period has passed may forced sale proceed. That requirement is set out in Article 25. In practice, those thirty days are the point at which the position can still be resolved commercially, because the bank has not yet incurred the cost of enforcement.

After the lapse of the thirty days from the date of serving the notarised notice, the bank then applies to the execution court. The judge issues an attachment order, which freezes the property, so that the owner can no longer sell it, transfer it or mortgage it again. That power is given by Article 26. The sale is then held by public auction under the procedures of the Dubai Land Department, as Article 28 provides.

The Sixty Day Postponement

The execution judge may postpone the auction, once only, for no more than sixty days. It is available on one of two grounds: that the owner can repay within that period, or that an immediate sale would cause him gross damage. That power is given by Article 27 of Law No. (14) of 2008.

This is a short reprieve rather than a solution, and interest and expenses continue to accrue while it runs. It is of use where funding is close to hand, such as a refinancing offer already issued by another bank. Gross damage is a higher threshold than inconvenience or the loss of a home.

How to Delay the Sale of a Mortgaged Property

The debtor may apply to postpone the sale in two situations. The first is where the income the property produces over five years, in most cases the rent, would settle the debt. The second is where the debtor’s own income allows the debt to be settled by instalments within five years, against adequate guarantees. That provisen is governed by Article 288 of the Civil Procedure Law, Federal Decree-Law No. (42) of 2022.

Such an order replaces a forced sale with an income stream. The attachment stays in place and the debt is not reduced. Only the method of payment changes, and the auction is deferred for as long as the arrangement is kept. The application should put before the judge:

a current valuation of the property and the outstanding balance of the loan;

the tenancy contracts and their registration, so that the income relied on is contractual rather than estimated;

a calculation showing that the income covers the principal, the interest, the fees and the costs of enforcement over the period, and not the arrears alone; and

the guarantees offered, where the application relies on the debtor’s income rather than on the rent.

What Happens at a Court Auction

A court auction is not a market sale. An expert values the property, commonly through the Dubai Land Department, and that valuation sets the opening price. If bidding does not reach it, the judge may reduce it over successive sessions, reported in practice as five per cent per session up to a maximum of twenty five per cent, after which the property may go to the highest bidder provided the bid is at least fifty per cent of the original valuation.

The sale may therefore clear only part of the debt. The balance remains owed personally, and the bank may enforce for it against other assets and against salary. A postponement that ends in full settlement is a different outcome, and not a delay of the same one.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a bank sell a mortgaged property in Dubai without first obtaining a judgment?

A registered mortgage is enforced through the execution court, and the bank is not ordinarily required to win a separate case on the debt first. What is required is notice of at least thirty days through the Notary Public, followed by an application for an attachment order and sale.

Does a postponement stop interest and costs from accruing?

It does not. A postponement changes when and how the debt is paid, not what is owed. Any calculation put before the judge should be built on the projected total at the end of the period, not on the balance today.

What happens to a tenant if the property is sold at auction?

A valid registered tenancy ordinarily continues against the new owner, on the principle that a transfer of ownership does not by itself end the tenant’s right to remain for the balance of the term.

What happens to any surplus if the property sells for more than the debt?

The proceeds are applied to the debt, the interest and the costs of enforcement, and any balance remaining is returned to the owner, subject to the claims of any other creditor who has attached the property.

Can the owner sell the property himself once the attachment order has been issued?

Not freely. The attachment prevents the owner from selling, transferring or further mortgaging the property. A sale at that stage requires the bank’s agreement and the release of the attachment through the execution court, with the loan settled from the price.

Conclusion

Enforcement against a mortgaged property in Dubai follows a defined sequence, and the opportunities to intervene close in that same sequence. Both remedies are discretionary, and both depend on evidence rather than on hardship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.