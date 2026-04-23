The East African Insider – Week 11th – 17th April 2026

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Introduction

This week’s East Africa investment landscape reflects a dynamic mix of innovation, capital flows, and policy shifts shaping the region’s economic trajectory. Across the continent, countries are exploring stable coins as an alternative to traditional foreign exchange systems, signalling a shift in how cross-border payments are conducted. In Tanzania, the mining sector continues to anchor foreign direct investment, reinforcing its role as a key driver of growth. Kenya, meanwhile, faces increased scrutiny from the International Monetary Fund over its infrastructure financing model, highlighting ongoing debates around debt transparency and fiscal sustainability. Uganda is actively engaging global partners at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2026 to secure financing and attract investment, while Rwanda has strengthened its fiscal position through a well-structured long-term financing deal that underscores investor confidence. In Central Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has made a landmark entry into global capital markets with its debut Eurobond issuance, and Somalia is opening up its infrastructure sector to private investment through public-private partnerships. Together, these developments highlight a region balancing opportunity with risk, offering investors a diverse range of entry points across sectors and markets.

Trend of the week

Stable coins gain momentum across Africa’s payment landscape

Across Africa, a growing number of countries are exploring the use of stable coins to facilitate cross-border payments, as persistent shortages of hard currencies such as the United States dollar, British pound sterling, and Euro continue to constrain trade and liquidity. Backed by reserve assets, stable coins are emerging as a potential workaround to foreign exchange pressures, particularly during periods of global monetary tightening when capital flows out of emerging markets. According to Visa, demand for crypto-backed settlement solutions is rising among African economies seeking more efficient and resilient payment systems. Institutions such as the International Monetary Fund have also highlighted their potential to enable faster and cheaper cross-border transactions, especially for remittances. With initiatives like the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System expanding participation across central banks and financial institutions, the shift toward digital payment infrastructure is gaining momentum across the continent. This trend signals a gradual shift toward alternative financial rails that can reduce foreign exchange risk, improve capital mobility, and lower transaction costs for cross-border operations. For foreign investors, particularly in trade, fintech, and infrastructure, stable coin adoption could ease profit repatriation challenges and enhance deal execution in FX-constrained markets though regulatory uncertainty and central bank oversight remain key risks to monitor.

Tanzania

Tanzania’s mining sector dominates foreign investment inflows

Tanzania’s mining sector continues to lead in attracting foreign direct investment, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth and external earnings. Recent data shows that foreign investment in mining and quarrying has steadily increased, reaching approximately USD 9.79 billion in 2024, up from USD 9.15 billion in 2023 and USD 8.64 billion in 2022, highlighting sustained investor interest in the country’s resource base. The sector’s strong performance is underpinned by Tanzania’s abundant mineral reserves, particularly gold, which remains a key export driver and foreign exchange earner, alongside growing interest in minerals linked to the global energy transition such as graphite and nickel. Continued improvements in infrastructure, energy access, and regulatory clarity are further supporting long-term investment flows, positioning Tanzania as one of the leading mining destinations in Africa. The sustained growth in mining-related FDI signals strong confidence in Tanzania’s resource sector and highlights ongoing opportunities in extraction, exploration, and mining-related value chains. For foreign investors, the sector offers exposure to both traditional commodities like gold and emerging critical minerals, though regulatory dynamics and execution risks remain important considerations.

Kenya

Kenya faces IMF pressure over USD 2.59 billion in off-balance sheet financing

Kenya is facing mounting pressure from the International Monetary Fund to reclassify at least USD 2.59 billion raised through securitized tax revenues as sovereign debt, a move that could significantly reshape the country’s infrastructure financing model. The funds mobilized through future revenue streams such as fuel levies, import duties, passenger taxes, and sports levies have been used to finance key projects including road construction, railway expansion, airport upgrades, and the Talanta Sports Stadium. While the government argues that transferring revenue rights to special purpose vehicles removes fiscal risk, the IMF maintains that these liabilities ultimately sit on the sovereign balance sheet under international standards. The disagreement comes at a critical time, as Kenya seeks a new IMF financing program following the expiration of its previous USD 3.6 billion facility, with ongoing negotiations taking place at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2026. If adopted, the IMF’s position could add to Kenya’s already elevated public debt stock of approximately USD 92.68 billion, intensifying scrutiny on fiscal sustainability even as the government explores alternative funding sources, including IPOs and Eurobond issuances. The dispute highlights growing concerns around debt transparency and fiscal risk, which could influence Kenya’s future borrowing capacity and access to concessional financing. For foreign investors, particularly in infrastructure and capital markets, this signals a more complex financing environment where policy alignment with global institutions will be critical. While Kenya continues to offer strong investment opportunities and innovative funding structures, rising debt levels and ongoing negotiations with the IMF remain key risks to monitor.

Uganda

Uganda deepens global capital push at IMF–World Bank spring meetings

Uganda is intensifying its global capital outreach at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2026, as it seeks to secure financing and attract strategic investment to drive its long-term economic transformation agenda. Led by senior government officials, including finance and central bank leadership, the country is advancing negotiations for a new program with the International Monetary Fund while also pursuing concessional financing from the World Bank Group to support infrastructure and budgetary priorities. Uganda is simultaneously engaging global investors through high-level forums, positioning key sectors such as agro-industrialisation, infrastructure, technology, tourism, and extractives as priority investment areas. Backed by an ambitious vision to expand its economy tenfold to USD 500 billion by 2040, and with renewed cooperation with international financial institutions, the country is signalling improved investor confidence and a stronger commitment to macroeconomic stability. Uganda’s proactive engagement with global financial institutions and investors signals a strengthening pipeline of foreign-funded projects and a more stable macroeconomic outlook. For foreign investors, this creates opportunities to enter a market backed by concessional financing, policy support, and government-led growth initiatives particularly in infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors. However, execution risks and broader regional economic pressures remain key factors to monitor.

Rwanda

Rwanda strengthens fiscal position with USD 230 million long-term financing deal

At a time when many emerging markets are facing rising borrowing costs and tightening global credit conditions, Rwanda has secured a landmark USD 230 million financing package, signalling a sophisticated approach to sovereign debt management and long-term economic planning. Structured with a 15-year maturity and a six-year grace period, the deal provides critical fiscal breathing room by delaying principal repayments and aligning them with the maturity of existing Eurobond obligations, thereby reducing refinancing risks and avoiding repayment pressure. The transaction is further strengthened through a blended finance model supported by the International Development Association and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, both part of the World Bank Group, which enhances creditworthiness and lowers borrowing costs by de-risking the structure for private lenders. This comes alongside improved sovereign outlooks from Fitch Ratings and Moody’s, reinforcing confidence in Rwanda’s macroeconomic management. The financing will support budgetary priorities and fund high-impact sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and industrial development under the country’s long-term growth strategy. Rwanda’s ability to secure long-term, low-cost financing in a constrained global environment signals strong credit discipline and growing institutional confidence, positioning the country as a relatively stable and attractive destination for foreign capital. The deal reduces near-term debt risks, improves liquidity, and supports sustained investment in key sectors, creating opportunities for investors in infrastructure, industry, and development-driven projects though broader global and regional risks remain important to monitor.

Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC enters global capital markets with USD 1.25 billion bond sale

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has successfully raised USD 1.25 billion in its debut international bond issuance, marking a significant step in accessing global capital markets amid improving investor sentiment. The government issued USD 600 million in six-year bonds at a yield of 8.75% and USD 650 million in 11-year notes at 9.5%, attracting strong demand with orders exceeding USD 4.8 billion across both tranches. The transaction, part of a broader USD 1.5 billion Eurobond program, will finance infrastructure, energy, and social development projects as the country seeks to diversify its funding sources. The successful issuance comes against a backdrop of rising global demand for critical minerals such as copper and cobalt key inputs in the energy transition positioning the DRC as a strategically important resource-backed economy. The strong oversubscription highlights renewed global appetite for frontier market debt, particularly in resource-rich economies, signalling that investors are willing to price in higher risk for exposure to strategic commodities. The deal opens a new avenue into the DRC’s capital markets while reinforcing opportunities linked to mining, infrastructure, and energy. However, elevated borrowing costs, dependence on commodity exports, and ongoing regional instability remain key risks, making timing and risk assessment critical for investment decisions.

Somalia

Somalia opens infrastructure sector to private investment partnerships

Somalia is stepping up efforts to attract private sector participation in infrastructure and urban development, as the government intensifies collaboration with construction firms to accelerate economic recovery and growth. The Ministry of Public Works has engaged industry players under the Somali Real Estate and Construction Association to strengthen coordination on large-scale projects, with a particular focus on urban expansion and connectivity. Ongoing initiatives include road construction spanning over 377 kilometres across multiple regions, supported by international partners, alongside additional projects in planning that aim to link key economic corridors domestically and across borders. In parallel, urban development efforts such as drainage infrastructure in Mogadishu, backed by approximately USD 70 million in initial funding, highlight a growing pipeline of city-level investments. As construction activity expands into housing, transport, and commercial developments, Somalia is increasingly positioning public-private partnerships as a central mechanism for rebuilding infrastructure and unlocking long-term economic potential. Somalia’s push for public-private collaboration signals emerging entry points for foreign investors in construction, real estate, and infrastructure development, particularly in early-stage, high-growth segments. While opportunities are expanding alongside donor-backed projects and government support, security risks, institutional capacity, and execution challenges remain key considerations for investors evaluating the market.

Upcoming events

ARE Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF) 2026

Date: April 21–24, 2026

Location: Nairobi

Agenda:

Advancing renewable electrification and accelerating partnerships to expand sustainable energy access across emerging markets.

How to register:

Register through the official event platform via this link – https://www.eaif.energy/sign-up

Who should attend:

Renewable energy developers

Investors

Policymakers

Utilities

NGOs

Financiers

Technology providers focused on energy access and sustainability.

Key features:

High-level discussions on green energy transition strategies

Investment matchmaking between developers and financiers

Showcases of off-grid and mini-grid energy solutions

Policy dialogues on enabling energy access frameworks

Networking sessions with global and regional stakeholders

Opinion of the week

“If African nations unify on minerals strategy, they can compete globally investors should view Africa’s mineral corridors as strategic assets, not isolated markets.”

Wamkele Mene, Secretary‑General, African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat

Conclusion

Overall, this week’s developments highlight a continent increasingly defined by financial innovation, expanding capital market access, and renewed efforts to attract foreign investment, even as fiscal pressures and structural risks remain in focus. From sovereign bond issuances and IMF-backed financing programs to infrastructure partnerships and emerging digital payment systems, African economies are actively repositioning themselves within the global investment landscape. For foreign investors, these shifts present a mix of opportunity and caution offering entry into high-growth markets supported by reform momentum and external financing, while also requiring careful attention to debt sustainability, policy alignment, and execution risks. As Africa continues to navigate this balancing act between growth ambitions and macroeconomic stability, informed investment decisions will remain critical in capturing long-term value across the region

Resources

The East African (2026)

https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/business-tech/african-economies-explore-stable-coins-option-5419262

The Citizen (2026)

https://www.thecitizen.co.tz/tanzania/news/national/tanzania-s-mining-sector-leads-in-attracting-foreign-direct-investments-5423864

Kenyan wallstreet (2026)

https://kenyanwallstreet.com/imf-kenya-washington-talks-debt

The co-operator (2026)

https://thecooperator.news/uganda-seeks-investment-partnerships-and-imf-support-at-2026-spring-meetings-in-washington-d-c/amp/

KT press (2026)

Daba finance (2026)

https://dabafinance.com/en/news/drc-eurobond-debut-global-markets-mining

Dawan Africa (2026)

https://www.dawan.africa/news/somali-government-seeks-private-sector-partnership-to-accelerate-infrastructure-projects

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