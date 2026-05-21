EV Financing Models Enable Fleet-led Adoption In Kenya And South Africa

Financing-led adoption is emerging as the primary driver of EV uptake in African markets, particularly within commercial fleet segments. Operators such as BasiGo in Nairobi are using leasing...

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Financing-led adoption is emerging as the primary driver of EV uptake in African markets, particularly within commercial fleet segments. Operators such as BasiGo in Nairobi are using leasing and pay-as-you-drive models to overcome high upfront costs, accelerating deployment in Kenya and South Africa during February-March. In Kenya, this has been particularly evident in bus and ride-hailing segments, where predictable routes and high utilisation improve the economics of EV financing. This shift reflects a transition toward mobility-as-a-service, where utilisation and financing structures determine adoption rather than only vehicle availability. Concentrated demand within fleet operators is also helping to build early ecosystem scale. As these models mature, they are likely to shape standardised financing frameworks that can be replicated across additional African markets. For investors and OEMs, structuring compliant financing vehicles and navigating regulatory frameworks around leasing and asset ownership will be critical to expanding EV penetration in markets where affordability remains a constraint.

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