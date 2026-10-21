Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye
2026 September
|
Initial Public Offerings
|
COMPANY NAME
|
SALE TYPE
|
CAPITAL INCREASE
|
EXISTING SHARE SALE
|
ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE
|
SALE PRICE
|
Net Global Endüstriyel Yatırımlar AŞ
|
Paid-in Capital Increase +
Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 62.500.000
|
TRY 25,000,000
(1)
|
-
|
TRY 25.52 (2)
- Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 12,500,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN, nominal value of TRY 8,335,000 held by existing shareholder Ünal AYDIN and nominal value of TRY 4,165,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN will be offered in the public offering.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 52.
|
Share Issuances By Publicly Held Companies
|
COMPANY NAME
|
SALE TYPE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Onur Yüksek Teknoloji AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 188,490,000
|
MHR Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 620,250,000
|
Mega Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 2,279,000,000
|
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 3,501,331,195.57
|
Hareket Proje Taşımacılığı ve Yük Mühendisliği AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 1,497,600,000
|
İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 960,336,000
|
Akfen Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 5,984,812,230
|
Ayes Çelik Hasır ve Çit Sanayi AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 350,000,000
|
Kiler Holding AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 1,300,000,000
|
Hektaş Ticaret Türk AŞ
|
Private Placement
|
TRY 8,430,000,000
|
Debt Instrument Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
SALE TYPE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Gelecek Varlık Yönetimi AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 15,000,000,000
|
Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 300,000,000
|
Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 1,000,000,000
|
Destek Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 40,000,000 or
equivalent Euro/GBP
|
Şeker Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,500,000,000
|
Kapital Gayrimenkul Yatırımı Geliştirme ve İşletmecilik AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 5,000,000
|
İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 5,000,000,000
|
Structured Debt Instrument
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Doğru Varlık Yönetim AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 250,000,000,000
|
Ahlatcı Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
ING Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,500,000,000
|
Eko Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 75.000.000
|
MNG Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 410,000,000
|
Fair Finansman AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 410,000,000
|
Shell & Turcas Petrol AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY
9,000,000,000
|
Ulusal Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY
1,620,000,000
|
QNB Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY
6,500,000,000
|
Fiba Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY
1,116,000,000
|
Trive Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 330,000,000
|
Alternatifbank AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 500,000,000
|
Debt Instrument Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
SALE TYPE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Akademi Çevre Entegre Atık Yönetimi Endüstri AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 400,000,000
|
Akademi Çevre Entegre Atık Yönetimi Endüstri AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 3,000,000,000
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING
|
SALE TYPE
|
IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES
|
FOUNDER
|
ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER
|
KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
5,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Kuveyt Türk
Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Tümosan Motor ve
Traktör Sanayi AŞ
|
DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
2,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Reis Makina Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ
|
Emlak Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY
5,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
İş Finansal Kiralama AŞ
Announcements And Principle Decisions
Principle Decision No. i-SPK.15.2 (dated 03.09.2026, Decision No. 54/1614) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body
Board Principle Decision On The Communiqué On Material Events (No. Ii-15.1)
Effective as of the end of the day on 11.09.2026:
- Where the shares or voting rights in the capital of an issuer whose shares are traded on a stock exchange reach or fall below certain thresholds, the lower threshold for the disclosures required under the first and fourth paragraphs of Article 12 of the Communiqué on Material Events II-15.1 (the “Communiqué”) shall be set at 3%.
- Pursuant to the first and second paragraphs of Article 16 of the Communiqué:
- the table showing the natural and legal persons directly holding 3% or more of the shares or voting rights in the capital of issuers whose shares are traded on a stock exchange; and
- the table showing the natural and legal persons holding 10% or more of the shares in the capital of issuers whose shares are traded on a stock exchange, taking into account shares held indirectly* through free funds (including free special funds) and other publicly traded companies,
shall be updated promptly by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu AŞ (MKK) upon any change.
* The indirect ownership data disclosed by MKK is not intended to serve as a direct basis for regulations where indirect ownership is taken into account, such as the mandatory tender offer obligation, and is provided for informational purposes regarding the percentage of ownership of economic rights.
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