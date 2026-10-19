ADGM’s New Fund And Fund Manager Rules: Which Route Is Right For Global Sponsors And Institutional Capital?

The Abu Dhabi Global Market has introduced new regulatory routes for fund managers, including lighter frameworks for institutional-only managers and smaller private funds, while revising requirements for foreign managers. These changes present strategic choices for global sponsors and institutional investors in structuring regional investment platforms and determining optimal licensing pathways.

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The Abu Dhabi Global Market (the ADGM) has introduced new regulatory routes for managers of smaller private funds and funds aimed exclusively at institutional investors. It has also clarified the treatment of employee investment vehicles and revised the framework for foreign managers operating ADGM funds.

For global sponsors, these changes raise a practical question: should the next regional strategy be managed through an ADGM-licensed platform or through an ADGM fund managed from abroad? For sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and other institutional investors, they offer more choice in how a dedicated mandate or investment platform can be structured.

The ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority’s (the ADGM FSRA) amendments took effect on September 16, 2026. The principal changes are set out below.

A lighter route for institutional managers

The new Institutional Fund Manager (IFM) category is intended for managers serving an exclusively institutional investor base. An IFM may manage Qualified Investor Funds (QIFs) or equivalent foreign funds, subject to conditions that include a USD5 million minimum subscription and a prohibition on natural persons holding units. Unlike the Sub-Threshold Fund Manager category discussed below, the IFM category has no aggregate committed-capital ceiling.

The prudential and organizational requirements are also more proportionate. An IFM must maintain a minimum capital requirement of the higher of a base capital requirement (BCR) of USD50,000 and an Expenditure Based Capital Minimum (EBCM) of 6/52nds of its annual audited expenditure on an ongoing basis, compared with an EBCM of 13/52nds for a “full-scope” fund manager. It is not required to appoint a finance officer, establish an internal audit function or maintain professional indemnity insurance under the relevant dispensations.

What does this mean in practice?

An international sponsor establishing a platform for one or more sovereign, pension, or other large institutional investors may be able to operate with a lighter compliance model, lower regulatory cost base and faster route to authorization in the ADGM. But the investor restrictions need to fit the platform’s future, not just its first fund. A manager expecting to admit individual investors, accept smaller subscriptions or expand into other fund types should test whether the IFM status will remain suitable as its business develops.

The absence of a mandatory professional indemnity insurance requirement is also a regulatory dispensation, but not necessarily the answer to an investor’s expectations. Institutional investors may still seek appropriate cover through due diligence or fund negotiations.

A more proportionate platform for smaller private funds

The new Sub-Threshold Fund Manager (STFM) category is aimed at managers whose aggregate committed capital across their funds does not exceed USD200m. An STFM is limited to eligible closed-ended Exempt Funds and QIFs, or equivalent foreign funds (i.e., foreign funds that are not open to retail clients), and cannot operate as a host fund manager. The category can also accommodate specified advising or arranging permissions connected with co-investments in the funds managed by the STFM.

An STFM is subject to a BCR of USD50,000, without an EBCM. It need not appoint a finance officer or establish an internal audit function, although it must have access to suitable expertise (in-house or outsourced) to oversee its financial accounts. Professional indemnity insurance remains a requirement. The STFM must disclose its regulatory status and relevant restrictions on its Financial Services Permission in the fund prospectus.

What does this mean in practice?

Sponsors launching debut or relatively concentrated strategies can access the ADGM without the cost of a full-scope license. The STFM category gives smaller private fund managers a more realistic pathway into the ADGM. The key commercial issue is headroom.

A manager planning a successor fund, parallel vehicle or substantial co-investment program should model its expected commitments before choosing the STFM route. If it intends to accept commitments that would take it above the threshold, it must seek a variation of its permission in advance. The lighter framework therefore works best when it fits a credible growth plan.

What changes for managers based outside the ADGM?

Global sponsors do not necessarily have to move their entire management business into the ADGM to use an ADGM fund. The revised Foreign Fund Manager (FFM) framework preserves a route for an appropriately regulated overseas manager, but attaches more specific conditions to it.

Under the revised rules, a foreign fund manager’s ADGM fund must be a closed-ended QIF. The framework also requires a UAE-resident natural person on the board of the fund (if it is an investment company) or its general partner of the fund (if it is an investment partnership), an ADGM-licensed fund administrator or trustee, and an ADGM-licensed corporate service provider as agent for service of process. Restrictions on delegating investment management or advisory functions must also be taken into account.

What does this mean in practice?

These requirements should be considered at the structuring stage. A foreign manager should compare the cost, governance and operational demands of the FFM route against establishing an ADGM-licensed management platform. The answer may differ for a single fund raised for a defined group of investors, and in the case of a sponsor intending to build a sustained regional franchise.

Existing foreign fund managers should review the transition arrangements with the ADGM FSRA. The ADGM FSRA has stated that a transition period for the new rules applying to FFMs runs until March 31, 2027 and that it will contact affected firms about those arrangements.

Employee investment: greater flexibility, subject to safeguards

The rules expressly exclude a qualifying Employee Investment Vehicle (EIV) from the definition of a “Fund.” They also disapply the usual minimum subscription amounts for an EIV investing in an Exempt Fund or QIF, provided the relevant conditions are met.

Those conditions matter. Participating investors must be employees or directors of the fund manager or an appointed investment manager or advisor of the underlying fund, and be directly involved in the execution of the fund’s investment strategy or providing investment advice to the fund manager in respect of the fund.

The fund manager must have reasonable grounds to believe that the participating employee has sufficient knowledge and understanding of the risks inherent in investing in the underlying fund, provide the required written disclosures, and obtain written acknowledgements. Participation cannot be imposed as a condition of employment.

What does this mean in practice?

This is useful for sponsors seeking to align investment professionals with investors without requiring each participant to meet an institutional-size fund subscription. It does not mean that any staff co-investment program automatically qualifies. In particular, sponsors should check eligibility before admitting senior personnel not engaged in the investment process, and consider separately the client-classification requirements applicable to the chosen structure.

The related clarification, that a vehicle established solely to allow relevant officers, directors or employees to participate in carried interest, or similar fund profits, falls outside the definition of a “Fund” is also helpful for structuring team economics.

Venture capital managers: check the transition

Venture Capital Fund Managers (VCFMs) are brought within the STFM framework and may benefit from the relevant STFM organizational dispensations. The revised framework includes a BCR of USD50,000 and tailored experience requirements for key approved persons. The ADGM FSRA has confirmed a transition period until March 31, 2027 for existing VCFMs.

What does this mean in practice?

For an established venture manager, the immediate task is to check its capital and governance position against the revised rules. For a new applicant, the question is whether the framework supports the intended strategy and co-investment activity as the platform grows.

What should managers and investors do now?

The new categories create options, but their value depends on matching the permission to the fund program. We would prioritize four steps:

Map the platform, not just the next vehicle. Review existing and planned funds, aggregate commitments, investor types, minimum tickets, co-investment arrangements and likely fundraising over the next few years.

Compare the operating models. For an international sponsor, assess IFM, STFM, full-scope and FFM routes against governance, regulatory capital, service-provider costs and the intended local presence.

Test the investor perspective. Sovereign and other institutional investors should consider whether the manager’s chosen category supports the oversight, conflicts management, valuation processes, insurance and reporting they expect. A regulatory dispensation does not prevent investors from negotiating stronger protections.

Plan any change of status or transition early. Existing ADGM managers wishing to move from full-scope to IFM or STFM status can apply to the ADGM FSRA using its declaration process. Documentation, disclosures and any proposed changes to the manager’s permission should be reviewed together. VCFMs and FFMs should engage on their transition arrangements ahead of March 31, 2027.

Our view

The most important effect of the reforms is that the ADGM now offers a more differentiated choice of fund management models. An institutional-only manager, a smaller private funds sponsor, and an overseas manager of an ADGM vehicle, need not all be regulated in the same way.

The boundaries of those models are equally important. The USD5m institutional minimum commitment and restrictions on natural-person investors may limit the IFM category for some regional strategies. The USD200m committed-capital ceiling requires STFMs to anticipate growth before they reach it. And the additional local requirements for FFMs should be weighed against the advantages of ADGM domiciliation. These are areas where further market experience may inform how the framework develops.

For now, the opportunity is clear: sponsors and institutional investors can make a more deliberate choice about where the fund sits, who manages it and how that platform is expected to scale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.