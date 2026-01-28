The Financial Sector 2025 Round-Up And Outlook For 2026

Nigeria's financial sector in 2025 witnessed transformative developments characterised by strategic policy reforms, enhanced regulatory frameworks, and significant infrastructure investments aimed at strengthening the financial system's resilience and competitiveness. The year began with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintaining its benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50% through the first half of the year, before implementing a 50 basis points reduction in September to 27.00%, signalling a gradual shift from its aggressive tightening stance adopted in 2024.

The financial sector continued to benefit from ongoing bank recapitalisation efforts initiated in 2024, with some major banks,including Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, and First Bank of Nigeria Limited, successfully concluding their capital-raising exercises.

The year also witnessed significant advances in financial inclusion and diaspora engagement through the introduction of specialized Non-Resident Nigerian accounts designed to facilitate remittances and investments from Nigerians abroad. Additionally, the fintech sector continued its rapid expansion, with regulatory frameworks evolving to accommodate cryptocurrency and digital assets trading, while traditional payment infrastructure underwent modernization through initiatives like the National Payment Stack.

Looking ahead, Nigeria's financial sector faces both opportunities and challenges. While inflation moderated from 33.88% in October 2024 to 16.05% in October 2025, and foreign reserves climbed to approximately $46.7 billion, the sector must navigate persistent structural challenges, including high lending rates, foreign exchange volatility, and the need for continued compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

This round-up provides a comprehensive analysis of key developments across Nigeria's financial sector in 2025, organized by quarters, highlighting critical regulatory changes, market performance, technological innovations, and emerging trends that shaped the sector throughout the year. These developments are key indices that will shape the financial trajectory of the country in 2026.

