ARTICLE
21 October 2026

Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

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Gen Temizer

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Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.
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Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 12,500,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN, nominal value of TRY 8,335,000 held by existing shareholder Ünal AYDIN and nominal value of TRY 4,165,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN will be offered in the public offering.
Turkey Finance and Banking
Dila Topuz,Berke Yalçın,Defne Dinçer
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Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye

2026 September

Initial Public Offerings

COMPANY NAME

SALE TYPE

CAPITAL INCREASE

EXISTING SHARE SALE

ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE

SALE PRICE

Net Global Endüstriyel Yatırımlar AŞ

Paid-in Capital Increase +

Existing Share Sale

TRY 62.500.000

TRY 25,000,000

(1)

-

TRY 25.52 (2)
  • Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 12,500,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN, nominal value of TRY 8,335,000 held by existing shareholder Ünal AYDIN and nominal value of TRY 4,165,000 held by existing shareholder Sami AYDIN will be offered in the public offering.
  • Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 52.

Share Issuances By Publicly Held Companies

COMPANY NAME

SALE TYPE

ISSUANCE AMOUNT

Onur Yüksek Teknoloji AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 188,490,000

MHR Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 620,250,000

Mega Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 2,279,000,000

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 3,501,331,195.57

Hareket Proje Taşımacılığı ve Yük Mühendisliği AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 1,497,600,000

İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 960,336,000

Akfen Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 5,984,812,230

Ayes Çelik Hasır ve Çit Sanayi AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 350,000,000

Kiler Holding AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 1,300,000,000

Hektaş Ticaret Türk AŞ

Private Placement

TRY 8,430,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances

COMPANY NAME

DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE

SALE TYPE

ISSUANCE AMOUNT

Gelecek Varlık Yönetimi AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 15,000,000,000

Yapı Kredi Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

USD 300,000,000

Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

USD 1,000,000,000

Destek Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

USD 40,000,000 or

equivalent Euro/GBP

Şeker Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,500,000,000

Kapital Gayrimenkul Yatırımı Geliştirme ve İşletmecilik AŞ

 

Bond/Commercial Paper

 

Qualified Investor

 

TRY 5,000,000

 

İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 5,000,000,000

Structured Debt Instrument

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Doğru Varlık Yönetim AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 250,000,000,000

Ahlatcı Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

ING Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 2,500,000,000

Eko Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 75.000.000

MNG Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 410,000,000

Fair Finansman AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY 410,000,000

Shell & Turcas Petrol AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY

9,000,000,000

Ulusal Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Qualified Investor

TRY

1,620,000,000

QNB Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY

6,500,000,000

Fiba Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY

1,116,000,000

Trive Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 330,000,000

Alternatifbank AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

International

USD 500,000,000

Debt Instrument Issuances

COMPANY NAME

DEBT INSTRUMENT TYPE

SALE TYPE

ISSUANCE AMOUNT

Akademi Çevre Entegre Atık Yönetimi Endüstri AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 400,000,000

Akademi Çevre Entegre Atık Yönetimi Endüstri AŞ

Bond/Commercial Paper

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 3,000,000,000

Other Issuances

 

 

COMPANY NAME

 

CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE

 

NOMINAL ISSUANCE CEILING

 

 

SALE TYPE

IN LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITY ISSUANCES

FOUNDER

ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER

 

KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

5,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Kuveyt Türk

Katılım Bankası AŞ

Tümosan Motor ve

Traktör Sanayi AŞ

 

DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

2,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

 

Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ

Reis Makina Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ

 

Emlak Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate

 

TRY

5,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ

 

İş Finansal Kiralama AŞ

Announcements And Principle Decisions

Principle Decision No. i-SPK.15.2 (dated 03.09.2026, Decision No. 54/1614) of the Board’s Decision-Making Body

Board Principle Decision On The Communiqué On Material Events (No. Ii-15.1)

Effective as of the end of the day on 11.09.2026:

  1. Where the shares or voting rights in the capital of an issuer whose shares are traded on a stock exchange reach or fall below certain thresholds, the lower threshold for the disclosures required under the first and fourth paragraphs of Article 12 of the Communiqué on Material Events II-15.1 (the “Communiqué”) shall be set at 3%.
  2. Pursuant to the first and second paragraphs of Article 16 of the Communiqué:
    1. the table showing the natural and legal persons directly holding 3% or more of the shares or voting rights in the capital of issuers whose shares are traded on a stock exchange; and
    2. the table showing the natural and legal persons holding 10% or more of the shares in the capital of issuers whose shares are traded on a stock exchange, taking into account shares held indirectly* through free funds (including free special funds) and other publicly traded companies,

shall be updated promptly by Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu AŞ (MKK) upon any change.

* The indirect ownership data disclosed by MKK is not intended to serve as a direct basis for regulations where indirect ownership is taken into account, such as the mandatory tender offer obligation, and is provided for informational purposes regarding the percentage of ownership of economic rights.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dila Topuz
Dila Topuz
Photo of Berke Yalçın
Berke Yalçın
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Gaye Yüce
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Defne Dinçer
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