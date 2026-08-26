Why Multinational Groups Operating In Africa Should Consider The Mauritius Global Treasury Activities Licence

A Mauritius Global Treasury Activities Licence allows multinational groups to centralise treasury operations such as cash management, group financing, foreign exchange risk and liquidity management in one jurisdiction. For businesses operating across Africa, it can improve financial oversight, strengthen governance, simplify banking relationships and, where conditions are met, provide valuable tax incentives.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

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As multinational groups continue to expand across Africa, managing liquidity, foreign exchange exposure, intra-group financing, banking relationships, and working capital across multiple jurisdictions has become increasingly complex. Establishing a regional treasury centre is no longer a luxury but a strategic necessity. Mauritius has emerged as one of the leading jurisdictions for the centralisation of treasury operations through its Special License category for Global Treasury Activities (GTA) Licence, issued by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius.

What is the Global Treasury Activities Licence?

The GTA Licence allows multinational groups to establish or relocate their treasury management functions to Mauritius and provide treasury services to related group companies. Licensees are expected to provide at least three treasury services to three or more related entities within their group. Eligible activities include:

Group funding and credit facility arrangements

Liquidity and cash pool management

Corporate finance advisory services

Credit administration and control

Factoring, forfeiting and re-invoicing activities

Derivative arrangements and risk management

Guarantees, standby letters of credit and remittance services

Management of funds for designated investments

Why Mauritius?

1. Strategic Gateway to Africa

Mauritius is widely recognised as a leading international financial centre serving Africa. Its political stability, bilingual workforce, sophisticated banking sector, and regulatory framework make it an attractive location for regional headquarters and treasury operations. Many international groups use Mauritius as a platform to coordinate investments and business activities across multiple African jurisdictions.

2. Enhanced Group Cash Management

A centralised treasury function allows multinational groups to:

Improve visibility over group cash positions

Optimise liquidity across subsidiaries

Reduce borrowing costs

Enhance foreign exchange management

Strengthen treasury controls and governance

Streamline banking relationships

Centralisation can result in significant operational efficiencies and improved decision-making at group level.

3. Attractive Tax Incentives

A company holding a GTA Licence may benefit from a five-year tax holiday on its qualifying income, subject to meeting the prescribed substance requirements. These include maintaining a physical office in Mauritius, employing qualified professionals locally, and meeting minimum expenditure thresholds.

4. Strong Banking Ecosystem

Mauritius hosts a range of international and regional banks offering multi-currency banking, trade finance, treasury products and cross-border payment solutions. The absence of exchange controls further supports efficient treasury operations.

5. Robust Regulatory Environment

The GTA Licence is issued under the Financial Services Act and supervised by the FSC Mauritius, providing multinational groups with the comfort of operating from a well-regulated and internationally recognised jurisdiction.

Practical Examples

Mining Group Operating Across Southern Africa

A mining group with subsidiaries in Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa can centralise treasury functions in Mauritius, manage group funding, negotiate banking facilities, monitor foreign exchange risk and optimise surplus cash positions.

Pan-African Consumer Goods Business

A group operating across West and East Africa can establish a treasury centre in Mauritius to oversee cash pooling, supplier financing, foreign currency management and working capital optimisation.

Private Equity Portfolio Platform

An investment group with multiple African portfolio companies can use a Mauritius treasury vehicle to manage capital deployment, refinancing arrangements and intercompany funding requirements.

Recent Success Story

We are pleased to confirm that we have recently and successfully obtained another Global Treasury Activities Licence for one of our multinational clients, demonstrating our practical experience and ability to guide clients efficiently through the licensing process from structuring and application preparation to regulatory approval and post-licensing implementation.

As African businesses continue to grow and regionalise their operations, the Mauritius Global Treasury Activities Licence offers a compelling solution to centralise treasury functions, improve efficiency, strengthen governance and create long-term value for multinational groups operating across the continent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.