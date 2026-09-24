FinXP Partners With Thredd To Strengthen Multi-Region Card Issuing Capabilities

FinXP, a European payment infrastructure provider, has partnered with Thredd, a global issuer-processing platform, to strengthen FinXP’s card issuing capabilities and support the next phase of its embedded finance offering.

The partnership will enable FinXP to enhance its debit card programmes with a modern issuer-processing stack, supporting tokenisation, provisioning, risk and fraud prevention, card controls, and automated back-office operations. FinXP will retain control of its own ledger and programme strategy, while Thredd will provide the programme infrastructure needed to support secure, scalable and flexible card issuing across multiple regions.

FinXP has been issuing cards for five years and already supports businesses with accounts, payments, collections, payouts, card issuing and embedded finance solutions. The partnership with Thredd marks a further step in FinXP’s strategy to provide scalable, multi-region payment infrastructure to fintechs, platforms and businesses operating across regulated and underserved sectors.

This strategic partnership will also enable FinXP to serve as a European BIN sponsor for Thredd’s global client base, in line with Thredd’s broader strategy to support clients across multiple geographies through a partner-led issuing ecosystem.

“Card issuing is an important part of FinXP’s broader embedded finance strategy,” said Jens Podewski, co-founder and CEO at FinXP. “As a Mastercard principal member, we already have the issuing foundation in place. This new partnership gives us the processing infrastructure and operational support to take our capabilities further, support more complex use cases, and expand into new markets with greater confidence.”

FinXP selected Thredd following a competitive review process, citing Thredd’s responsiveness, technical depth and willingness to develop a solution aligned with FinXP’s operating model.

“Payment companies today are looking for partners that can move quickly without sacrificing control, compliance or customisation,” added Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd. “That is exactly where Thredd is focused: helping regulated institutions and fintechs bring differentiated payment products to market with the infrastructure, controls and support to scale.”

The announcement comes ahead of Money20/20 Las Vegas, where both Thredd and FinXP will be engaging with fintechs, banks, and platforms exploring embedded finance, card issuing, and international payment infrastructure.