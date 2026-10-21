Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 12,500,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN, nominal value of TRY 8,335,000 held by existing shareholder Ünal AYDIN and nominal value of TRY 4,165,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN will be offered in the public offering.

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye

2026 September

Initial Public Offerings COMPANY NAME SALE TYPE CAPITAL INCREASE EXISTING SHARE SALE ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE SALE PRICE Net Global Endüstriyel Yatırımlar AŞ Paid-in Capital Increase + Existing Share Sale TRY 62.500.000 TRY 25,000,000 (1) - TRY 25.52 (2)

Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 12,500,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN, nominal value of TRY 8,335,000 held by existing shareholder Ünal AYDIN and nominal value of TRY 4,165,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN will be offered in the public offering.

Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 52.

Share Issuances By Publicly Held Companies COMPANY NAME SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Onur Yüksek Teknoloji AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 188,490,000 MHR Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 620,250,000 Mega Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 2,279,000,000 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 3,501,331,195.57 Hareket Proje Taşımacılığı ve Yük Mühendisliği AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 1,497,600,000 İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 960,336,000 Akfen Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 5,984,812,230 Ayes Çelik Hasır ve Çit Sanayi AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 350,000,000 Kiler Holding AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 1,300,000,000 Hektaş Ticaret Türk AŞ Private Placement TRY 8,430,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances COMPANY NAME DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Gelecek Varlık Yönetimi AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 15,000,000,000 Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper International USD 300,000,000 Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper International USD 1,000,000,000 Destek Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper International USD 40,000,000 or equivalent Euro/GBP Şeker Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000 Kapital Gayrimenkul Yatırımı Geliştirme ve İşletmecilik AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000 İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 Structured Debt Instrument Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Doğru Varlık Yönetim AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 250,000,000,000 Ahlatcı Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 ING Finansal Kiralama AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000 Eko Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 75.000.000 MNG Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 410,000,000 Fair Finansman AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 410,000,000 Shell & Turcas Petrol AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 9,000,000,000 Ulusal Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Qualified Investor TRY 1,620,000,000 QNB Finansal Kiralama AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 6,500,000,000 Fiba Faktoring AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,116,000,000 Trive Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 330,000,000 Alternatifbank AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper International USD 500,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances COMPANY NAME DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE SALE TYPE ISSUANCE AMOUNT Akademi Çevre Entegre Atık Yönetimi Endüstri AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 400,000,000 Akademi Çevre Entegre Atık Yönetimi Endüstri AŞ Bond/Commercial Paper Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING SALE TYPE IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES FOUNDER ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ Tümosan Motor ve Traktör Sanayi AŞ DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 2,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ Reis Makina Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ Emlak Varlık Kiralama AŞ Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ İş Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Announcements And Principle Decisions

Principle Decision No. i-SPK.15.2 (dated 03.09.2026, Decision No. 54/1614) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body

Board Principle Decision On The Communiqué On Material Events (No. Ii-15.1)

Effective as of the end of the day on 11.09.2026:

Where the shares or voting rights in the capital of an issuer whose shares are traded on a stock exchange reach or fall below certain thresholds, the lower threshold for the disclosures required under the first and fourth paragraphs of Article 12 of the Communiqué on Material Events II-15.1 (the “Communiqué”) shall be set at 3%. Pursuant to the first and second paragraphs of Article 16 of the Communiqué: the table showing the natural and legal persons directly holding 3% or more of the shares or voting rights in the capital of issuers whose shares are traded on a stock exchange; and the table showing the natural and legal persons holding 10% or more of the shares in the capital of issuers whose shares are traded on a stock exchange, taking into account shares held indirectly* through free funds (including free special funds) and other publicly traded companies,

shall be updated promptly by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu AŞ (MKK) upon any change.

* The indirect ownership data disclosed by MKK is not intended to serve as a direct basis for regulations where indirect ownership is taken into account, such as the mandatory tender offer obligation, and is provided for informational purposes regarding the percentage of ownership of economic rights.

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