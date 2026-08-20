Mauritius Budget 2026/27: Aims To Deliver A ‘Future-ready’ Economy

The Mauritius Budget 2026/27 introduces major reforms to strengthen the country’s international financial centre, attract global investment and support business growth. Key measures include a new Golden Visa programme, changes to the Work and Live Scheme, fintech regulation, tax reforms, manufacturing incentives and enhanced compliance frameworks.

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Key Reforms for Investors, Business and Economic Growth

Mauritius Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, presented the 2026/27 National Budget on 19 June, outlining a strategy to strengthen competitiveness, improve the ease of doing business and position Mauritius as a future-ready economy.

A central focus of the Budget is addressing investment constraints, enhancing service delivery and introducing reforms under the Work and Live framework to attract high-value investors and international expertise in support of national development priorities.

Doing Business in Mauritius

The Budget introduces a comprehensive package of reforms designed to reinforce Mauritius’ position as a trusted, compliant and innovation-driven International Financial Centre (IFC).

The measures focus on four strategic pillars:

Integrity and Compliance

FinTech and Digital Finance

Legislative Modernisation

Tax Competitiveness

Strengthening Integrity and Compliance

Establishment of a National Crime Agency to improve coordination of financial crime investigations.

Deployment of specialised investigative tools within the Mauritius Police Force.

Creation of a national fraud reporting and response mechanism through CERT-MU.

Implementation of a cyber threat intelligence-sharing platform by the Bank of Mauritius.

Accelerating FinTech and Digital Finance

Introduction of regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and tokenised real-world assets.

Launch of an Open Banking Framework to support secure data sharing and innovation.

Enhancement of the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offering (ITO) Services Act.

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by the Financial Services Commission to improve regulatory effectiveness.

Legislative and Regulatory Modernisation

Banking and Financial Stability

Introduction of a new Bank of Mauritius Bill and Banking Bill.

Strengthening governance and capital requirements under the Bank of Mauritius Act.

Expansion of disclosure powers and stronger AML/CFT enforcement under the Banking Act.

Financial Services and Enforcement

Comprehensive reform of the Financial Services Act.

Expanded enforcement powers under the Financial Intelligence and Anti-Money Laundering Act (FIAMLA).

Amendments to the Captive Insurance Act to allow filing deadline extensions.

New Regulatory Frameworks

Introduction of a Private Wealth Management Licence.

Modernisation of the International Financial Organisations Act.

Sustainability reporting requirements under the Financial Reporting Act.

Recognition of MINDEX entities as official market infrastructure under the Securities Act.

Tax Competitiveness and International Alignment

Expansion of the Partial Exemption Regime to certain non-securities assets.

Alignment of QDMTT with OECD GloBE rules.

Increase in Tax Residence Certificate fees.

Extension of the captive insurance tax holiday by a further five years.

These reforms are expected to strengthen investor confidence, support innovation, attract global capital and reinforce Mauritius’ position as a leading international financial centre.

Work & Live Reforms

The Budget includes significant changes to the Work and Live Scheme to improve investor quality, align labour market needs and streamline permit administration.

Occupation Permit (OP) Criteria

Investors

Minimum initial investment of USD 100,000 .

. Minimum turnover of MUR 5 million from year three.

from year three. Minimum turnover of MUR 8 million from year five for permit renewal.

Self-Employed Applicants

Minimum annual business income of MUR 2 million from year three.

from year three. Minimum turnover of MUR 3 million from year five for renewal.

Professionals

Standardised minimum monthly salary threshold of MUR 50,000.

Technical Permit

Introduction of a new Technical Category under the Occupation Permit framework.

Golden Visa Scheme

Mauritius will introduce a new Golden Visa programme aimed at attracting high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and innovators.

Applicants investing at least USD 1 million within 12 months in strategic sectors will qualify for a visa covering:

FinTech

Global Treasury Operations

Artificial Intelligence

Biotechnology

Renewable Energy

Successful applicants may reside in Mauritius for up to two years before applying for Permanent Residence. Domestic worker permits accompanying visa holders will be processed within five working days.

Leveraging the Mauritian Diaspora

The government will establish a National E-Diaspora Platform to harness global Mauritian expertise for innovation, institutional development and economic diversification.

Manufacturing and Industrial Development

The Budget seeks to revitalise Mauritius’ industrial sector and strengthen its position as a regional manufacturing hub.

Industry Bill

A new Industry Bill will be introduced to strengthen the industrial base, improve export capacity and increase investment opportunities.

High-Tech Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

A High-Tech SEZ will be established at Cote D’Or, focused on advanced manufacturing andinnovation-driven industries.

Key Incentives

100% foreign ownership permitted.

Special electricity tariffs for data centres.

Duty and tax concessions.

VAT recovery on buildings and capital goods.

Fast-track work and occupation permits.

Developer Benefits

Rental rates at 40% of market value for 10 years.

Renewable 30-year lease agreements.

Education, Research and Innovation

The Budget places strong emphasis on skills development, innovation and the transitiontowards a knowledge-based economy.

Creation of a National AI Learning Platform.

Publication of a National Artificial Intelligence Guideline.

Innovation Scholarships of up to MUR 500,000 for selected university students.

Establishment of three new MITD multi-sector training centres.

New framework allowing universities to operate with full university status from inception.

Launch of a centralised “Study in Mauritius” portal.

Key Fiscal Measures

Income Tax and Incentives

Four-year income tax exemption for qualifying expatriates working in solar photovoltaic manufacturing.

Pension and severance exemption threshold increased from MUR 3 million to MUR 3.5 million.

Tax exemption commencement linked to operational start date rather than incorporation date.

Captive insurance tax holiday extended by five years.

Investment Tax Credit

Manufacturing companies will benefit from a 15% annual investment tax credit over three years (45% total) on qualifying expenditure relating to:

New plant and machinery.

Artificial Intelligence solutions.

Patents.

Unused credits may be carried forward for up to 10 years.

Corporate Climate Responsibility Levy

The levy will be introduced gradually through the Advance Payment System (APS):

25% in FY 2026/27

50% in FY 2027/28

75% in FY 2028/29

100% in FY 2029/30

VAT Changes

Management licence services to specified Global Business structures become VAT exempt rather than zero-rated.

VAT zero-rating maintained for eligible payment services supplied to Global Business Licence holders.

Simplified VAT obligations for foreign digital service providers.

Online marketplaces and digital platforms formally included within the definition of digital and electronic services.

Conclusion

The Mauritius Budget 2026/27 introduces wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening compliance frameworks, accelerating digital transformation and attracting high-value international investment. Through enhancements to financial services regulation, tax incentives, manufacturing development, education and immigration pathways, Mauritius continues to position itself as a leading international business, investment and innovation hub.

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