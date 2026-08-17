NBU Continues To Ease Currency Restrictions In Ukraine: New Opportunities For Individuals And Businesses

The National Bank of Ukraine has introduced significant changes to foreign currency restrictions, expanding opportunities for individuals to purchase and use foreign currency, make cross-border payments, and conduct investment transactions. These regulatory amendments also provide Ukrainian companies with greater flexibility for international business operations, including new incentive-based liberalisation mechanisms and enhanced support for export activities.

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August 2026 – On 10 August 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine (the “NBU”) adopted its latest package of amendments easing foreign currency (“FX”) restrictions that were introduced back in February 2022 following russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The new rules, which take effect from 11 August 2026, significantly expand the ability of individuals to purchase and utilise foreign currency, make cross-border payments and carry out certain investment transactions. At the same time, the NBU has eased other key rules for Ukrainian companies, including measures aimed at broadening the range of permitted transactions, further developing incentive-based currency control liberalisation mechanisms, attracting foreign capital and supporting export activities.

This overview examines the practical implications of the latest regulatory changes, including increased transaction limits, new incentive-based liberalisation mechanisms and enhanced flexibility for cross-border business operations.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.





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