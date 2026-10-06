Knowing what to ask a debt collection lawyer before hiring in Dubai prevents a vague first meeting. A creditor needs advice about this debtor, these documents, and a realistic collection route.

Knowing what to ask a debt collection lawyer before hiring in Dubai prevents a vague first meeting. A creditor needs advice about this debtor, these documents, and a realistic collection route.

The wrong choice can produce unnecessary court fees, the wrong forum, or a judgment that cannot be enforced. Clear questions expose whether the lawyer has examined the actual file.

Quick Answer The core of what to ask a debt collection lawyer before hiring in Dubai is specific. Ask who legally owes the money, what evidence is missing, and which procedure fits. Possible routes include cheque execution under Article 667 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022, a payment order under Articles 143 to 150 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, conciliation, arbitration, or an ordinary claim. Ask which court has jurisdiction, whether limitation is approaching, and how enforcement would work against known assets. Confirm licensing under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022, the advocate who will appear, stage-by-stage fees, expected disbursements, communication standards, and the main weakness in your case.

Send the core documents before the meeting and ask every shortlisted firm the same questions. Request a short written scope, route recommendation, cost schedule, and list of exclusions.

Choose the lawyer who explains both recovery and risk. No responsible lawyer can guarantee collection. The right strategy depends on the evidence, forum, deadlines, debtor’s assets, and defenses.

1. Who Is the Correct Debtor?

Ask the lawyer to identify the exact company or person liable. A brand name, branch, shareholder, manager, and parent company are not automatically interchangeable.

The answer should refer to the contract, trade license, invoice name, bank account, signature, and any guarantee. It should explain whether another party can lawfully be included.

A lawyer who skips identity may be describing a generic process. Correct party identification is the first condition of an effective claim.

2. What Is Missing From My Evidence?

Ask what could make the claim fail. A useful answer may identify missing delivery notes, acceptance evidence, a signed contract, or a balance acknowledgment.

Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 governs civil and commercial evidence. Article 66 generally requires writing for transactions above AED 50,000 or of indefinite value, subject to statutory exceptions.

Electronic evidence is recognized under Article 53 and related provisions. The lawyer should explain how emails, messages, platform records, and payment data will be preserved and presented.

Invoices alone may not prove performance. Ask whether the file connects contractual duty, completed work, amount due, and nonpayment.

3. Which Procedure Fits This Debt, and Why?

A fixed, due, written debt may support a payment order. Articles 143 to 150 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 regulate that route.

Article 143 requires a payment demand before the petition and allows at least five days. Ask how the demand will be served and what documents will support the application.

A returned cheque may permit execution under Article 667 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022. Ask what the bank return reason shows and which defenses may arise.

An ordinary claim may be needed where performance, amount, set-off, or liability is disputed. Arbitration may control if the contract contains a valid arbitration agreement.

Dubai Law No. 18 of 2021, as amended, governs the Center for Amicable Settlement of Disputes. Ask whether mandatory conciliation applies to the specific claim.

4. Which Court or Tribunal Has Jurisdiction?

The lawyer should review governing-law, jurisdiction, arbitration, and dispute-resolution clauses. The debtor’s location and place of performance may also matter.

Ask whether the matter belongs in Dubai’s onshore courts, DIFC Courts, another emirate’s courts, arbitration, or a specialized body. A confident but unsupported answer is not enough.

Jurisdiction errors waste fees and time. They may also create limitation problems while the creditor restarts in the correct forum.

5. Is Any Limitation or Deadline Approaching?

Ask for the exact deadline and its legal basis. Avoid an answer that treats every debt as subject to one general period.

Article 92 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 provides a five-year period for denied claims concerning obligations between merchants, unless a shorter period applies. Other claim types can differ.

Also ask about demand, appeal, grievance, and execution deadlines. These procedural periods may be far shorter than the underlying limitation period.

6. How Would You Enforce Against This Debtor?

Ask what happens after judgment. The lawyer should discuss known bank accounts, vehicles, real property, shares, receivables, and any guarantor.

Ask how assets will be identified and what court measures may be requested. The answer should distinguish a possible measure from a guaranteed result.

Article 324 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 permits a civil travel-ban request in defined circumstances. The debt generally must be at least AED 10,000, with additional statutory conditions.

A travel ban is not automatic and does not itself recover money. Ask whether the facts satisfy the conditions and whether another measure is more useful.

7. What Are the Expected Defenses?

The other side may allege defective work, late delivery, set-off, payment, lack of authority, limitation, or a different contracting party. Ask which defense is strongest.

The lawyer should test unfavorable correspondence, not ignore it. A balanced assessment is more valuable than reassurance.

Ask what evidence could answer each defense and whether it can be obtained lawfully before filing.

8. What Will This Cost at Each Stage?

Request written fees for demand, conciliation, filing, experts, judgment, appeal, and execution. Ask which stages are optional and which are excluded.

Court fees, translation, notarization, expert fees, service costs, and enforcement disbursements may be separate. Ask for a reasonable estimate and the events that can change it.

If a fee includes a success component, ask how success is defined and calculated. Confirm treatment of partial recovery, installments, settlement, and tax.

Ask what happens if the debtor pays after the first letter. The agreement should not leave that common situation unclear.

9. Who Will Handle and Appear in My Case?

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates the legal profession. Onshore court advocacy depends on the required advocate registration and client authority.

Ask for the responsible lawyer’s name, the supervising partner, and the advocate expected to attend. Ask who prepares submissions and who communicates with you.

A team structure can be efficient. The client should still know who owns each decision and how urgent questions are escalated.

10. How Will You Report Progress?

Agree the frequency and form of updates. Ask whether you will receive filed documents, hearing summaries, expert reports, and cost updates.

If the client does not read Arabic, ask how court documents will be explained. Translation of every page may not be necessary, but decisions must be understood.

Set a contact method for urgent deadlines. Good communication is a case-management control, not only a service preference.

About to Hire a Debt Collection Lawyer? Message Leaders Advocates on WhatsApp before your first meeting and we’ll help you prepare the right questions. Get Guidance on WhatsApp

Practical Comparison Checklist

Did the lawyer identify the exact debtor and guarantors?

Did the lawyer name the recommended procedure and explain why?

Did the lawyer identify at least one evidentiary weakness?

Did the lawyer address jurisdiction and limitation separately?

Did the lawyer discuss actual assets and enforcement cost?

Did the lawyer identify the people handling and appearing?

Did the lawyer provide written fees and exclusions?

Did the lawyer avoid guarantees and influence claims?

Compare answers, not sales language. A lower quote may exclude experts, appeals, or execution. A higher quote may still be poor value.

Evidence and Documents to Bring

Bring the signed contract, amendments, purchase orders, invoices, and statement of account. Match each invoice to delivery, completion, or acceptance evidence.

Include bank records, cheques, return memos, guarantees, and signed acknowledgments. Preserve complete email and message threads rather than selected screenshots.

Provide the debtor’s trade license or identification details lawfully available. Add any court notice, settlement proposal, complaint, or expert correspondence.

Prepare a one-page chronology and list of payments. This lets each lawyer spend the meeting analyzing rather than reconstructing basic dates.

Warning Signs Before Hiring

A guarantee of recovery, asset seizure, or a fixed completion date.

A suggestion to use criminal complaints for ordinary nonpayment without a legal basis.

Claims of personal influence with judges, prosecutors, police, or court staff.

Refusal to explain weaknesses or likely defenses.

No written engagement terms or unclear disbursement responsibility.

Uncertainty about who is licensed to appear in court.

Pressure to sign a broad power of attorney without explanation.

Ask for time to review the engagement letter and POA. Urgency in the case does not justify unclear authority or fees.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Creditors often choose only by price. They may later discover that the quoted fee excludes conciliation, experts, appeal, or execution.

Another mistake is focusing on judgment rather than collection. Ask about assets before committing substantial litigation costs.

Do not hide adverse documents. The lawyer needs them to predict defenses. Surprise during proceedings is more damaging than candid analysis during intake.

Do not wait until limitation becomes urgent. Early assessment may allow the creditor to obtain an acknowledgment or correct missing records.

Comparing Quotes From Different Lawyers? Send us your shortlist on WhatsApp and we’ll help you compare them on a fair basis. Compare Quotes on WhatsApp

How a Lawyer Can Help

A capable lawyer should explain the recommended route, its alternatives, and the evidence needed. The advice should connect procedure to the debtor’s actual position.

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, has said that the most revealing question is what could make the case fail. A specific answer shows that the file has been examined.

His preserved professional view warns against meetings where every answer is reassurance. Debt recovery involves genuine trade-offs among cost, timing, proof, and asset availability.

The lawyer can then prepare the demand, claim, settlement, or execution plan. The client should receive realistic advice without guarantees.

Relevant Legal Services

Relevant Success Story

The firm’s Success Stories offer examples of legal work based on particular records. They do not guarantee another recovery. Every matter depends on its facts, documents, and legal circumstances.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.