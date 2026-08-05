National Budget Highlights - Making Mauritius Future Ready

Mauritius is transforming into a cutting-edge digital financial hub through comprehensive legislative reforms that embed artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fintech into its regulatory framework. The island nation is introducing streamlined pathways for global talent and capital, including a premier Golden VISA scheme targeting high-net-worth investors in emerging technologies. These strategic measures position Mauritius as an innovation-driven international financial centre built for the future of dig

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Through these measures, Mauritius is officially stepping into its next era as a world-class, tech-forward economic powerhouse. By embedding AI, blockchain, and fintech into its legal DNA, the island is transitioning from a traditional financial centre into a highly sophisticated, secure digital hub. For forward-thinking startups and established global businesses, these new frameworks—paired with an automated patent system and an E-Commerce Bill—create the ultimate sandbox for innovation.

Crucially, the Government is rolling out the red carpet for elite global talent and capital through streamlined Occupation Permits and the premier Golden VISA scheme. This is more than a budget update; it is a clear invitation to high-net-worth investors, visionaries, and tech pioneers to scale their ventures in a transparent, business-first jurisdiction built for the future.

The key highlights are shared below.

FINANCIAL SERVICES – NON BANKING SECTOR

The Mauritian international financial centre is set to become a trusted and innovation driven international financial centre through the introduction of new laws on the emerging technologies, amendments to the Financial Services Act and relevant legislation.

Of importance, MINDEX Limited and MINDEX Clearing Limited will be recognised under the Securities Act as official exchange platform.

Emerging Technologies – Fintech, Digital Finance and Innovation

Artificial Intelligence: Much emphasis is being placed on the regulation of artificial intelligence in our IFC landscape. As regulator, the FSC will issue policy outcomes and enact regulations towards this end and this in turn will trigger corresponding changes to the Financial Intelligence and Anti Money Laundering Act.

Open Banking: a regulatory framework will be set up to promote financial innovation whilst ensuring data protection.

Stablecoins & Tokenisation: a regulatory framework will promote investment in stablecoins and tokenization of real world assets.

Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offering Services Act: amendments will be made to strengthen it through tighter licensing, governance and measures to shield investors.

Variable Capital Companies Act: Amendments will be brought to enable Protected Cells Companies into Variable Capital Companies.

Financial Services Act – amendments will be brought to the FSA to enhance its supervisory and enforcement powers, regulate digital licensing and fintech governance.

A new Private Wealth Management Licence will be introduced in support of family offices and wealth management activities.

International Financial Organisations Act: amendments will be brought for compliance with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and the International Finance Corporation.

FINANCIAL SERVICES – BANKING SECTOR

The banking landscape will be amended to enhance financial stability.

Bank of Mauritius Act: amendments will be made to promote capital injection and stronger governance features.

Banking Act: amendments will be made to foster wider disclosure in the furtherance of financial crime investigations led by the Financial Crime Commission and to promote robust enforcement and sanctions for AML/CFT.

DIGITAL ECONOMY

Mauritius is set to becoming the hub for AI and cloud services.

The preparedness to the digital hub captures large scale capacity building training, the launch of Champion of AI Programme, the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Platform and AI Innovation Start-up Programme plus the issue of the National Artificial Intelligence Guideline.

Legislation will be enacted such as the Start-up Act to set up the regulatory climate for innovation driven enterprises and the establishment of a Start-up Accelerator Scheme, the setting up of an automated patent management system supported by a specialized workforce aligned with international standards.

ECommerce Bill: this will be introduced to set up digital trade.

E-Judiciary Platform: the modernization of the Mauritian Judiciary is taken a step further through the establishment of this platform.

non-citizens – occupation permits & GOLDEN VISA SCHEME

In its endeavor to enable the Mauritian Government enhance investor quality and ease of doing business, a new type of Occupation Permit is being introduced and new criteria are being implemented for the existing categories.

Economic Development Board Act

A new type of Occupation Permit – Technical Permit

This new category of Occupation Permit is being introduced to facilitate recruitment under the Government-to-Government framework.

Review of criteria for granting Occupation Permits

The criteria for determining whether a person to qualifies as an ‘investor’ now requires (i) a minimum initial investment of USD 100,000 (ii) a minimum turnover of MUR 5 million [±USD 105,000] as from the 3rd year of registration and (iii) renewal requires a minimum turnover of MUR 8 million [±USD 168,000] as from the 11th year of registration.

As for the self-employed the minimum annual business income is now set to MUR 2 million [±USD 42,000] as from the 3rd year of registration. As to renewal, the minimum turnover of MUR 3 million [±USD 63,000] will be required as from the 5th year of registration.

Finally, a professional must reckon a minimum salary threshold of MUR 50,000 [±USD 1,100] across all sections.

Golden VISA

The Golden VISA scheme is being introduced to attract high net worth investors and innovations and targets those (i) whose investment is not less than USD 1 million within the first 12 months of their stay in Mauritius (ii) their investment aligns with FinTech, global treasury, Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology and renewable energy.

The holder of a Golden VISA will be authorized to stay in Mauritius for an initial period of up to 2 years once they achieve the minimum investment above.

Thereafter, the holder of a Golden VISA becomes entitled to apply for a Permanent Residence Permit.

As an added incentive, workers who accompany the holder of a Golden VISA will benefit from a fast-track work permit process of 5 working days.

Originally published 26th June 2026.

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