Foreign Exchange Controls In Nigeria: Updated Rules For BDCs

Introduction

On February 10, 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular on Participation of Licenced Bureau De Change in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) (the "Circular") allowing licensed Bureau de Change (BDC) to operate as intermediaries in the NFEM (the official foreign exchange market). This represents a significant policy shift, as BDCs had been excluded from accessing foreign exchange (FX) through official channels since July 2021 due to practices deemed to have contributed to exchange rate instability.

The Circular builds on the 2024 regulatory reforms, which strengthened capital requirements, licensing standards, reporting obligations, and compliance expectations for BDCs. According to CBN, the decision to re-admit BDCs aims to improve FX liquidity and ensure that legitimate end users can access foreign exchange more reliably.

In this newsletter, we highlight the key rules for BDC participation in the foreign exchange market and their practical implications.

What Are the New Rules for BDC Participation?

Under the Circular, licensed BDCs may participate in the NFEM, subject to the following requirements.

a. Weekly FX Purchase Limit: To manage liquidity and prevent excessive exposure, each licensed BDC may purchase up to $150,000 per week from any authorized-dealer bank. All purchases must be conducted at the prevailing market rate, with no preferential pricing arrangements.

b. Mandatory Resale Timeline and Position Restrictions (NFEM-Sourced FX): Any FX acquired under this scheme must be sold or used within 24 hours. BDCs cannot hold NFEM-sourced FX in their accounts beyond this period, and any unused balances must be returned to the market the next day. This rule prevents speculative hoarding and ensures that FX flows efficiently to end-users.

c. Settlement and Payment Structure: All FX transactions must be processed through bank accounts at licensed financial institutions. BDCs cannot route FX through third parties or non-customer intermediaries. Cash settlement is permitted, but it is strictly limited to no more than 25% of the transaction value, with the remainder required to pass through the banking system. This ensures that FX flows are traceable and transparent.

d. Compliance and Regulatory Oversight: In addition to operational limits, BDCs remain subject to enhanced compliance obligations:

Authorised dealers must perform full Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence on any BDC client before selling FX. Licensed BDCs are required to submit timely electronic reports of their transactions to the CBN and comply fully with all Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) rules. Anonymous transactions or round-tripping (buying FX at official rates and reselling it elsewhere for profit rather than for legitimate use) are strictly prohibited.

The Circular further reinforces that BDCs must operate within the broader Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau de Change Operations in Nigeria 2024.

What Are the Practical Implications?

a. For BDC operators:

Immediate Turnaround: BDCs must find buyers immediately or face the administrative burden of selling funds back to the NFEM within 24 hours; Strategic Forecasting: To avoid the inconvenience and potential losses involved in returning unused funds, BDCs must accurately forecast customer demand before purchasing their weekly $150,000 limit; Digital Accountability: The new framework emphasizes a "digital footprint," requiring BDCs to integrate their IT systems with the CBN for real-time monitoring and reporting.

b. For the market and the public:

Easier access: The participation of BDCs in the official exchange market is expected to make it easier for the average person (travelers, students etc.) to obtain FX. Since BDCs are widely accessible to these users and are required to sell NFEM-sourced FX within 24 hours, supply of FX is expected to circulate more quickly to end users. Price stability: By prohibiting the hoarding of FX, the rules are expected to help reduce the extreme price jumps often seen in the parallel market.

Conclusion

The reintegration of licensed BDCs into Nigeria's FX market provides a transparent and reliable channel for accessing foreign exchange. For businesses, it is likely to enhance predictability and reduce reliance on informal sources, while for BDCs, it reinforces the need to operate strictly within the established regulatory framework. The CBN expects that, when properly implemented, this structure will promote smoother FX flows, support effective business planning, and contribute to overall market stability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.