Fund Structuring In DIFC And ADGM

The United Arab Emirates has become one of the leading jurisdictions for investment funds structuring across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Much of this growth has been driven by the development of two internationally recognised financial centres, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), both of which provide dedicated regulatory frameworks for licensed fund managers, asset managers and investment platforms.

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The United Arab Emirates has become one of the leading jurisdictions for investment funds structuring across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Much of this growth has been driven by the development of two internationally recognised financial centres, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), both of which provide dedicated regulatory frameworks for licensed fund managers, asset managers and investment platforms.

For investors considering a UAE fund structure, the choice between these jurisdictions is rarely just a regulatory decision. Investor profile, fund strategy, licensing requirements and distribution plans all influence how a structure should be designed from the outset.

The sections below explain how fund structures operate within both jurisdictions and the practical considerations involved when establishing investment vehicles in the UAE and choosing between DIFC vs ADGM fund setup. While domestic funds can be set up through the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), majority of the ones we set up for clients are in ADGM or DIFC due to client preferences.

The DIFC is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), while the ADGM is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Although the two frameworks operate independently, both have been developed around internationally recognised regulatory standards with a strong emphasis on investor protection, governance and market integrity.

An important feature shared by both jurisdictions is their legal framework. Unlike mainland UAE civil law systems, both financial free zones operate under English common law. For international sponsors, managers and institutional investors, this often creates greater familiarity when establishing structures, preparing legal documentation and managing investor relationships.

From a tax perspective, both jurisdictions continue to offer efficient environments for investment structuring. Subject to satisfying relevant conditions under the UAE Corporate Tax regime, certain entities may qualify for preferential treatment. The UAE also does not impose personal income tax or capital gains tax on individuals.

International investors frequently examine treaty access when establishing regional structures. The UAE’s extensive network of Double Taxation Agreements and Bilateral Investment Treaties may reduce withholding taxes and minimise instances of double taxation, although outcomes depend heavily on investor location, underlying assets and treaty eligibility.

What fund structures are available in DIFC and ADGM?

Although terminology differs slightly between jurisdictions, both frameworks broadly classify funds according to the type of investors being targeted and how the fund will be distributed.

Qualified Investor Funds are generally designed for professional and institutional investors that satisfy prescribed eligibility requirements. Sponsors commonly use these structures for private equity, venture capital, private credit, hedge strategies and real estate investments because restricting participation to professional investors often reduces regulatory complexity and allows managers to bring strategies to market more efficiently.

Exempt Funds are typically positioned between highly restricted professional structures and fully public offerings. They remain designed primarily for professional investors but may allow broader participation than certain qualified investor structures. In practice, sponsors often use these vehicles where they wish to preserve a private placement model while expanding their potential investor base.

Public Funds in the DIFC and Retail Funds within ADGM are designed for wider distribution, including non-professional investors. This creates materially different regulatory obligations. Disclosure requirements become more extensive, governance standards increase and ongoing reporting obligations become more significant because investor protection requirements are substantially higher.

How flexible are DIFC and ADGM fund structures?

Both jurisdictions provide considerable flexibility when selecting legal structures. Funds may commonly be established using investment companies, partnerships or specialised vehicles depending on the underlying strategy and operational requirements.

In practice, structure selection is rarely driven by a single consideration. The fund’s assets class may influence governance arrangements. Investor location may affect tax analysis. Distribution strategy often influences licensing requirements because marketing rules vary depending on who the fund is intended for and where investors are located.

These considerations are usually interconnected. Decisions made early in the process frequently influence both regulatory outcomes and operational requirements later.

Sponsors should also recognise that creating the fund vehicle itself is only one part of the process. Depending on the operating model, regulated activities such as fund management, investment management or advisory services may require separate licensing and authorisation.

Which investment strategies do DIFC and ADGM support?

Both financial centres support a broad range of specialised investment strategies and alternative asset classes.

Private equity funds and venture capital funds continue to represent a significant proportion of new formations, particularly among sponsors targeting regional growth opportunities. Real estate strategies also remain common, including structures designed to hold income-producing assets, development projects and institutional property portfolios.

Alternative investment strategies, including hedge structures and private credit vehicles, have also expanded as institutional investors increasingly diversify allocations across asset classes.

Both jurisdictions additionally support Shari’a-compliant investment structures. Islamic fund arrangements introduce additional considerations around governance, investment screening and supervisory oversight, which means these requirements should generally be considered early during structuring discussions.

DIFC vs ADGM fund setup: Which is right for you?

Although the DIFC and ADGM are frequently discussed together, they are not interchangeable.

Investor qualification thresholds differ. Regulatory engagement processes are not identical. Licensing approaches, treatment of external managers and ongoing compliance obligations can vary depending on both structure and business model.

The DIFC generally benefits from a larger concentration of financial institutions, asset managers and professional service providers. ADGM has developed strong relationships with sovereign investors, family offices and institutional capital allocators, particularly within Abu Dhabi.

In practice, selecting the appropriate jurisdiction usually starts with understanding the commercial objectives of the sponsor rather than assuming one financial centre is automatically more suitable than the other.

Key considerations before establishing a UAE fund

For sponsors targeting professional investors, both jurisdictions provide credible and internationally recognised environments for establishing regulated investment structures.

For many sponsors, difficulties arise before incorporation rather than during the establishment process itself. Decisions around licensing, target investors, fund classification and distribution strategy are interconnected. If these areas are considered separately, restructures later in the process often create additional cost, extended timelines and regulatory delay.

Fund structures generally work best when commercial objectives are established first, followed by regulatory analysis and implementation planning. Starting with the legal structure before understanding investor requirements often creates unnecessary complexity later.

How Sovereign Group can support you

Sovereign PPG in the UAE is a registered corporate services provider in both the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and acts as a central point of coordination throughout the fund structuring and establishment process.

Drawing on extensive regional experience and established relationships with specialist regulatory advisers, legal professionals and service providers, we assist clients through each stage of fund formation, including jurisdiction selection, licensing coordination, entity establishment and ongoing operational support.

For a practical discussion regarding funds in the UAE, fund corporate structure, investment platforms or regulatory considerations within the DIFC or ADGM, contact our team by phone on +971 4 270 3400, by email at sovppg@sovereigngroup.com or through the enquiry form below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.