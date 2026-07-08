Draft Capital Flow Management Regulations: The Main Themes Likely To Shape Public Submissions

South Africa's National Treasury and SARB have released draft Capital Flow Management Regulations that would fundamentally reshape how cross-border capital flows are regulated, with particular focus on crypto assets. The proposed framework raises critical questions about implementation detail, proportionality, and whether the broad provisions align with the stated policy objective of moving toward a more positive-bias system with fewer pre-approvals and greater reliance on reporting.

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National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank’s (“SARB”) draft Capital Flow Management Regulations, 2026 deal with the regulation of cross-border capital flows and, in particular, with the proposed treatment of crypto assets within that framework. The draft regulations would replace the Exchange Control Regulations, 1961 and introduce a new capital flow management framework. The draft is likely to attract significant public comment, not because reform is controversial in principle, but because of the scale and practical importance of what is proposed.

Treasury and SARB have also now extended the deadline for public comment to 30 June 2026 and issued a media statement clarifying, among other things, that the draft regulations are not intended to criminalise the possession of crypto assets or to apply retrospectively. They have further indicated that a draft cross-border crypto asset framework, in the form of a draft manual, will be released for public comment to complement the draft regulations. Those developments are significant, but they are also likely to sharpen rather than eliminate the main themes emerging in the consultation process.

One of the most immediate themes is likely to be the need for greater implementation detail. A number of important operational elements appear to sit outside the four corners of the draft itself. These include the proposed process for becoming an authorised crypto asset service provider (“ACASP”), the relevant thresholds, the mechanics for permissions and exemptions, and the content of the manuals that will govern day-to-day implementation. The indication in the recent media statement that a draft cross-border crypto asset manual will follow is therefore important. It suggests that Treasury and SARB recognise the need for further guidance, but it is also likely to reinforce calls for stakeholders to have sight of that broader operational framework before the regime is finalised.

A second major theme is likely to be whether the draft is fully aligned with its stated policy objective. Treasury and SARB have described the reform as part of a move toward a more positive-bias capital flow management framework, with fewer transaction pre-approvals, greater reliance on reporting, and closer focus on higher-impact and higher-risk cross-border transactions. Against that backdrop, public submissions are likely to test whether certain provisions, particularly those involving broad prior approval requirements, extensive declaration obligations and far-reaching enforcement powers, are calibrated in a way that is fully consistent with that policy direction. The likely emphasis here will be on proportionality rather than resistance to regulation itself.

Crypto assets are also likely to feature prominently in the submissions process. The draft clearly seeks to bring crypto assets more firmly into the proposed capital flow management framework, but it does so in broad terms. This is likely to prompt comments on whether the draft distinguishes sufficiently between different crypto assets and different use cases. Payment uses, stablecoin arrangements, trading activity, custody models, utility uses and transfers between wallets or platforms may not all present the same capital flow risks. The media statement helps in one important respect by confirming that the proposed framework is directed at cross-border crypto asset treatment rather than ordinary possession. Even so, a number of submissions can still be expected to focus on whether a more differentiated and use-case-sensitive approach is needed.

Closely related to this will be the proposed ACASP framework. Because ACASPs appear to play a central role in the crypto-related aspects of the draft, industry submissions are likely to seek clarity on how authorisation is intended to work, how this framework is meant to interact with existing licensing, registration, reporting and anti-money laundering obligations, and what transitional arrangements are envisaged for existing market participants. In practice, this may prove to be one of the most significant issues in the consultation process, especially now that Treasury and SARB have signalled that a separate manual is expected to flesh out the cross-border crypto framework.

Another theme likely to emerge is the need to confine the framework more clearly to genuine cross-border capital flow risk. The recent media statement goes some way toward addressing public concern by stating that the draft is not intended to criminalise possession and is designed to enable lawful cross-border crypto asset transactions within clear guidelines. Even so, a number of provisions in the draft remain broadly framed, and commentators are still likely to query whether ordinary domestic activity, routine commercial transactions or conduct without a real cross-border transfer of value could inadvertently be captured. That issue is likely to be especially pronounced in relation to crypto assets, where concepts such as control, custody, access and transfer do not always map neatly onto traditional exchange control language.

Thresholds are also likely to be a major focus. A number of the draft restrictions depend on determined thresholds, but the initial values and the manner in which those thresholds will apply do not yet appear to be settled in the public material. Questions are therefore likely to arise as to whether thresholds will apply per transaction, per person, per platform or on an aggregate basis, and whether different thresholds may apply to different classes of transactions or market participants. In any regime of this kind, thresholds often determine whether the framework is targeted and workable or unintentionally overbroad in practice.

Public submissions are also likely to address the treatment of export, import and reporting obligations, particularly where crypto assets are concerned. One likely area of focus will be the difference between actual cross-border transfers of value and the mere ability to access or control an asset while outside the Republic. Another will be whether declarations should be required in circumstances where holdings are already visible through recognised or regulated platforms, or through existing reporting frameworks. These questions are likely to be framed less as resistance to oversight and more as concerns about operational practicality and duplication.

Enforcement powers are likely to attract close scrutiny as well. The draft contains significant information-gathering, administrative sanctions and attachment powers. It is therefore likely that submissions will focus on whether those powers are appropriately bounded, whether sufficient procedural safeguards are built in, and whether the framework strikes the right balance between effective supervision and legal certainty. In the crypto context, practical issues around custody, valuation, access and return of attached assets are also likely to feature prominently. The recent media statement’s emphasis on protecting the integrity of the financial system while allowing lawful cross-border activity may help frame the discussion, but it is unlikely to displace the need for detailed comment on process and safeguards.

Finally, transitional arrangements and regulatory readiness are likely to be an important theme in many submissions. Where a proposed regime is both broad and operationally significant, affected parties will typically seek reasonable lead time, clear supporting guidance and early publication of the key implementation materials before the framework becomes effective. In that sense, the extension of the comment deadline to 30 June 2026 is important. It gives stakeholders more time to engage and may signal that Treasury and SARB are alive to the practical significance of the issues being raised. But it is also likely to reinforce expectations that the final process should include not only revised text, but also supporting manuals, thresholds, permissions, exemptions and a workable implementation roadmap.

Viewed as a whole, the public comment process is likely to be less about whether reform is needed, and more about how that reform should be structured. The draft regulations raise important questions of policy, scope, proportionality and operational design. The quality of the final framework may therefore depend on the extent to which the consultation process helps translate a broad policy objective into rules that are clear, workable and appropriately calibrated to the risks they are intended to address.

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