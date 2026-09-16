Bounced Cheque Law In The UAE

Bounced Cheque Law in UAE allows direct execution for no or insufficient funds, while defined bad-faith acts can still create criminal exposure.

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Quick Answer

A cheque returned for no or insufficient funds can be an executive instrument under Article 667 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022. The holder may request compulsory execution.

Ordinary lack of funds is not automatically the former criminal offense. Criminal liability remains for defined conduct, including certain payment-stop instructions, account closure or depletion, obstructive signatures, and forgery.

The bank return reason controls the first step. Keep the original cheque, the dated bank statement, presentation proof, and the records behind the debt.

Presentation, recourse, and enforcement periods require separate review. Court measures such as attachment or a travel restriction are subject to legal conditions and judicial orders.

About the Legal Contributor

Faris Raian is a Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates.

His work covers UAE business disputes, debt recovery, and enforcement strategy.

In a recovery matter, he starts with the legal debtor, governing documents, available forum, asset position, and likely enforcement route.

That review helps the client choose steps that fit both the legal claim and the commercial objective.

User Problem

A bounced cheque can place both sides under immediate pressure. The holder wants payment, while the drawer may face execution before understanding the current legal framework.

Old assumptions cause mistakes. Insufficient funds, account closure, a payment-stop instruction, a signature issue, and forgery do not follow one identical route.

Solution

Read the bank's exact return statement. Preserve the original cheque and compare the reason with the Commercial Transactions Law.

Then separate civil execution from any criminal allegation. Calculate the dates, unpaid balance, defenses, and realistic enforcement position before filing or responding.

Bounced Cheque Law in UAE

Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2020 introduced major cheque reforms that took effect in January 2022. Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 now contains the current Commercial Transactions Law framework.

The law gives executive force to certain dishonored cheques. It also keeps criminal penalties for specific conduct defined in Articles 674 to 676.

The Bank Return Reason Matters

Ask the bank for the exact reason. No balance, insufficient balance, closed account, payment stop, mismatched signature, missing details, and suspected alteration can lead to different issues.

Do not rely only on an app notification. Article 663 addresses proof of dishonor through a dated statement from the drawee bank that records the presentation day on the cheque.

Keep every bank record. The return wording can determine whether Article 667 direct execution is available.

Article 667 Direct Execution

Article 667 states that a cheque marked by the bank for no or insufficient balance is an executive instrument. The holder may request compulsory execution for all or part of the amount.

The Civil Procedure Law governs the application and any challenge. The holder does not first need an ordinary civil judgment on the same qualifying instrument.

Execution still requires a proper filing. The court reviews the parties, original instrument, amount, bank notation, and procedural requirements.

The Original Cheque

Keep the original cheque secure. Avoid writing over the bank's notation or attaching material that hides its terms.

A scan helps with internal review, but the original may be required for banking or court procedure. Record who holds it and every time it is submitted.

If the cheque is lost, do not create a replacement copy and treat it as the original. Obtain advice on the legal process for a lost instrument.

The Six Month Presentation Period

Article 649 provides a six-month period for presenting a cheque payable in the UAE. The period begins on the issue date written on the cheque.

Presentment through a bank or a legally recognized clearing method can count. Keep proof of the date and method.

Article 651 allows a bank to pay after the presentation period. That does not mean every recourse or limitation period is extended.

Partial Payment

Article 648 addresses a cheque account with less than the full amount available. The bank must make partial payment unless the holder refuses it.

The bank records the partial payment on the original cheque. It provides a certificate and returns the instrument to the holder.

The holder may pursue the remaining amount. Every later demand or execution request must deduct what was already paid.

Time Bars Under Article 670

Article 670 contains separate periods after which certain cheque claims will not be heard. A bearer claim against the drawer, endorsers, and other obligors is generally linked to two years after the presentation period expires.

The article also contains a one-year period for recourse among obligors and a three-year period for a bearer claim against the drawee bank. Exceptions may apply in the circumstances stated by the law.

These periods are not interchangeable with every underlying debt claim. Review the instrument, parties, dates, and relief before relying on one deadline.

Civil Enforcement Is the Main Route for Insufficient Funds

A return for insufficient funds does not automatically create the former broad criminal case. The law directs the holder toward execution under Article 667.

The court may consider lawful enforcement measures after the application is accepted. Attachment, account inquiries, asset sale, or a travel restriction depend on the current rules and a judicial decision.

Do not promise a specific measure. Ask for relief supported by the facts and proportional to the unpaid amount.

Criminal Conduct Under Article 674

Article 674 addresses a person who endorses or delivers a bearer cheque while knowing there is no available balance or that the funds cannot be drawn.

The article provides a fine linked to the cheque value, subject to its statutory minimum and maximum. Repeat offending can increase the penalty.

The required knowledge matters. A bank return alone does not prove every element of the offense.

Criminal Conduct Under Article 675

Article 675 addresses defined acts intended to prevent payment. They include certain unjustified instructions to the bank not to honor the cheque.

It also covers closing the account, withdrawing its balance, knowing it was closed, intentionally freezing it, or deliberately signing the cheque in a way that prevents payment.

The article provides imprisonment and or a fine within statutory limits. The precise facts and timing must be proved.

Forgery Under Article 676

Article 676 covers forging or fabricating a cheque, knowingly using one, and other specified misuse. It also addresses certain tools or data used for cheque forgery.

Forgery is different from a routine signature mismatch. Expert review and the original instrument may be necessary.

Do not accuse a signatory of forgery based only on a return code. Preserve the cheque and obtain legal advice.

Payment Stop Instructions

The law permits objections to payment in limited settings, including loss or bankruptcy of the bearer under Article 651. Other unjustified payment-stop conduct can create Article 675 exposure.

Review the actual instruction, timing, reason, and person who gave it. A contractual dispute does not automatically justify stopping payment.

The civil debt and any criminal allegation should be analyzed separately.

Company Cheques

Identify the company named on the account and the authorized signatory. The company, manager, shareholder, and employee are distinct legal persons.

Personal liability does not arise merely because someone signed for a company. A separate legal or contractual basis is required.

Preserve the trade license, authority record, contract, invoices, and communications. They show the underlying transaction and the roles of each person.

Cheque and Underlying Debt

The cheque may secure an invoice, loan, settlement, or another obligation. Keep the records behind it.

A debtor may raise payment, setoff, invalidity, lack of authority, or another defense. The execution court can consider challenges under the applicable procedure.

Do not recover the same amount twice. Reconcile payments received through the cheque and the underlying claim.

Responding to an Execution Case

Read the execution file and notice. Confirm the cheque, amount, bank return, claimant, service, and requested measures.

Act within the applicable period. A challenge should identify a real legal or factual ground and include the supporting document.

If payment is admitted but immediate payment is difficult, seek advice on settlement or any lawful request available. Do not ignore the file.

Settlement

A settlement should state the balance, installments, dates, payment method, security, and default consequences. It should also address the execution file.

Record each payment and obtain receipts. The holder should not continue execution for an amount already paid.

Do not surrender the original cheque before the settlement terms require it. Define when the instrument will be returned or canceled.

Faris Raian on Bounced Cheques

Faris Raian, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has explained that holders and issuers often misunderstand how directly a qualifying dishonored cheque can be enforced.

Holders may move to execution faster than expected. Issuers facing genuine financial difficulty should respond early because court measures can escalate once execution begins.

Documents for the Holder

Original cheque.

Dated bank return statement.

Presentation and deposit proof.

Contract, invoice, loan, or settlement.

Payment and partial-payment records.

Drawer and company details.

Written demands and responses.

A calculation of the unpaid balance.

Scan the file, but preserve the originals.

Related Success Story

Leaders Advocates publishes a Dubai debt recovery case involving successful loan recovery. The Leaders Advocates Success Stories page includes the available summary.

The facts and instrument differ in every matter. The result is not a guarantee, but the case shows the value of documents and an enforcement plan.

Common Mistakes

Assuming every bounced cheque is automatically criminal.

Filing without the original cheque or bank notation.

Ignoring partial payment.

Missing presentation or claim dates.

Treating every return reason as Article 667 execution.

Naming managers without a legal basis.

Promising attachment or a travel restriction.

Ignoring an execution notice.

Final Takeaway

Bounced cheque law now separates direct civil execution from defined criminal conduct. The bank return reason, original cheque, amount, and timeline determine the first analysis.

Act promptly and use the procedure supported by the actual facts. Keep civil recovery, defenses, settlement, and any criminal allegation distinct.

Relevant Legal Services

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a bounced cheque still a crime in the UAE

Insufficient funds alone is generally addressed through civil execution. Criminal liability remains for specific conduct defined in Articles 674 to 676.

Can a bounced cheque be enforced without a civil lawsuit

Article 667 gives executive force to a cheque marked for no or insufficient balance. The holder may request compulsory execution under Civil Procedure Law.

How long do I have to present a cheque

Article 649 provides six months from the issue date for a cheque payable in the UAE. Other recourse and claim periods require separate review.

Can the bank make partial payment

Yes. Article 648 requires partial payment when funds are available unless the holder refuses it. The bank records the payment and returns the original cheque with a certificate.

Can a company director be personally liable for the cheque

Not merely because of the title or signature. Personal liability requires a separate legal basis. Criminal responsibility also depends on the person's conduct and required mental element.

Can the court impose a travel restriction in a cheque case

A travel restriction is not automatic. It depends on the current procedural conditions, evidence, requested relief, and a judicial order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.