Tokenisation Yes, Monetary Fragmentation No: The ECB’s Emerging Doctrine For The EU’s Digital Finance Architecture And Wider Views On The MIP

The European Central Bank has articulated a comprehensive vision for the EU's digital finance architecture, positioning deeper financial integration as essential for Europe's economic future. This analysis examines the ECB's technical stance on the Market Integration and Supervision Package, which proposes to transfer significant supervisory powers to ESMA while addressing persistent gaps in cross-border capital allocation.

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EU RegCORE Client Alert | EU Digital Single Market, financial services and crypto-assets

QuickTake

On 7 May 2026, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos delivered a keynote speech at the joint European Commission-ECB conference on European Financial Integration,1 framing deeper financial integration as a "strategic necessity" for the EU and the transition from the Capital Markets Union (CMU) to a Savings and Investments Union (SIU).2

By way of context, the de Guindos speech opens with the observation that ECB indicators show financial integration in the euro area is now above the average level seen since the creation of Economic and Monetary Union, reflecting both lower dispersion in asset prices and yields across bond, equity, banking and money markets and a higher degree of cross-border capital allocation and portfolio diversification. Notwithstanding that progress, the speech highlights several persistent gaps: cross-border corporate lending within the euro area accounts for just 14% of total corporate lending; equity market integration has been declining since 2022; and intra-euro-area foreign direct investment has fallen to a historical low. Building on the principle that “capital follows the real economy”, de Guindos argues that EU policy initiatives, Single Market reforms (including on digital finance and its place in the Single Market’s architecture) and the SIU must advance together and cross-refers to the Eurosystem response to the European Commission’s targeted consultation on the competitiveness of the EU banking sector.

One month earlier, on 9 April 2026, the ECB Governing Council adopted Opinion CON/2026/13 (the ECB Opinion),3 setting out its detailed technical position on the three legislative proposals comprising the European Commission's Market Integration and Supervision Package (MIP):4 the proposed "Master Regulation" amending numerous EU financial services regulations, the proposed "Master Directive" amending the UCITS, AIFMD and MiFID frameworks and the proposed settlement finality regulation (SFR) replacing Directive 98/26/EC (the SFD) and amending Directive 2002/47/EC on financial collateral arrangements (the FCD). The MIP package targets barriers to cross-border activity and transfers select supervisory duties from national competent authorities (NCAs) to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). This move materially expands ESMA's role, giving it a new Executive Board and enhanced enforcement powers. The ECB describes the package as an “ambitious step towards deeper integration of capital markets and financial market supervision within the Union”, anchoring its detailed technical observations in that overarching endorsement. This Client Alert should be read in conjunction with an earlier Client Alert (the MIP 2025 Client Alert), which provides a comprehensive treatment of the MIP's legislative content, sectoral implications and suggested action points. Where relevant, this analysis cross-references specific sections of the MIP 2025 Client Alert so that readers can locate the corresponding legislative detail. A comparative assessment of the ECB's position against that of the European Commission is provided at the conclusion.

Footnotes

1 Available here.

2 See analysis on the SIU Strategy here, updates from PwC Legal’s EU RegCORE on the SIU here and general information on the SIU on PwC’s dedicated hub here.

3 Available here.

4 The MIP package’s proposals, set out in over more than 1,000 pages, collectively amount to the most substantial single-market integration move in EU capital markets since the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR) and Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II ((MiFID II). The package’s reforms will have material consequences for trading venues, post-trade infrastructures, asset managers, depositaries, investment firms/brokers and crypto-asset service providers (CASPs). The expected net effect of the MIP is to reduce operational/legal frictions, lower (cross-border) costs, accelerate market consolidation where commercially rational and provide legal certainty for Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and post-trade as well as settlement finality. Texts on the MIP package are available here.

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