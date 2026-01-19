AXIS Fiduciary Ltd are most popular:
Looking for a trusted, future-ready financial hub? Here are 5 reasons Mauritius stands out as a leading International Financial Centre (IFC):
- Strong Role in African Economic
Development
Mauritius acts as a conduit for FDI into Africa, supporting economic growth, employment, and development across the continent.
- Cutting-Edge Arbitration and Dispute
Resolution
With access to the UK Privy Council and dedicated arbitration frameworks, Mauritius ensures efficient, credible resolution of commercial disputes.
- Membership in Key Trade Agreements
Mauritius gives access to over 1.5 billion people via 12 trade agreements including AfCFTA, COMESA, and SADC, enabling preferential market entry for global investors.
- Global Capital, One Gateway
Mauritius offers a business-friendly, cost-efficient platform to pool global investment into Africa, ranking among the best in Africa for ease of doing business. A wide choice of structures — from PCCs to trusts and partnerships — enables fast and flexible cross-border investment.
- Stability You Can Trust
Mauritius is recognised for long-standing political stability, strong democratic institutions and predictable policymaking. This secure environment gives investors confidence and supports long-term cross-border planning and growth.
Mauritius combines global standards with regional access—making it the go-to IFC for Africa, India, and beyond.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.