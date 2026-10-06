Does A Debt Recovery Lawyer Need A Power Of Attorney In The UAE?

The question does a debt recovery lawyer need power of attorney UAE often appears after a creditor signs an engagement letter but the firm cannot yet file. The missing authority can delay an urgent demand or execution step

The question does a debt recovery lawyer need power of attorney UAE often appears after a creditor signs an engagement letter but the firm cannot yet file. The missing authority can delay an urgent demand or execution step.

An engagement letter and a power of attorney are not substitutes. One governs the client relationship. The other proves authority to act before courts and public authorities.

Quick Answer In most formal proceedings, the answer to does a debt recovery lawyer need power of attorney UAE is yes. A lawyer normally requires a valid power of attorney to file, appear, receive notices, and take enforcement steps for the client. Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates the legal profession, while Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 governs civil procedure and representation. The document should match the case. It may cover litigation, experts, appeals, execution, settlement, receipt of funds, or substitution, but sensitive powers should be granted deliberately. UAE companies must use an authorized signatory. A foreign-issued POA may require notarization, legalization or attestation, and Arabic legal translation. Requirements depend on the issuing country, authority, and intended use.

Ask the lawyer to provide a matter-specific draft before signing. Confirm who will sign, how authority is proved, where the document must be notarized, and which powers are necessary.

Build enough scope for likely appeals and execution, but limit settlement and receipt-of-funds authority if desired. Complete formalities early and keep certified copies and revocation records.

Legal representation requires demonstrable authority. A court or authority must know that the lawyer is entitled to act for the named client.

The exact form depends on the proceeding and jurisdiction. Onshore civil courts, DIFC Courts, ADGM Courts, arbitration institutions, notaries, and enforcement authorities may use different filing requirements.

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates advocates and legal consultants. Rights of audience before onshore courts depend on the required professional registration as well as client authority.

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 contains procedural rules on representation. A valid authority should be lodged or demonstrated through the process accepted by the competent court.

Engagement Letter Versus Power of Attorney

The engagement letter describes services, fees, disbursements, communication, confidentiality, and termination. It is the commercial and professional agreement with the firm.

The power of attorney grants authority toward third parties. It may allow filing, pleading, receiving notices, appointing experts, appealing, settling, and executing.

Signing one document does not automatically complete the other. Review both together so the paid scope and legal authority are consistent.

When a POA May Not Yet Be Needed

A lawyer may provide an initial consultation or document assessment before a formal power of attorney is issued. A demand letter may sometimes be prepared while formalities are underway.

However, the firm must have the authority required for the action it actually takes. Filing a claim, appearing, or using formal execution procedures normally requires completed authorization.

Do not wait for an appeal or limitation deadline before beginning the process. The time needed for notarization or foreign legalization can be significant.

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Powers Commonly Needed in Debt Recovery

Filing and Court Representation

The POA should identify authority to commence claims, submit memoranda, attend hearings, and make procedural applications. It should also cover service and receipt of court communications where appropriate.

If the dispute may move to appeal, confirm whether the wording covers appeal and cassation stages. Authority should match the realistic route, not only the first filing.

Evidence and Experts

Debt cases may require accounting experts, document production, oath procedures, or challenges to evidence. The draft should address necessary procedural acts without becoming needlessly broad.

Execution and Asset Measures

Winning judgment does not collect the money. The POA should cover opening an execution file, requesting attachments, responding to objections, and taking permitted enforcement steps.

A document that ends at judgment may force the client to issue another POA. That creates avoidable delay when assets may be moving.

Settlement and Withdrawal

Settlement authority is powerful. It may allow the lawyer to compromise an amount, accept installments, waive part of a claim, or end proceedings within the wording granted.

A client can discuss limits, internal approval requirements, or exclusion of settlement authority. Any private instruction should also be reflected appropriately in the operative documents and engagement process.

Receipt of Money

Authority to receive recovered funds may speed remittance, but it should never be assumed. Ask where funds will be held, how the client account works, and what verification applies.

If the client prefers direct payment, settlement terms can provide for payment to the client’s named account. The arrangement must align with court and banking requirements.

Substitution and Delegation

A firm may need another registered advocate or colleague to attend. The POA should state whether substitution is permitted and within what limits.

The client should still know who is responsible for strategy, communication, and appearances. Delegation authority does not remove the need for accountable case management.

Corporate Clients

A company acts through an authorized person. The lawyer should review the trade license, constitutional documents, manager authority, board resolution, and signatory identification where applicable.

The person who signs a contract may not have authority to issue a legal POA. Authority must be traced through the company’s governing records.

Foreign parent companies may need corporate registry documents and resolutions. Those materials may also require legalization and translation.

Changes in managers or signatories should be checked before notarization. An outdated license or expired identity document can interrupt the process.

Issuing a Power of Attorney Outside the UAE

The usual path may involve local notarization in the issuing country, authentication through the competent authorities, UAE diplomatic attestation, and completion of UAE formalities. The exact sequence varies.

Documents intended for onshore UAE proceedings generally require Arabic. Use a legal translator accepted for the intended purpose and ensure the names match passports and company records exactly.

Treaties, digital notary systems, and country-specific processes can alter the sequence. Confirm the current requirements with the UAE lawyer and relevant official authorities before signing.

Send the draft for approval first. Correcting a narrow or inconsistent foreign POA after legalization can be expensive and slow.

Practical Steps to Issue the POA

Confirm the court, arbitration, or authority where the document will be used.

Ask the instructed lawyer for approved matter-specific wording.

Verify the client’s name, identification, and contact details.

For a company, prove the signatory’s current authority.

Decide deliberately on settlement, withdrawal, and receipt-of-funds powers.

Include execution and appeal authority when those stages are foreseeable.

Follow the correct local or foreign notarization process.

Complete required attestation and Arabic legal translation.

Keep the executed original, certified copies, and delivery receipt.

Confirm acceptance in the active court or execution file.

Do not use a broad internet template without review. A generic form may omit necessary powers or grant authority the client never intended.

Evidence and Documents Needed

An individual will usually need valid identity documents and the approved draft. A resident may also need current residency or contact information, depending on the notary process.

A company may need its trade license, constitutional documents, manager or board authority, and signatory identification. Foreign corporate records may require certification and translation.

For the underlying debt, provide the contract, invoices, delivery evidence, acknowledgments, cheques, and court papers. The POA wording should reflect the expected route shown by those documents.

Keep the engagement letter, fee terms, issued POA, and any later revocation together. These documents define the scope of the professional relationship and external authority.

Changing or Revoking the POA

A client may generally revoke a power of attorney, subject to the governing law and the nature of the authority. The revocation must follow the appropriate formal process.

Notify the former lawyer and every relevant court or authority. A private decision does not necessarily update an official case record by itself.

If another lawyer will take over, coordinate revocation and replacement. Avoid a gap before a hearing, objection, or appeal deadline.

Revocation does not automatically resolve fees owed under the engagement letter. Address billing separately from urgent procedural protection.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Signing a POA that covers filing but omits execution.

Granting unrestricted settlement power without discussion.

Assuming the engagement letter authorizes court appearances.

Using a company signatory whose authority is outdated or incomplete.

Starting foreign legalization only after proceedings become urgent.

Allowing inconsistent spellings across passport, license, and translation.

Revoking the old POA before the replacement can be used.

A defective POA can delay registration or cause objections. It can also prevent a lawyer from taking an urgent step even when the underlying claim is strong.

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How a Lawyer Can Help

A lawyer can draft authority around the claim’s likely path. This avoids a document that is either too narrow to work or unnecessarily broad.

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, has observed that narrow POAs often fail when a debt file reaches execution. The lawyer then needs authority that the original template omitted.

His preserved professional view is to plan for enforcement and settlement before signing. The scope should follow the expected case, not a copied general form.

A lawyer can also check corporate authority, approve foreign wording, and coordinate court filing. Final acceptance still depends on the competent authority’s requirements.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.