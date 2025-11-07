Good COP, Bad COP: What Can We Expect On Climate Finance At COP30 And Beyond? (Podcast)

- within Insurance, Real Estate and Construction and Consumer Protection topic(s)
As COP30 approaches, climate finance must accelerate, not only to address climate risks, but also to advance national security and economic competitiveness.
In a candid “good cop, bad cop” discussion, our speakers examine where substantive change is occurring, and whether it is driven by COP or by forces outside it.
Issues explored include:
- How are banks and capital markets reshaping their approaches to financing the energy transition?
- What steps are multilateral development banks taking to become bigger, better, and more effective in funding climate projects?
- How are market mechanisms, trade levers, and regulatory measures redefining public- and private-sector appetite for scaling climate capital?
- Given misalignments between national interests and the need for global action, is the COP process still fit for purpose?
This is the second episode in our COP30-themed podcast series, recorded on October 29 ahead of COP30, which will be held from November 10 to 21.
Speakers: David Lee (partner), Scott Neilson (partner), Tim Conduit (partner), Danae Wheeler (senior associate).
Produced by: Ying-Peng Chin (senior knowledge lawyer).
