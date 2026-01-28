ARTICLE
28 January 2026

The Financial Sector 2025 Round-Up And Outlook For 2026

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
Nigeria's financial sector in 2025 witnessed transformative developments characterised by strategic policy reforms, enhanced regulatory frameworks, and significant infrastructure investments aimed...
Nigeria Finance and Banking
Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Insurance and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Nigeria's financial sector in 2025 witnessed transformative developments characterised by strategic policy reforms, enhanced regulatory frameworks, and significant infrastructure investments aimed at strengthening the financial system's resilience and competitiveness. The year began with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintaining its benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50% through the first half of the year, before implementing a 50 basis points reduction in September to 27.00%, signalling a gradual shift from its aggressive tightening stance adopted in 2024.

The financial sector continued to benefit from ongoing bank recapitalisation efforts initiated in 2024, with some major banks,including Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, and First Bank of Nigeria Limited, successfully concluding their capital-raising exercises.

The year also witnessed significant advances in financial inclusion and diaspora engagement through the introduction of specialized Non-Resident Nigerian accounts designed to facilitate remittances and investments from Nigerians abroad. Additionally, the fintech sector continued its rapid expansion, with regulatory frameworks evolving to accommodate cryptocurrency and digital assets trading, while traditional payment infrastructure underwent modernization through initiatives like the National Payment Stack.

Looking ahead, Nigeria's financial sector faces both opportunities and challenges. While inflation moderated from 33.88% in October 2024 to 16.05% in October 2025, and foreign reserves climbed to approximately $46.7 billion, the sector must navigate persistent structural challenges, including high lending rates, foreign exchange volatility, and the need for continued compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

This round-up provides a comprehensive analysis of key developments across Nigeria's financial sector in 2025, organized by quarters, highlighting critical regulatory changes, market performance, technological innovations, and emerging trends that shaped the sector throughout the year. These developments are key indices that will shape the financial trajectory of the country in 2026.

Open PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More