Regulatory Sandbox Framework In Nigeria: Assessing Its Practicality, Success And Impact On Innovation In The Technology Ecosystem

Nigeria's regulatory sandbox framework represents a progressive shift toward innovation-friendly regulation in the financial technology sector. This comprehensive analysis examines how the Central Bank of Nigeria...

Our practice covers Arbitration & ADR, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, Construction & Infrastructure, Company Secretarial Services, Data Protection & Privacy, Intellectual Property, and Litigation. We also advise on Investment & Asset Management, Oil & Gas, Power, Mining, Private Equity, Property Law, Public Sector, Regulatory Compliance, Sports & Entertainment, and IT & Telecoms.

Article Insights

Aloaye Daniel Igiekhumhe’s articles from Babalakin & Co.Legal Practitioners are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

in Nigeria

with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

INTRODUCTION

The rapid growth of financial technology (“Fintech”), digital banking, blockchain-enabled solutions, payment innovations, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies has significantly transformed the global financial and commercial landscape. Nigeria, as one of Africa’s largest digital economies, has experienced a significant influx of technology-driven solutions aimed at enhancing financial inclusion, improving access to services, and facilitating economic growth. However, the pace of technological innovation often exceeds the capacity of traditional regulatory systems, thereby creating a tension between innovation and regulatory compliance.1

Regulators across the world have increasingly adopted the concept of regulatory sandboxes as a mechanism for balancing innovation with consumer protection and market stability. A regulatory sandbox allows innovators to test new products, services, and business models within a controlled regulatory environment under the supervision of a regulator.2 In Nigeria, the concept gained formal regulatory recognition with the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”) Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations (the “CBN Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations”) in 2021.3

The Nigerian regulatory sandbox framework was introduced to encourage responsible innovation, foster financial inclusion, improve regulatory engagement with innovators, and create a more adaptable regulatory environment for emerging technologies. Since its introduction, the framework has generated significant interest within the Nigerian fintech ecosystem and has been viewed as an important step toward modernising financial regulation.4

This article examines the regulatory sandbox framework in Nigeria, its legal and institutional structure, and its impact on innovation within the technology space. It also evaluates the practicality and success of the framework by considering its achievements, limitations, and broader implications for the Nigerian digital economy.

UNDERSTANDING REGULATORY SANDBOXES

A regulatory sandbox is generally understood as a controlled testing environment that allows businesses to experiment with innovative products or services subject to regulatory oversight and temporary exemptions from certain regulatory requirements. Sandboxes are used to support the evaluation of regulations adaptable to new FinTech innovation or market-specific challenges.5

The concept originated in the United Kingdom through the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2015 and has been adopted in several jurisdictions including Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria. The primary rationale for establishing a regulatory sandbox is to encourage innovation while ensuring that regulators maintain oversight over potentially disruptive technologies.

Regulatory sandboxes typically include the following:

A controlled testing environment with well-defined duration; Limited-scale experimentation; Regulatory supervision and reporting obligations; Consumer protection safeguards; and Exit and transition mechanisms.

The sandbox model enables regulators to better understand emerging technologies and the risks associated with them while allowing innovators to test products without being immediately burdened by extensive regulatory requirements. This collaborative approach reduces uncertainty for startups and investors while enabling regulators to craft evidence-based regulatory frameworks.

EVOLUTION OF REGULATORY SANDBOX FRAMEWORKS IN NIGERIA

Prior to the issuance of a formal regulatory sandbox framework, Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem operated within conventional regulatory structures established by institutions such as the CBN, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

As FinTech adoption accelerated in Nigeria, regulators recognised the need for a more flexible framework capable of accommodating innovation without compromising the integrity of the financial system. The growth of digital payment systems, platforms, blockchain solutions, crowdfunding, and mobile banking intensified the urgency for a regulatory mechanism that could support innovation while mitigating risks.

The concept of a regulatory sandbox was borne from a need by regulators to not stifle Fintech innovation with unsuitable archaic regulations which did not have a firm understanding of the technology. Accordingly, the regulatory sandboxes were geared towards enabling selected FinTechs test their products without obtaining formal licences; whilst the regulators can better understand the product and develop suitable regulations tailored to the operation of the technology.

The CBN issued the draft of the Regulatory Sandbox Framework in 2020 before subsequently releasing the final framework in January 2021.6 The framework was designed to provide a formal process through which innovators could test products, services, and business models under the supervision of the apex bank. This Framework, defines the establishment, rules, and operations of a regulatory sandbox for the Nigerian payments system to promote effective competition, embrace new technology, encourage financial inclusion and improve customer experience, with a view to engendering public confidence in the financial system.7 This represented a significant shift from a purely compliance-based regulatory model to a more collaborative and innovation-driven regulatory approach.

Sandboxes can either be regulatory or industry. A regulatory sandbox is driven by regulators focused on driving the adoption of innovations that deliver superior consumer outcomes. Industry or virtual sandboxes are supplementary, enabling industry players to self-organise and provide a knowledge-sharing and communication channel and fora, as well as an optional certification facility as part of the regulatory process.8

While Nigeria’s sandbox framework represents a progressive regulatory innovation, its effectiveness is constrained by fragmented institutional oversight and implementation inefficiencies.

THE CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA REGULATORY SANDBOX FRAMEWORK

The Framework is targeted at innovations that can improve the Nigerian payments system. It applies to proposed products, services or solutions that are either not contemplated under the prevailing laws and regulations, or do not precisely align with existing regulations.9

The CBN Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations seeks to achieve several objectives. These include:

Promoting innovation that enhances financial inclusion; Encouraging competition within the financial system; Improving regulatory understanding of emerging technologies; Reducing the time-to-market for innovative products; and Ensuring adequate consumer protection.

The framework also aims to create an environment where innovators can engage directly with regulators during the development and testing stages of innovative products.10

ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS

The framework permits participation by existing financial institutions licensed by the CBN; financial sector companies as well as technology and telecom companies intending to test an innovative payments product or service industry deemed acceptable by the CBN and companies proposing non-regulated financial products and services using emerging technologies.

To qualify for participation, applicants must demonstrate that:

The proposed product or service is innovative; The innovation addresses a regulatory gap or challenge; The product has potential consumer benefits; The applicant possesses adequate resources and risk management capabilities; and The applicant has the necessary resources to support testing in the sandbox.

OPERATIONAL STRUCTURE

The sandbox framework establishes a structured process involving application, evaluation, testing, monitoring, and exit stages.

Application Stage

Applicants are required to submit detailed proposals outlining the nature of the innovation, proposed testing methodology, risk assessment measures, consumer protection safeguards, and exit strategies.

Testing Stage

Successful applicants are admitted into the sandbox for a defined testing period. During this phase, participants operate under specific conditions imposed by the CBN. The CBN may grant limited regulatory relaxations where necessary, provided consumer protection and financial stability are not compromised.

Participants are also subject to ongoing reporting obligations and supervisory oversight.11 The Framework also requires participants to set consumer protection safeguards, to guarantee consumer protection. Consequently, consumers participating in the testing phase need to be made aware of their rights and especially, be provided with information and contact details of the sandbox to report any complaint or problem they experience.12

Exit or Extension Stage

The CBN may:

Approve the innovation for wider deployment by the issuance of a letter of approval;

Extend the testing period upon receipt of an application by the applicant which must be submitted to the CBN;

Prohibit deployment of the product or service to the public which may be due to certain instances stipulated in the Framework; 13 or

or Provide support for a successful participant.14

This structured approach ensures that innovations are properly assessed before full-scale commercial deployment.

THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGULATORY SANDBOX FRAMEWORK

While the CBN’s Regulatory Sandbox Framework is primarily focused on innovations within the payments system and financial services, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC or the Commission”) has adopted an approach aimed at fostering innovation within Nigeria’s capital market. In furtherance of this objective, the SEC introduced the Regulatory Incubation Programme (“RI Programme”) in 2021 and subsequently established the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (“ARIP”) as part of its broader Innovation initiatives.15

The SEC’s Framework is designed to provide eligible businesses with a controlled regulatory environment within which innovative capital market products and services may be tested under the Commission’s supervision before obtaining full authorisation. Similar to the CBN’s framework, SEC’s framework seeks to encourage responsible innovation while ensuring that investor protection, market integrity and financial stability are not compromised. It also enables the Commission to better understand emerging technologies and develop responsive regulations capable of accommodating innovation without exposing investors to unnecessary risks.16

The SEC’s framework focuses on innovations involving securities trading, investment management, crowdfunding platforms, digital investment products, blockchain-based securities, tokenised assets and other financial products that fall within the Commission’s regulatory mandate.17

Admission into the ARIP is subject to prescribed eligibility requirements.18 Applicants are generally required to demonstrate that their proposed solution is genuinely innovative, addresses an identifiable market or regulatory challenge, provides measurable benefits to investors or the capital market, and is sufficiently developed for live testing. During the testing period, participants remain subject to ongoing reporting obligations and regulatory supervision, and SEC has the authority to impose additional safeguards where necessary.19

SEC has demonstrated its commitment to innovation through the implementation of the ARIP. On 2nd July 2026, the Commission announced the admission of seven additional FinTech companies into the programme.20 According to SEC, the programme is intended to facilitate the onboarding of innovative businesses into the Nigerian capital market while ensuring that such businesses operate within an appropriate regulatory framework before obtaining full registration.21 The Commission also maintains a publicly accessible register of approved FinTech operators under its innovative programmes reflecting its commitment to transparency and continuous engagement with FinTechs.22



IMPACT OF REGULATORY SANDBOX ON INNOVATION IN NIGERIA

Encouraging Fintech Innovation

One of the most significant impacts of the regulatory sandbox framework has been the encouragement of fintech innovation within Nigeria.

Nigeria currently possesses one of the largest fintech ecosystems in Africa, with companies operating across payments, digital lending, savings, remittances, wealth management, and blockchain-based services. The introduction of the sandbox framework has provided innovators with increased confidence to develop solutions capable of addressing existing market inefficiencies.

The framework has also fostered greater collaboration between regulators and innovators. Traditionally, startups often viewed regulators as barriers to innovation due to rigid compliance requirements. However, the sandbox model encourages dialogue and cooperation between both parties.

Enhancing Financial Inclusion

Financial inclusion remains a major policy objective in Nigeria. A substantial percentage of the population, most of which live in rural communities, remains unbanked or underbanked.

The sandbox framework supports innovations targeted at improving access to financial services for underserved populations. Mobile payment platforms, digital wallets, agent banking systems, and micro-lending solutions have benefited from the Framework.

Innovations tested within a sandbox environment contribute to reducing barriers to financial access, lowering transaction costs, and improving the efficiency of financial service delivery.

Promoting Investment and Economic Growth

Regulatory certainty is a critical factor influencing investment decisions within the technology sector.

By establishing a formal innovation-testing framework, the CBN has signalled a willingness to support responsible technological development. This has positive implications for local and foreign investment in Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem.

Investors are generally more inclined to support businesses operating within a recognised regulatory framework because it reduces legal and compliance uncertainties.

The sandbox framework also contributes to job creation, technological advancement, and broader economic growth through the expansion of digital businesses.

Improving Regulatory Capacity

Another notable impact of the sandbox framework is the improvement of regulatory understanding and institutional capacity. Historically, emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, and digital assets have presented unique regulatory challenges as they had to operate within market environments anchored by traditional regulatory frameworks which were often ill-equipped to address rapidly evolving innovations.

Through sandbox operations, regulators gain practical insights into new technologies and business models. This facilitates the development of more informed, responsive, and flexible regulations that can easily adapt with the constant change in technology.

Support for Startups

Startups often face significant regulatory barriers due to limited financial and compliance resources. The sandbox framework lowers entry barriers by providing startups with an opportunity to test innovations within a supervised environment before incurring full licensing obligations.

This support is crucial in promoting entrepreneurship and technological experimentation.

CHALLENGES AND LIMITATIONS

Despite its potential benefits, the Nigerian sandbox framework faces several challenges.

Limited Institutional Coordination

Nigeria’s regulatory environment is fragmented across multiple agencies including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Most technology-driven innovations cut across multiple sectors and regulators, a tendency which leads to overlapping regulatory obligations. The absence of a unified cross-sector sandbox framework may create compliance uncertainties for innovators operating across industries.

Regulatory Delays

One of the most significant practical challenges affecting the effectiveness of Nigeria’s regulatory sandbox framework relates to regulatory efficiency and administrative delays. Although the framework was introduced to encourage innovation and reduce barriers to market entry, prolonged approval timelines may undermine these objectives in practice. Technology-driven businesses typically operate within highly competitive and fast-evolving markets where speed, adaptability, and early market penetration are critical to commercial success. Consequently, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals or feedback may negatively affect the viability and competitiveness of innovative products.

In many instances, startups and FinTech companies rely heavily on investor funding with strict development timelines and performance expectations. Delays associated with application review, compliance assessments, or supervisory engagement may discourage investment and increase operational costs for innovators.

Limited Awareness and Accessibility

Although the framework has attracted attention within established fintech and legal circles, many startups, particularly those operating outside major commercial centres such as Lagos and Abuja, may lack access to quality legal advisory services or institutional guidance capable of assisting them through the application and compliance process.

Accessibility concerns may also arise from broader structural inequalities within Nigeria’s technology ecosystem. While larger fintech companies may possess the resources required to engage regulators effectively, smaller startups and innovators in underserved regions may face greater barriers to participation. This may inadvertently limit the diversity of innovations entering the sandbox framework.

To maximise the effectiveness of the framework, there is a need for increased public awareness campaigns, stakeholder workshops, simplified application guidance, and institutional support mechanisms targeted at early-stage startups and emerging innovators.

Infrastructure and Data Protection Concerns

Technological innovation is heavily dependent on reliable digital infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, and effective data protection frameworks. Consequently, infrastructural deficiencies within Nigeria continue to present significant challenges to the successful implementation and operation of regulatory sandbox initiatives.

One major concern relates to Nigeria’s inconsistent electricity supply and internet connectivity. Many technology-driven businesses depend on uninterrupted digital operations, cloud-based systems, and real-time data processing. However, inadequate power infrastructure and uneven broadband penetration may affect the ability of startups to effectively develop, test, and scale innovative solutions within the sandbox environment.

Cybersecurity threats also present substantial risks to technological innovation. As digital financial services continue to expand, businesses become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, data breaches, fraud, and identity theft. Sandbox participants handling financial transactions or consumer data must therefore implement robust cybersecurity safeguards to protect users and maintain public confidence in digital platforms. Furthermore, innovations involving personal data must comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act and other privacy regulations.

Limited Public Information on Sandbox Outcomes

Another concern is the limited availability of publicly accessible information regarding sandbox participants, tested products, and measurable outcomes.

Greater transparency regarding sandbox successes, failures, and lessons learned would enhance stakeholder confidence and provide valuable insights for future innovators.

THE FUTURE OF REGULATORY SANDBOXES IN NIGERIA

The future of regulatory sandboxes in Nigeria appears promising, particularly as emerging technologies continue to reshape the financial and commercial landscape.

Regulatory sandboxes may become increasingly relevant beyond the financial sector. Sectors such as health technology, transportation, and energy may benefit from innovation-focused regulatory frameworks.

As Nigeria continues its digital transformation journey, the success of the sandbox framework will depend on the willingness of regulators to maintain a balance between innovation, consumer protection, market integrity, and economic growth

CONCLUSION

The introduction and increasing adoption of regulatory sandboxes in Nigeria represents a significant milestone in the evolution and regulation of innovative technologies in the country.

The framework demonstrates a progressive shift toward innovation-friendly regulation by creating a controlled environment where emerging technologies can be tested while maintaining regulatory oversight. Sandboxes have contributed to industry growth, enhanced regulatory engagement, encouraged investment, and promoted financial inclusion. They have also improved regulatory understanding of emerging technologies and facilitated a more collaborative relationship between innovators and regulators, a net positive for multiple industries and the general ecosystem.

Nevertheless, challenges relating to institutional coordination, regulatory delays, infrastructure limitations, and transparency continue to affect the overall effectiveness of the framework. Despite these challenges, the Nigerian regulatory sandbox framework possesses significant potential to support technological innovation and digital economic growth.

Footnotes

1. Lagos Business School, ‘Regulatory Sandboxes and Financial Innovation’ available at: https://sustainabledfs.lbs.edu.ng/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Sandbox%20WP.pdf accessed 19 May 2026.

2. Mondaq, ‘Review of the Final Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations in Nigeria’ available at: https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/corporate-and-company-law/1044956/review-of-the-final-framework-for-regulatory-sandbox-operations-in-nigeria accessed 19 May 2026.

3. Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations’ (2021)

4. Proshare, ‘CBN Issues Framework for Regulatory Sandbox’ https://proshare.co/articles/cbn-issues-framework-for-regulatory-sandbox accessed 15th May 2026

5. Lagos Business School Working Paper Lagos Business School, Scaling DFS with Regulatory Sandboxes (Sustainable and Digital Financial Services Initiative Working Paper, 2021) https://sustainabledfs.lbs.edu.ng/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Sandbox%20WP.pdf accessed 15th May 2026.

6. Seun Timi-Koleolu and Olawale Atanda, ‘The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Regulatory Sandbox Operations Framework’ (Mondaq, 25 January 2021) https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/financial-services/1029090/the-central-bank-of-nigerias-regulatory-sandbox-operations-framework accessed 31 July 2026.

7. Proshare (no. 4)

8. Lagos Business School (n 5).

9. Timi-Koleolu and Atanda (n 6).

10. S. 1.1 of the Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations (2021)

11. Section 3.2 (4) of the Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations (2021)

12. Proshare (no. 4)

13. Section 3.3 (6) of the Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations (2021)

14. Section 3.3 & 3.4 of the Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations (2021)

15. Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program for the Registration of Virtual Assets Service Providers (ARIP) Framework

16. Ibid

17. Ibid

18. Section 6 of the ARIP Framework

19. Section 21 of the ARIP Framework

20. Securities and Exchange Commission, ‘SEC Clears Seven New FinTech Firms for Admission into the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP)’ (2 July 2026) https://sec.gov.ng/for-investors/keep-track-of-circulars/sec-clears-seven-new-fintech-firms-for-admission-into-the-accelerated-regulatory-incubation-programme-arip/ accessed 23rd July 2026.

21. Ibid

22. Securities and Exchange Commission, ‘Registered FinTech Operators’ https://sec.gov.ng/fintech-and-innovation-hub-finport/registered-fintech-operators/ accessed 23rd July 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.