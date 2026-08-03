Vessel Arrest And Loan Recovery In Nigeria: When Enforcement Destroys The Asset

A vessel under arrest is no longer earning, and every day it sits idle, it loses value. Ironically, vessel arrest, while intended to secure a lender’s recovery, can sometimes destroy the very asset from which that recovery depends.

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A vessel under arrest is no longer earning, and every day it sits idle, it loses value. Ironically, vessel arrest, while intended to secure a lender’s recovery, can sometimes destroy the very asset from which that recovery depends.

As Nigeria prepares for increased indigenous vessel ownership through the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) and broader commercial ship financing, discussions have understandably focused on lending, collateral and risk assessment. Yet one critical question receives far less attention: What happens when the borrower defaults?

For many lenders, the instinctive response is vessel arrest. Nigerian admiralty law provides enforcement mechanisms that enable a mortgagee or maritime claimant to arrest a ship and, where appropriate, seek its judicial sale. The remedy is legally sound and often commercially necessary.

But vessels are unlike land, buildings or other conventional assets. A ship is not property; it is a business. When enforcement ignores this distinction, loan recovery can become an exercise in destroying value rather than preserving it.

This issue formed one of the recurring themes during the Olisa Agbakoba Legal Maritime Roundtable on De-Risking Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) Lending, where stakeholders from banking, shipping, insurance and legal practice examined how Nigeria can finance vessels without repeating the failures of previous maritime lending programmes.

A Vessel Is Not Just a Collateral

Banks are accustomed to lending against fixed assets. If a borrower defaults, land remains where it is, buildings generally retain value, and equipment can often be repossessed and stored.

Ships operate differently. A vessel generates value only when it is trading. Freight revenue pays the crew, services the debt, maintains the machinery and keeps insurance and regulatory certificates alive. Once operations stop, the economics change almost immediately. Port charges continue to accumulate, crew members remain entitled to wages, insurance premiums remain payable, classification requirements continue, machinery deteriorates when left idle, and commercial contracts may be terminated.

In other words, an arrested vessel becomes an expensive asset that is no longer producing income. That reality makes ship finance fundamentally different from conventional asset finance.

Vessel Arrest Is a Powerful Legal Remedy

Nigeria’s Admiralty Jurisdiction Act allows maritime claims relating to ship mortgages, ownership, possession and other recognised maritime claims to be commenced as actions in rem before the Federal High Court. Where the statutory requirements are satisfied, the Court may order the arrest of the vessel pending the determination of the dispute. The Court may also order the judicial sale of the vessel, with the proceeds distributed according to the applicable priority rules.

The Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules 2023 now govern the procedure for commencing admiralty proceedings, obtaining arrest orders and managing vessel release.

For lenders, vessel arrest serves several important purposes: it prevents the borrower from moving the ship outside Nigerian jurisdiction, preserves the lender’s security, creates commercial pressure to resolve the default, and ultimately enables judicial sale where recovery becomes unavoidable.

From a legal perspective, these are essential enforcement tools. From a commercial perspective, however, the picture is far more complicated.

When Enforcement Begins Destroying the Asset

Every lender wants to maximise recovery, yet immediate arrest may produce the opposite outcome. Unlike real estate, ships depreciate operationally. The longer an arrested vessel remains idle, the greater the likelihood that its commercial value declines. Charterers move to alternative vessels, scheduled contracts disappear, maintenance becomes deferred, classification certificates approach expiry, and insurance conditions become more difficult to satisfy. Potential purchasers discount the vessel because it has been inactive.

Meanwhile, legal expenses, port costs and custody expenses continue to accumulate. By the time judicial sale eventually occurs, the lender may recover significantly less than expected, not because the legal remedy failed, but because the commercial value disappeared during enforcement. The security existed; the asset no longer did.

The Recovery Problem Begins Long Before Default

One of the strongest messages from the Olisa Agbakoba Legal Roundtable was that recovery should never begin when default occurs; it begins when the facility is being structured.

Mr Collins Okeke, a partner at Olisa Agbakoba Legal, proposed four interconnected pillars for successful vessel financing:

Credit risk assessment Corporate and regulatory standing Security and facility structuring Default and recovery pathways

The fourth pillar deserves particular attention. Rather than treating vessel arrest as the automatic first response to non-performance, lenders should agree a restructuring-before-arrest framework before the loan is ever disbursed. This changes recovery from a reactive exercise into a managed commercial process. Instead of immediately immobilising the vessel, parties can explore restructuring, operational intervention or management changes while the asset continues generating revenue, shifting the objective from punishment to value preservation.

The Best Security Is Often Continued Operation

During the Roundtable, maritime stakeholders repeatedly emphasised that preserving the vessel’s earning capacity frequently provides greater protection than simply taking possession. A professionally managed vessel continues earning freight, which services the debt, maintains the ship, preserves insurance and protects resale value.

Professional ship management therefore becomes more than an operational issue; it becomes part of the lender’s security structure. The Professional Ship Management model presented during the Roundtable proposed that financing should include:

Assignment of vessel earnings

Appointment of an independent professional ship manager

Ongoing technical management

Compliance oversight

Maintenance obligations as conditions of financing

The presentation described professional management as protecting three interests simultaneously: the owner, the lender and the vessel itself. Assignment of earnings strengthens loan security while professional management preserves the commercial value of the asset. This approach recognises a simple commercial truth: a working ship is almost always worth more than an idle one.

Why Traditional Recovery Often Falls Short

Another challenge is that lenders rarely recover the entire proceeds of a judicial sale. Maritime claims do not exist in isolation, and depending on the circumstances, competing claims, including crew wage claims, salvage claims, port charges, Admiralty Marshal’s expenses, and other maritime liens, may rank ahead of or compete with the mortgagee’s interests under Nigerian admiralty law.

Consequently, even where a vessel is successfully sold, the lender may recover less than anticipated after competing claims and enforcement costs have been satisfied. This makes value preservation even more important, since every unnecessary reduction in the vessel’s market value directly affects recovery.

Banks Must Finance Businesses, Not Just Ships

Perhaps the most insightful observation during the Roundtable came from discussions around previous ship-financing failures. Participants noted that earlier lending programmes frequently concentrated on the physical vessel while paying insufficient attention to whether the ship actually had sustainable trade. A vessel without cargo, without charter, without commercial employment is not a financeable asset; it is a depreciating liability.

Stakeholders observed that previous financing failures left vessels idle in Lagos and Port Harcourt because projected revenues never materialised. The ships could not generate sufficient income to service the facilities, leaving both borrowers and lenders with distressed assets.

This is why modern vessel finance must begin with trade, long-term charter agreements, contracts of affreightment, cargo availability and revenue visibility. Only then should financing follow. Banks do not recover loans from steel; they recover loans from cash flow.

A Better Recovery Strategy

None of this suggests that vessel arrest should disappear, far from it. There are circumstances where immediate arrest is necessary to prevent asset dissipation or protect legitimate creditor rights. The point is different: arrest should be one tool within a broader recovery strategy, not the strategy itself.

The strongest vessel-finance structures anticipate distress before it occurs. They provide for earnings assignments, professional ship management, operational oversight, financial covenants, early intervention rights and restructuring mechanisms. Only when these measures fail should arrest become unavoidable. By then, the lender has already done everything possible to preserve the asset’s value.

Conclusion

Nigeria is entering a defining period for indigenous ship financing. As the CVFF gains momentum and commercial banks assume a larger role in maritime lending, success will depend not only on originating loans but on recovering them intelligently.

A vessel is not merely collateral; it is a revenue-producing commercial enterprise. Every enforcement decision should recognise that distinction. The objective of recovery is not simply to take possession of a ship; it is to preserve sufficient commercial value to recover the loan. Sometimes that will require arrest, sometimes restructuring, and sometimes professional ship management. The most successful lenders will know the difference, because in maritime finance, enforcement succeeds not when the vessel stops sailing, but when the lender recovers value without destroying the asset that created it. Whether you are financing a vessel, restructuring a distressed maritime facility or enforcing security following default, the Maritime and Blue Economy Practice at Olisa Agbakoba Legal helps clients navigate the legal and commercial issues that determine successful recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a lender arrest a vessel in Nigeria after a loan default?

Yes, where the lender has an enforceable maritime claim, such as a ship mortgage recognised under Nigerian admiralty law, proceedings may be commenced before the Federal High Court, and the vessel may be arrested in accordance with the Admiralty Jurisdiction Act and the Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules.

2. Why can vessel arrest reduce loan recovery?

An arrested vessel usually stops earning revenue while operating costs continue. Prolonged inactivity may reduce its commercial value, increase maintenance costs and affect charter opportunities, resulting in lower recovery when the vessel is eventually sold.

3. What is a restructuring-before-arrest approach?

It is a recovery framework agreed before loan disbursement that allows lenders to explore restructuring, operational intervention or management changes before resorting to vessel arrest. This approach seeks to preserve the vessel’s earning capacity while protecting the lender’s security.

4. Why is professional ship management important to lenders?

Professional ship management helps maintain the vessel, ensures regulatory compliance, preserves asset value and keeps the ship commercially active. Combined with an assignment of earnings, it strengthens the lender’s security and improves the likelihood of successful loan recovery.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.