Good COP, Bad COP: What Can We Expect On Climate Finance At COP30 And Beyond? (Podcast)

As COP30 approaches, climate finance must accelerate, not only to address climate risks, but also to advance national security and economic competitiveness.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

A&O Shearman are most popular: within Insurance, Real Estate and Construction and Consumer Protection topic(s)

As COP30 approaches, climate finance must accelerate, not only to address climate risks, but also to advance national security and economic competitiveness.

In a candid “good cop, bad cop” discussion, our speakers examine where substantive change is occurring, and whether it is driven by COP or by forces outside it.

Issues explored include:

How are banks and capital markets reshaping their approaches to financing the energy transition?

What steps are multilateral development banks taking to become bigger, better, and more effective in funding climate projects?

How are market mechanisms, trade levers, and regulatory measures redefining public- and private-sector appetite for scaling climate capital?

Given misalignments between national interests and the need for global action, is the COP process still fit for purpose?

This is the second episode in our COP30-themed podcast series, recorded on October 29 ahead of COP30, which will be held from November 10 to 21.

self

Speakers: David Lee (partner), Scott Neilson (partner), Tim Conduit (partner), Danae Wheeler (senior associate).

Produced by: Ying-Peng Chin (senior knowledge lawyer).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.