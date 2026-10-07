The question, “Can I change my debt recovery lawyer during a case?” in Dubai usually arises after communication breaks down, strategy changes, or fees become unclear. The case may still have hearings or execution steps pending.

The question, “Can I change my debt recovery lawyer during a case?” in Dubai usually arises after communication breaks down, strategy changes, or fees become unclear. The case may still have hearings or execution steps pending.

Changing counsel is generally possible. The real risk is an unmanaged gap between the outgoing lawyer’s authority ending and the incoming lawyer becoming able to act.

Quick Answer Yes. If you ask can I change my debt recovery lawyer during a case Dubai, coordinate the power of attorney, court record, complete file, fees, and deadlines. First, let the incoming firm review the case and confirm that it can act. Next, obtain the full file and a written status report. Revoke or amend the former power of attorney as appropriate, issue a suitable new authority, and notify the court or execution file through the required process. Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates the legal profession. Existing hearings, objections, and appeal periods continue during a change. The safest sequence depends on the current stage and documents.

Do not terminate the existing mandate before the incoming lawyer confirms readiness, conflict clearance, and the authority required. Make a written handover plan with named responsibilities and dates.

Protect the next deadline first. Then complete the file transfer, power-of-attorney steps, court update, and fee reconciliation. A disagreement with the old firm should not interrupt urgent work in the debt case.

A client may generally end a lawyer’s authority and appoint another lawyer. The engagement letter and power of attorney perform different functions and both must be reviewed.

The engagement letter governs fees, scope, termination, and the commercial relationship. The power of attorney authorizes external acts before courts, execution judges, notaries, and other authorities.

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates the legal profession and legal consultation profession. Onshore court advocacy must be handled through persons with the required professional registration and authority.

Changing firms does not pause proceedings automatically. Court deadlines continue unless the court issues an order or the relevant procedure provides otherwise.

Start With an Independent File Review

The new firm should review the contract, claim, defenses, judgments, and execution history before accepting the matter. This prevents a rushed transfer into a conflict or an unsuitable strategy.

Ask for a written explanation of the present stage and the next three expected steps. The incoming lawyer should identify any missing filings, unpaid court fees, expert deadlines, or settlement commitments.

If the new firm gives a radically different view, ask why. A different opinion may reflect better analysis, but it may also result from an incomplete handover.

Protect Deadlines Before Giving Notice

List every hearing, expert appointment, payment deadline, objection period, and appeal date. Include execution applications and any deadline imposed by an enforcement judge.

Do not assume the outgoing lawyer will continue acting after termination. Do not assume the new lawyer can file before the new power of attorney is accepted.

If a deadline is close, the safer route may be to complete that step first. The exact approach depends on authority, professional duties, and the client’s interests.

Obtain the Complete Case File

Request all pleadings, memoranda, exhibits, expert reports, judgments, orders, and hearing minutes. Include court receipts, fee records, translations, and correspondence with the opposing party.

For debt recovery, original cheques, acknowledgments, guarantees, promissory documents, and settlement agreements are especially important. Record which originals are transferred and obtain a signed receipt.

The file should include portal access information where it can lawfully be transferred. Personal credentials should not be shared. Court access must follow the platform’s permitted process.

Ask for a short chronology. It should state what happened, what remains pending, and what the other side has proposed or admitted.

Revoke and Replace the Power of Attorney

Review whether the existing power of attorney is general or matter-specific. The revocation process must match how and where the authority was issued.

The incoming power of attorney should cover the current stage. If the case is in execution, authority limited to filing the original claim may be insufficient.

Consider authority for hearings, notices, experts, settlement, withdrawal, execution, attachments, receipt of funds, and substitution. Do not grant broad powers without understanding them.

The relevant court or authority must be updated through the accepted procedure. A private revocation alone may not ensure that notices immediately reach the correct representative.

Clients Outside the UAE

Overseas clients may need notarization, legalization, UAE diplomatic attestation, and Arabic legal translation. Requirements depend on the place of issue and current official procedure.

This process can take time. Begin it before ending the existing mandate if a hearing or deadline is near. The incoming lawyer should approve the draft authority before execution abroad.

Unhappy With Your Current Lawyer’s Progress? Message Leaders Advocates on WhatsApp for a confidential review of your case file before you decide. Get Guidance on WhatsApp

Decide Whether the Change Will Improve the Case

Separate service problems from case problems. Slow updates can justify a communication plan, while a wrong forum, missed deadline, or unmanaged conflict may require a change.

Ask the current firm for the case status, strategy, and next steps in writing. The response may resolve uncertainty or provide a clear basis for seeking another opinion.

Compare the cost of transition with the expected benefit. The new firm will need time to study the record, and duplicated work may increase fees.

Changing counsel cannot create missing delivery evidence or assets. It can improve analysis, presentation, negotiation, and procedural control when those areas are genuinely weak.

Document the reason for changing, but avoid hostile or unnecessary allegations. A professional handover usually protects the client better than a personal dispute.

Fees and the Outgoing Firm

Changing lawyers does not automatically cancel fees already earned. Review the retainer for staged fees, hourly work, disbursements, success components, and termination terms.

Ask for an itemized statement and copies of unpaid disbursement receipts. Compare the invoice with the agreed scope and work completed.

A success-based component requires careful review when one firm performed early work and another completes recovery. The governing engagement terms and applicable professional rules matter.

Keep the fee dispute separate from urgent litigation decisions. Document any disputed amount and preserve communications. Seek advice if a disagreement cannot be resolved.

Practical Handover Steps

Ask the new firm to conduct conflict checks and review the file.

Create a single deadline list verified against the official case record.

Give written notice under the existing engagement terms.

Obtain a complete electronic file and an inventory of originals.

Revoke or amend the former power of attorney through the correct process.

Issue a new power of attorney with suitable litigation and execution powers.

File the required notice or substitution document in every active file.

Confirm which lawyer is responsible for the next hearing or application.

Reconcile fees and disbursements separately from case protection.

After the transfer, obtain written confirmation that the new firm has access to each court or execution file. Check that future notices will reach the correct representative.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Provide both engagement letters, the old power of attorney, revocation evidence, and the new power of attorney. Add identity and company-authority documents used to sign them.

The litigation file should include the statement of claim, defense submissions, evidence bundles, expert reports, orders, judgments, and appeal papers. The execution file should include attachment requests and responses.

Keep the handover request, transfer inventory, receipts for originals, and fee statements. These records help separate a file-management issue from the underlying debt dispute.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Terminating the old firm before the new firm can lawfully act.

Treating an engagement-letter termination as automatic POA revocation.

Failing to update every related court and execution file.

Transferring scans but overlooking original cheques or guarantees.

Assuming a new lawyer will receive an extension automatically.

Letting a fee dispute consume an appeal or objection period.

Granting the new lawyer settlement powers without agreed limits.

A change of lawyer cannot repair weak evidence by itself. It may improve strategy and communication, but the incoming lawyer must still work with the available facts and law.

Worried About Deadlines During a Handover? Send us your case stage on WhatsApp and we’ll help you plan a handover that protects your deadlines. Check My Timing on WhatsApp

How a Lawyer Can Help

The incoming lawyer can audit the procedural position, verify deadlines, and identify missing evidence before accepting responsibility. This creates a controlled transition rather than an abrupt break.

Ekaterina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has explained that the main risk is the gap between the outgoing firm stopping and the new authority becoming effective. This opinion appeared in the original article and is preserved.

She has also noted that clients abroad should begin the power-of-attorney process early. Legalization and translation can consume time that an active case does not allow.

The new lawyer can also evaluate whether the proposed change improves the case or only adds cost. A frank second opinion may sometimes resolve the concern without a transfer.

Relevant Legal Services

Relevant Success Story

The firm’s Success Stories provide examples of document-led legal work. They are not promises about a transferred case. Every matter depends on its facts, documents, and legal circumstances.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.