Cash Is Not Disappearing - Why The South African Reserve Bank’s Cash Smart Strategy Matters For South Africa’s Payment Future

South Africa’s payment system is becoming more digital, but it is not becoming cashless. This is at the heart of the South African Reserve Bank’s (“SARB”) Cash Smart Strategy, set out in its recent position paper, Towards a Cash Smart Society. The strategy starts from a practical and distinctly South African view: cash and digital payments are not direct substitutes: they work together in a hybrid payment system.

This is an important policy direction. In many markets, the shift to digital payments is often seen as a move away from cash. In South Africa, which is too narrow a view. Cash remains deeply rooted in everyday commerce, particularly in informal markets, rural communities and lower-income households. For such communities, cash is not a choice based on habit, but a practical need shaped by access, cost, trust, infrastructure and digital skills.

The SARB’s position paper recognises this reality. It treats cash not as an outdated tool in decline, but as a critical public-interest part of the national payment system that must remain affordable, accessible, trusted and secure. The paper also signals the SARB’s plan to treat cash as a system-wide public good, managed through a combined framework that balances efficiency, competition, resilience and inclusion.

This matters because the economics of cash are changing. As digital payments grow, the costs of keeping physical cash infrastructure may become harder to justify. Bank branches close, ATMs are reduced, cash-in-transit costs remain high, and rural access points become less profitable. If left entirely to market forces, access to cash may slowly become more expensive and less reliable for the very communities that it is intended to serve.

The Cash Smart Strategy is designed to prevent that, wit three core goals namely affordable cash, accessible cash and ethical cash. In practical terms, this means lowering the cost of cash, ensuring broad and fair access across urban and rural areas, and promoting the secure, accountable and ethical handling of physical currency.

This fits with the SARB’s broader digital payments agenda. The SARB has made payments a key priority under its Strategy 2030 and has continued to update South Africa’s payments system. Its Payments Ecosystem Modernisation Programme aims to ensure that individuals and businesses can access fast, affordable, easy-to-use and widely available digital payment options.

The policy direction is therefore not “cash versus digital.” It is cash and digital, each serving different needs within a more inclusive payment system.

This is especially important in South Africa. Digital payments can improve speed, convenience, transparency and innovation. They can support competition, reduce friction and enable new financial services. But digital payments also need infrastructure, connectivity, devices, trust in providers, predictable costs and a level of digital confidence that cannot simply be assumed. In communities where these conditions are uneven, cash continues to play a vital role in providing access.

The Cash Smart Strategy also has a resilience aspect. Cash remains one of the few payment methods that can continue working during certain types of disruption, including digital outages, connectivity failures or operational problems. A modern payment system that relies only on digital channels may be efficient, but it may not always be resilient enough. Keeping a well-managed cash system therefore supports not only inclusion, but also backup readiness.

From a regulatory perspective, the strategy is significant because it suggests a more active approach to cash governance. The SARB’s position paper identifies the need for a regulatory framework that can support cash in a modern hybrid-payment economy. It also refers to the end-to-end cash system, including the reforms needed to ensure its continued viability and public-interest performance.

This may have effects beyond banks. A modern cash system does not depend only on traditional banking infrastructure. It also involves cash-in-transit providers, cash processors, ATM operators, retailers, merchants, cash-in and cash-out networks and other service providers that manage, distribute, recycle, check or store cash. As the framework develops, these participants may face clearer standards, oversight expectations and operational duties.

The strategy also aligns with a broader move towards activity-based regulation. Rather than regulating only traditional types of institutions, the focus is increasingly on the function performed and the risk created. In the cash context, which means looking at the full chain through which cash moves, from production and distribution to access, acceptance, processing, recycling and withdrawal.

For businesses, the practical point is that cash should not be treated as a fading operational issue. Retailers, banks, payment service providers, cash infrastructure providers and fintech businesses should understand how the SARB’s approach may affect their role in the payment system. This is particularly relevant for businesses that serve cash-reliant customers, operate in rural or township economies, provide merchant payment solutions, run cash-in or cash-out networks, or rely on ATM and branch infrastructure.

The Cash Smart Strategy also raises a broader strategic issue. As South Africa updates its payment system, the most successful reforms are likely to be those that expand choice rather than remove it. A payment system that is genuinely inclusive must support digital innovation while maintaining access to cash for those who need it.

The SARB’s approach is therefore not a retreat from digital change. It is a recognition that digital change must be built around South Africa’s actual economic and social conditions. In a country with high inequality, uneven infrastructure and a large informal economy, keeping cash access is not at odds with modernisation. Indeed, it may be one of the conditions for making modernisation work.

The message from the Cash Smart Strategy is clear. South Africa’s payment future will not be defined by the disappearance of cash, but by the creation of a system in which cash and digital payments work together in a more resilient, affordable and inclusive way.