Ship Financing In Nigeria: Why Most Vessel Loans Fail And What Banks, Shipowners And Regulators Must Do Differently

Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest maritime economies, a coastline stretching over 850 kilometres and hundreds of offshore support vessels moving millions of tonnes of cargo annually. Yet, ship financing in Nigeria remains one of its most persistent commercial failures. For decades, Nigerian shipowners have struggled to access affordable finance and banks’ vessel loans have become non-performing assets. The problem is not capital alone — it is how financing decisions are made.

Background

Nigeria has attempted to solve this ship financing problem before. The Ship Acquisition and Ship Building Fund (SASBF) was established in 1987 to help indigenous operators acquire and build vessels. Unfortunately, to date, the Federal Government has recovered only a fraction of the loans advanced. Vessels became liabilities, not assets, not because the vision was wrong, but because financing was approved without verified trade, sound legal structures or professional vessel management.

The Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), established under the Nigerian Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, is now being prepared for activation. It represents Nigeria’s most significant maritime financing intervention in a generation. If the SASBF’s mistakes are repeated, the results will be the same.

Why Ship Financing Is Different

Ship financing differs significantly from financing real estate, manufacturing or retail businesses. A vessel is a mobile, depreciating, highly regulated asset operating across multiple jurisdictions. Its value fluctuates with global shipping markets, freight rates, oil prices, charter demand and maintenance history. Unlike a factory or a building, a ship generates income only when commercially employed. A vessel sitting idle is a liability accumulating by the day.

For lenders, that creates unique risks, including:

depreciation of the vessel;

operational downtime;

marine casualties;

fluctuating charter income;

foreign exchange exposure;

enforcement challenges across jurisdictions; and

regulatory uncertainty.

Successful maritime finance therefore requires lenders to evaluate not only the borrower but also the commercial viability of the vessel itself.

Why Most Vessel Loans Fail in Nigeria

1. Weak Credit Assessment

Many banks evaluate ship financing using conventional commercial lending models. While financial statements are important, they reveal only part of the picture. Ship finance requires banks to understand:

charter contracts;

vessel utilisation;

technical condition;

insurance arrangements;

maintenance schedules;

cash flow projections;

maritime market cycles; and

operational competence.

Without maritime-specific credit expertise, lenders may approve unsuitable loans—or reject commercially viable projects.

2. Poor Project Preparation by Shipowners

Many financing applications fail long before reaching a credit committee. Common weaknesses include:

unrealistic revenue projections;

inadequate feasibility studies;

poor financial records;

absence of charter commitments;

unclear ownership structures;

weak corporate governance; and

insufficient legal documentation.

Banks finance predictable cash flow, not aspirations. Shipowners who approach lenders without commercially bankable projects significantly increase financing risk.

3. Currency Mismatch

Most vessels are acquired in foreign currency. However, many Nigerian operators generate substantial portions of their revenue in naira. When exchange rates fluctuate significantly, debt servicing costs increase dramatically. A loan that appeared sustainable at the time of disbursement may quickly become financially unmanageable. Foreign exchange volatility therefore remains one of the most significant risks affecting ship financing in Nigeria.

4. Inadequate Security Structures

Many lenders focus almost exclusively on vessel mortgages. However, a mortgage alone may not sufficiently protect a lender’s interests. Comprehensive security packages may include:

ship mortgages;

assignments of earnings;

assignments of insurance proceeds;

charter assignments;

corporate guarantees;

share charges;

debt service reserve accounts; and

step-in rights where appropriate.

There are more. The stronger the legal security framework, the lower the financing risk.

5. Weak Vessel Management

Banks finance vessels while professionals operate them. Poor technical management often leads to:

equipment failure;

increased maintenance costs;

detention by port authorities;

insurance complications;

charter disputes; and

reduced asset value.

Professional ship management significantly improves both operational performance and lender confidence.

6. Regulatory and Policy Uncertainty

Long-term lending requires regulatory certainty. Frequent policy changes, inconsistent implementation and delayed interventions create uncertainty for financiers. Investors require confidence that the legal and commercial environment supporting maritime investment will remain stable throughout the loan tenor.

The Legal Risks Banks Cannot Ignore

Most financial institutions underestimate the legal complexity of vessel financing. Unlike conventional assets, ships operate within overlapping domestic and international legal regimes. Lenders must carefully evaluate issues such as

vessel registration;

ownership verification;

maritime liens;

existing mortgages;

flag state requirements;

insurance compliance;

charterparty obligations;

sanctions compliance;

environmental liabilities; and

enforcement rights.

Failure to conduct comprehensive legal due diligence may significantly increase credit exposure.

What Banks Must Do Differently

Financial institutions interested in maritime lending should move beyond conventional credit models. Key priorities include:

Build Maritime Credit Expertise Dedicated maritime finance teams can better assess vessel operations, shipping markets and sector-specific risks. Focus on Cash Flow Rather Than Asset Value Alone A vessel’s ability to generate sustainable revenue is often more important than its purchase price. Strengthen Legal Due Diligence Early legal review reduces enforcement risk and improves transaction quality. Require Professional Ship Management Experienced vessel managers reduce operational failures and improve lender confidence. Develop Long-Term Industry Partnerships Banks should work closely with classification societies, marine insurers, maritime lawyers, technical consultants and regulators throughout the financing process.

What Shipowners Must Do Differently

Access to financing begins long before approaching a lender. As a shipowner, prioritise:

Strong Corporate Governance Transparent ownership and professional management inspire greater lender confidence. Bankable Business Plans Financial projections should reflect realistic charter opportunities and market conditions. Reliable Financial Records Well-maintained financial statements improve credit assessment. Commercial Contracts Long-term charter commitments significantly strengthen financing proposals. Legal Compliance Corporate, tax, regulatory and maritime compliance should be addressed before financing discussions begin.

What Regulators Must Do Differently

Regulators play a critical role in creating an environment that encourages maritime investment.

Important priorities include:

improving regulatory consistency;

accelerating vessel registration processes;

strengthening mortgage registration systems;

promoting transparency in intervention funds;

encouraging professional standards across the maritime industry; and

supporting effective collaboration between banks, shipowners and technical experts.

Predictable regulation reduces uncertainty for investors and lenders alike.

Related Post: If you are considering applying for the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, read our article, CVFF Nigeria: What Indigenous Shipowners Must Prove to Access the US$700 Million Vessel Financing Fund, for a detailed guide to the eligibility criteria and due diligence process.

Conclusion

The CVFF presents Nigeria with a second opportunity to build an indigenous fleet capable of competing globally. Whether that opportunity succeeds will depend less on the amount disbursed than on the quality of the transactions it finances. Capital can purchase ships. Only sound legal structuring, disciplined lending and effective governance can build a sustainable maritime industry. As the CVFF prepares for activation, the banks and shipowners that apply these lessons will build something durable. Those that do not will replicate the SASBF and produce its results. Nigeria has seen what happens when ship financing goes wrong. For banks structuring vessel finance transactions and shipowners seeking access to the CVFF, specialist maritime legal advice is not an afterthought; it is the foundation of a bankable transaction.