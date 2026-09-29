How To Successfully Tap Into The $700 Million Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF)

Nigeria’s Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) presents an opportunity for eligible shipowners and vessel acquisition applicants seeking financing to acquire and operate vessels for Nigeria’s maritime industry. But accessing CVFF financing requires more than submitting an application or identifying a vessel you want to acquire.

A CVFF application may look like a funding application. However, knowing how to complete an application is not the same as knowing how to structure a transaction a lender can support. In practice, CVFF financing encompasses far more than the application itself.

By the end of this article, you will understand what lenders look for when assessing CVFF financing proposals in simple terms and without unnecessary legal jargon.

What Is the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF)?

The Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) was established to support indigenous capacity in Nigeria’s coastal and inland shipping industry.

For shipowners and vessel acquisition applicants, the fund can provide a financing pathway to acquire vessels and develop maritime capacity. But vessel financing comes with commercial, financial and legal risks.

A lender needs confidence that you can repay the financing, that the vessel and its income can support the transaction, and that adequate protection is available if the borrower defaults.

This means a successful CVFF proposal needs to be bankable, not simply complete.

What Makes a CVFF Financing Proposal Bankable?

Start from the lender’s perspective: If I were lending this money, what would I need to see before committing it?

Four areas are particularly important:

Credit risk and repayment capacity Corporate and regulatory standing Security and facility structuring Default and recovery arrangements

These areas work together. A strong business plan cannot compensate for weak security. A valuable vessel cannot compensate for unreliable revenue.

1. Show How You Will Repay the Loan

The first question a lender will ask is simple: How will this financing be repaid?

You need credible financial information showing that the vessel can generate enough revenue to meet its financing and operating obligations.

This means presenting realistic cash-flow projections, existing debt obligations, expected revenue, operating costs, vessel utilisation and debt-service capacity.

Your numbers must be supported by evidence, not optimistic assumptions. The lender needs to see that you understand the vessel’s economics and have a credible plan to keep it commercially active.

2. Put Your Corporate and Regulatory House in Order

Before financing can move forward, your corporate and regulatory position should be clear.

This may include your company registration, beneficial ownership information, tax compliance, corporate records, CAC status and relevant maritime or operational approvals.

Gaps in these areas can raise questions and delay financing. It is better to identify and address them before the lender does.

3. Structure Your Security Properly

A lender needs protection if the borrower defaults. Depending on the transaction, this may include a vessel mortgage, assignment of earnings or receivables, corporate guarantees and comprehensive marine insurance.

But having the right documents is not the same as having the right structure. A vessel mortgage, for example, must fit into the wider financing arrangement and provide the protection the lender expects.

This is where specialist legal expertise becomes important. Vessel financing requires more than preparing documents. The legal structure must support the commercial transaction and address the lender’s concerns.

4. Consider Using an SPV

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) can be used to hold the vessel separately from the wider business.

Depending on the transaction, this can provide clearer ownership and a more focused structure for financing and security. But creating an SPV is not, by itself, the solution.

You need to consider how the SPV relates to the vessel, operating company, revenue stream, financing documents and lender security.

The important question is not simply, “Do I need an SPV?” It is: “How should the SPV be structured to support the transaction and meet the lender’s requirements?”

That is a transaction-structuring question.

5. Have the Right People Managing the Vessel

Owning a vessel and managing one are not necessarily the same thing.

A professional ship manager can oversee areas such as operations, maintenance, crew, compliance, safety and commercial management.

A credible management structure can give lenders greater visibility into how the vessel will be operated and maintained throughout the financing period.

6. Show Where the Revenue Will Come From

A lender needs to understand how the vessel will generate the income required to repay the financing.

This means going beyond a general statement that the vessel will be commercially viable.

You should be able to demonstrate the cargo, charter or trading arrangements that will generate revenue.

For long-term financing, short-term or uncertain contracts may not provide the same level of comfort as sustainable revenue arrangements.

Your vessel, operating model and revenue structure should therefore tell one coherent story.

7. Build Insurance Into the Structure

Insurance should be considered from the beginning of the financing process, not treated as an afterthought.

Depending on the transaction, this may include appropriate marine insurance and loss-of-hire cover.

The lender will want to understand what is insured, the extent of the coverage and how its interests are protected.

Insurance is therefore part of the financing structure, not simply an operational requirement.

Why Understanding the Primary Lending Institutions Matters

Your perspective as a shipowner is naturally focused on acquiring and operating the vessel.

The lender looks at the transaction differently. It wants answers to questions such as:

How will the financing be repaid?

Where will the vessel’s income come from?

What protects the lender if the borrower defaults?

Is the security enforceable?

Does the corporate structure support the financing?

What happens if the expected revenue does not materialise?

Answering these questions requires more than completing an application form.

The transaction spans maritime operations, finance, corporate structure, security, insurance, and recovery.

A legal adviser who understands maritime transactions and what lenders look for can help identify gaps early, structure the transaction appropriately and ensure that the legal documents support the commercial deal.

The value of that expertise is not simply in drafting agreements. It is in anticipating the lender’s concerns before they become obstacles to financing.

Why Legal and Financing Expertise Matters in CVFF Applications

There is a significant difference between having the required documents and having a transaction that makes sense to a lender.

For example:

A vessel mortgage may be required, but is it properly structured within the financing?

Your company may be registered, but does its corporate structure support the transaction?

You may have a revenue contract, but does it provide sufficient certainty for the financing?

You may have an SPV, but is its relationship with the vessel, operating company and lender properly structured?

These are not simply documentation questions. They are transaction-structuring questions.

For a shipowner or vessel acquisition applicant, understanding these issues early can make the difference between a proposal that is merely complete and one that gives a lender the confidence to proceed.

Frequently Asked Questions on CVFF Application

1. Who can apply for CVFF financing?

The CVFF is intended to support indigenous capacity in Nigeria’s maritime sector. Applicants must meet the applicable eligibility and financing requirements.

2. What do lenders look for in a CVFF proposal?

Lenders will typically consider creditworthiness, repayment capacity, the vessel and business model, expected revenue, corporate and regulatory standing, security and arrangements for managing default risk.

3. Is a business plan enough for CVFF financing?

No. A business plan is only one part of the proposal. You also need credible financial projections, sustainable revenue, appropriate security, regulatory compliance and a financing structure that addresses lender requirements.

4. Why is legal expertise important in vessel financing?

Vessel financing involves interconnected legal and commercial issues. A specialist adviser can help structure the transaction, identify gaps and anticipate the concerns a lender may raise.

5. Why is professional ship management important?

Professional management can provide a clear structure for vessel operations, maintenance, crew, safety, compliance and commercial activities, helping demonstrate how the vessel will be managed throughout the financing period.

Conclusion

Successfully accessing CVFF financing requires more than submitting an application. You need to demonstrate repayment capacity, sustainable vessel revenue, proper security, sound corporate and regulatory standing, appropriate insurance and a structure that gives the lender confidence.

Most importantly, you need to understand the transaction from the lender’s perspective. The goal should not simply be to apply for CVFF financing. It should be to present a bankable transaction.