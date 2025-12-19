ARTICLE
19 December 2025

Unlock Mauritius: Your Gateway To Global Fund Structuring

AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

Contributor

Axis Fiduciary Ltd ("Axis") is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base.
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
Mauritius, as an International Financial Centre, facilitates the setting up of Collective Investment Schemes (open-ended funds), Variable Capital Companies and Closed-End Funds, for retail, expert, and sophisticated investors. These funds can be set up using different structures namely, company, limited partnership or protected cell company.

Why Mauritius for Fund Structuring?

Mauritius offers political stability, favourable tax treaties with over 40 countries, no foreign exchange controls, and robust governance. Its convenient time zone—overlapping Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East—along with its strategic location and strong regulatory framework, make it a trusted hub for investments into Africa and Asia.

Tax Advantages of Funds
Funds benefit from low tax rates, exemptions on capital gains, and access to Mauritius's Double Taxation Agreements. Non-retail funds also benefit from exemptions on detailed reporting requirements and investment restrictions.

How to Set Up a Fund in Mauritius
Fund setup involves registering with the Registrar of Companies/Limited Partnerships and applying for a Global Business Company Licence from the Financial Services Commission. Being a licensed management company, Axis handles due diligence, compliance, and liaising with the local authorities to ensure that Fund Managers experience a seamless process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

