Bulgaria's New Euro Law: What Businesses Need To Know Ahead Of The 2026 Currency Transition

Bulgaria is set to adopt the euro as its official currency on 1 January 2026, marking a significant economic milestone. Recent legislative changes have laid the groundwork for this transition, setting out rules on pricing, consumer protection, and compliance. For businesses, the Euro Transition Law introduces clear obligations, and strict penalties, making early preparation essential.

Following the European Union's approval earlier this year, Bulgaria has amended its Law on the Introduction of the Euro, published in the State Gazette after parliamentary adoption on 30 July 2025.

From 8 August 2025, all goods and services must display dual prices in both Bulgarian leva (BGN) and euros (EUR). While there is a grace period without penalties until 8 October 2025, non-compliance after that date may result in fines ranging from approximately €2,556 to €511,290.

To safeguard consumers, the legislation introduces 12 months of price monitoring to prevent unjustified increases during the transition. Regulators are authorised to intervene if basic goods and services show abnormal price spikes, and large retailers must publish daily retail prices of essential items on their websites.

While the government highlights benefits such as reduced transaction costs, closer EU integration, and increased market confidence, public opinion is divided. Some groups have called for a referendum, citing concerns over national sovereignty and economic impact.

Eurofast's Take



For companies operating in Bulgaria or trading with Bulgarian partners the new Euro Law represents both a compliance challenge and an operational shift. Early adaptation will be key, particularly for:

Accounting systems, ensuring readiness for dual currency reporting and invoicing.

Pricing strategies, maintaining transparency and compliance with price control measures.

Supply chain contracts, reviewing terms to account for currency changeover impacts.

