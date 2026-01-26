SEC Releases A New Minimum Capital For Regulated Capital Market Entities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out a major update to the Minimum Capital Requirements (MCR) for regulated capital market entities, marking an important shift in Nigeria's capital market framework. The update was announced through SEC Circular No. 26-1 dated 16 January 2026, issued pursuant to the Investments and Securities Act, 2025.

According to the SEC, the revised capital framework is intended to strengthen the financial resilience of market operators, enhance investor protection, and better align capital thresholds with the complexity and risk profile of modern market activities, while also supporting the orderly growth of emerging sectors such as digital assets, fintech, and commodities markets. For many operators, these revised thresholds represent a substantial increase from the 2015 requirements and may necessitate careful restructuring, recapitalisation, or proactive regulatory engagement.

Who Is Affected?

The Circular applies to all SEC-regulated capital market entities, including but not limited to:

Core and non-core capital market operators

Market infrastructure institutions

Capital market consultants

FinTech operators

Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)

Commodity market intermediaries

Notably, new and clearer capital benchmarks have been introduced for digital asset platforms, tokenisation models, robo-advisers, crowdfunding intermediaries, and commodity-based operators, underscoring the SEC's intention to future-proof the market.

Wha I t Has Changed?

The revised framework introduces tiered and activity-based capital thresholds across the categories with certain categories, particularly large fund and portfolio managers which are now subject to capital requirements linked to their Assets under Management or Net Asset Value. The SEC has indicated that transitional arrangements may be considered on a case-by-case basis, subject to approval. All affected entities are required to comply no later than 30 June 2027, with failure to meet the prescribed requirements potentially resulting in regulatory sanctions, including suspension or withdrawal of registration.

The new Minimum Capital Requirements are as follows:

Category Entity / Role Revised MCR (₦) Core Regulated Functions – Brokerage Broker (Client Execution Only) 600 million Dealer (Proprietary Trading Only) 1 billion Broker-Dealer 2 billion Sub-Broker (Corporate) 50 million Sub-Broker (Individual) 10 million Sub-Broker (Digital) 100 million Inter-Dealer Broker 2 billion Fund / Portfolio Management Tier 1 – Portfolio Manager (Full Scope) 5 billion Tier 2 – Portfolio Manager (Limited Scope) 2 billion Private Equity Fund Manager 500 million Venture Capital Fund Manager 200 million Non-Core Regulated Functions Issuing House (Tier 1 – No Underwriting) 2 billion Issuing House (Tier 2 – With Underwriting) 7 billion Rating Agency 500 million Registrar 2.5 billion Trustees 2 billion Underwriters 5 billion Investment Adviser (Corporate) 50 million Investment Adviser (Individual) 10 million Market Infrastructure Central Counterparty (CCP) 10 billion Clearing & Settlement Company (CSC) 5 billion Composite Securities Exchange 10 billion Non-Composite Securities Exchange 5 billion Trade Repository 150 million Consultants Capital Market Consultant (Corporate) 25 million Capital Market Consultant (Individual) 2 million Capital Market Consultant (Partnership) 10 million FinTechs Robo-Adviser 100 million Crowdfunding Intermediary 200 million Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) Ancillary Assets Service Providers (AVASPs) 300 million Virtual Digital Asset Offering Platform (DAOP) 1 billion Digital Assets Intermediary (DAI) 500 million Digital Assets Platform Operator (DAPO) (including Token issuers) 500 million Real-world Assets Tokenization and Offering Platform (RATOP) 1 billion Digital Assets Exchange (DAX) 2 billion 2 billion 2 billion Commodity Market Intermediaries Collateral Management Co. (Local/Regional) 200 million Collateral Management Co. (National/International) 500 million Commodities Broker/Dealer 50 million Commodities Broker 30 million Commodities Dealer 20 million Warehousing Operators 500 million Other Entities Custodian of Securities (Bank) 200 million Non-Bank Custodian 50.00 billion + 0.1% of AUC Dealing Member Banks As prescribed by CBN Nominee Company 5 million Receiving Banker (Banker to an Issue) 200 million

What Operators Should Be Doing Now

With the effective date already in force, affected entities should begin to: Assess the gap between current capital levels and revised requirements Review business models and licensing categories under the new framework Consider recapitalisation strategies, restructuring options, or regulatory engagements Prepare for capital verification and compliance processes expected to be issued by the SEC.

Our Perspective

This development marks a decisive move toward a more resilient, transparent, and innovation-ready capital market. However, navigating the revised framework will require careful legal and regulatory alignment. We will continue to monitor regulatory guidance issued by the SEC and share practical insights to help market participants stay compliant and strategically positioned.

Should you require tailored guidance on how the revised Minimum Capital Requirements apply to your operations, our team remains available to support you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.