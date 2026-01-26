ARTICLE
26 January 2026

SEC Releases A New Minimum Capital For Regulated Capital Market Entities

Syntegral Legal Practice

Contributor

Syntegral Legal is a full-service law firm with offices in Lagos and Abuja, well-placed to support clients across Nigeria’s major commercial centres. The firm takes a practical, client-centred approach, offering legal solutions tailored to the unique needs of each business. With strong expertise across a range of sectors – including energy, maritime, finance, telecommunications, aviation, and IT – Syntegral is trusted for its deep understanding of both local and international transactions. Whether advising on complex debt and equity arrangements or general commercial matters, the firm works closely with clients to deliver clear, effective legal support.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out a major update to the Minimum Capital Requirements (MCR) for regulated capital market entities...
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out a major update to the Minimum Capital Requirements (MCR) for regulated capital market entities, marking an important shift in Nigeria's capital market framework. The update was announced through SEC Circular No. 26-1 dated 16 January 2026, issued pursuant to the Investments and Securities Act, 2025.

According to the SEC, the revised capital framework is intended to strengthen the financial resilience of market operators, enhance investor protection, and better align capital thresholds with the complexity and risk profile of modern market activities, while also supporting the orderly growth of emerging sectors such as digital assets, fintech, and commodities markets. For many operators, these revised thresholds represent a substantial increase from the 2015 requirements and may necessitate careful restructuring, recapitalisation, or proactive regulatory engagement.

Who Is Affected?

The Circular applies to all SEC-regulated capital market entities, including but not limited to:

  • Core and non-core capital market operators
  • Market infrastructure institutions
  • Capital market consultants
  • FinTech operators
  • Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)
  • Commodity market intermediaries

Notably, new and clearer capital benchmarks have been introduced for digital asset platforms, tokenisation models, robo-advisers, crowdfunding intermediaries, and commodity-based operators, underscoring the SEC's intention to future-proof the market.

Wha I t Has Changed?

The revised framework introduces tiered and activity-based capital thresholds across the categories with certain categories, particularly large fund and portfolio managers which are now subject to capital requirements linked to their Assets under Management or Net Asset Value. The SEC has indicated that transitional arrangements may be considered on a case-by-case basis, subject to approval. All affected entities are required to comply no later than 30 June 2027, with failure to meet the prescribed requirements potentially resulting in regulatory sanctions, including suspension or withdrawal of registration.

The new Minimum Capital Requirements are as follows:

Category Entity / Role Revised MCR (₦)
     
Core Regulated Functions – Brokerage Broker (Client Execution Only) 600 million
  Dealer (Proprietary Trading Only) 1 billion
 

Broker-Dealer

 2 billion
  Sub-Broker (Corporate) 50 million
  Sub-Broker (Individual) 10 million
  Sub-Broker (Digital) 100 million
  Inter-Dealer Broker 2 billion
Fund / Portfolio Management Tier 1 – Portfolio Manager (Full Scope) 5 billion
  Tier 2 – Portfolio Manager (Limited Scope) 2 billion
  Private Equity Fund Manager 500 million
  Venture Capital Fund Manager 200 million
Non-Core Regulated Functions Issuing House (Tier 1 – No Underwriting) 2 billion
  Issuing House (Tier 2 – With Underwriting) 7 billion
  Rating Agency 500 million
  Registrar 2.5 billion
  Trustees 2 billion
  Underwriters 5 billion
  Investment Adviser (Corporate) 50 million
  Investment Adviser (Individual) 10 million
Market Infrastructure Central Counterparty (CCP) 10 billion
  Clearing & Settlement Company (CSC) 5 billion
  Composite Securities Exchange 10 billion
  Non-Composite Securities Exchange 5 billion
  Trade Repository 150 million
Consultants Capital Market Consultant (Corporate) 25 million
  Capital Market Consultant (Individual) 2 million
  Capital Market Consultant (Partnership) 10 million
FinTechs Robo-Adviser 100 million
  Crowdfunding Intermediary 200 million
Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) Ancillary Assets Service Providers (AVASPs) 300 million
  Virtual Digital Asset Offering Platform (DAOP) 1 billion
  Digital Assets Intermediary (DAI) 500 million
  Digital Assets Platform Operator (DAPO) (including Token issuers) 500 million
  Real-world Assets Tokenization and Offering Platform (RATOP) 1 billion
  Digital Assets Exchange (DAX) 2 billion
  2 billion 2 billion
Commodity Market Intermediaries Collateral Management Co. (Local/Regional) 200 million
  Collateral Management Co. (National/International) 500 million
  Commodities Broker/Dealer 50 million
  Commodities Broker 30 million
  Commodities Dealer 20 million
  Warehousing Operators 500 million
Other Entities Custodian of Securities (Bank) 200 million
  Non-Bank Custodian 50.00 billion + 0.1% of AUC
  Dealing Member Banks As prescribed by CBN
  Nominee Company 5 million
  Receiving Banker (Banker to an Issue) 200 million

 What Operators Should Be Doing Now

With the effective date already in force, affected entities should begin to: Assess the gap between current capital levels and revised requirements Review business models and licensing categories under the new framework Consider recapitalisation strategies, restructuring options, or regulatory engagements Prepare for capital verification and compliance processes expected to be issued by the SEC.

Our Perspective

This development marks a decisive move toward a more resilient, transparent, and innovation-ready capital market. However, navigating the revised framework will require careful legal and regulatory alignment. We will continue to monitor regulatory guidance issued by the SEC and share practical insights to help market participants stay compliant and strategically positioned.

Should you require tailored guidance on how the revised Minimum Capital Requirements apply to your operations, our team remains available to support you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

