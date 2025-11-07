Appleby And Private Capital In The UK

Appleby continues to be active in supporting UK focussed private capital transactions, acting on behalf of stakeholders such as private capital financial sponsors, banks and other lenders, borrowers, shareholders, managers, bidders, issuers, general partners, ultimate beneficial owners and guarantors in relation to private and public companies.

Although the headlines often focus on the bigger ticket mega deals, 90% of buyout deals take place in the mid-market, according to Preqin. These are investments in well-established, successful, medium-sized businesses with considerable potential for growth and opportunities for what private equity calls 'value creation'.

Mid-market companies remained the growth engine of the UK private sector economy in September 2025, according to the latest NatWest UK Business Growth Tracker data*.

It is generally agreed that thresholds for UK mid-market deals have an enterprise value of £10 million to £300 million. Alongside its strong presence in high value M&A, private capital and finance activity, Appleby has established itself as an important support for participants in this mid-market.

Appleby remains the only offshore law firm with a presence in the three Crown Dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, enabling the provision of unrivalled and seamless legal support and consistent pan-jurisdictional service from the same firm. We can also provide advice on Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands, Mauritius and Seychelles law.

We have set out a number of areas of expertise where Appleby can assist in the UK mid-market, namely Private Equity, Mergers & Acquisitions, Financing, TISE Listings, Company Incorporations / Administration Services, Fund Raising and Safe Harbours:

Private Equity

Mid-market Merger & Acquisitions deals often involve entities that are incorporated in Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man which require legal advice in a variety of sectors, and local law opinions. This can be required at the time of buying a target but can also be relevant for bolt -on acquisitions and exit activity, creating meaningful headroom for value creation.

Although institutional and private credit financing arrangements often originate in the UK, the relevant borrower structures can include obligor entities that are incorporated in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, which will usually require local law input from our experts in this field, including taking registrable security over local intangible movable assets.Financing conditions are turning more favourable as the large volume of available capital drives deals because private capital firms are under pressure to deploy record levels of idle capital and deliver returns to investors after two slower years. With UK inflation on a downward trend and the Bank of England's rate hikes largely seen as having peaked, the market is anticipating that interest rates should continue to decline in 2025 and 2026. Such a scenario would lower the cost of debt and improve access to credit, which historically correlates with increased M&A and related financing activity.

The Channel Islands are home to The International Stock Exchange (TISE), an innovative listing and trading facility for companies to list securities and raise capital from investors in financial markets around the world.TISE is a leading stock exchange for listing securities offered to institutional and professional investors, with a market-leading position listing private equity debt, high yield bonds and securitisations. Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Limited is a leading listing agent and facilitates the listing of a wide range of securities on TISE.

Global advisors often recommend that using a company incorporated abroad may be the optimal solution (for example as a topco or bidco), and Appleby Global Services (AGS) provides a range of incorporation, administration, reporting and fiduciary services focused on corporate structures.AGS operates in seven highly regarded and well-regulated global locations, including the key international jurisdictions of Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jersey, Mauritius and the Seychelles, as well as the international financial centres of Hong Kong and Shanghai. Our dedicated teams of experienced professionals work closely with our legal specialists to provide our clients with an integrated legal and corporate administration offering.

We advise on the structuring of all types of investment fund vehicles, investment management and co-investment arrangements as well as separate account mandates. We have a wide range of experience across the spectrum of alternative asset classes – private equity, private credit, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure and fintech, hedge funds plus Shari'ah-compliant and hybrid strategies.Since its introduction in 2017, the Jersey Private Fund (JPF) has become Jersey's most popular funds product, and since August 2025 there is no longer a limit on the number of professional or eligible investors who can invest in a JPF. JPFs have proved a popular choice for UK investment managers, with authorisation applications being processed in less than 24 hours (where there are no high-risk factors and all eligibility criteria have been satisfied).

While uncertainty and volatility continue to be the key themes across the macroeconomy and global markets, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man offer a politically stable, fiscally autonomous environment with robust legal and regulatory frameworks that are familiar to those looking to safeguard their assets and wealth.

Appleby is a full-service law firm providing comprehensive, expert advice and services across Corporate, Dispute Resolution, Property, Regulatory and Private Client and Trusts practice areas. We work with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions.

Appleby's corporate and finance practices are renowned for their expertise and experience in providing comprehensive legal advice and assistance to a diverse range of clients including the UK mid-market. As one of the largest and most recognised offshore corporate and finance law firms, we advise a variety of local and international organisations. Whether requiring assistance with financing, mergers and acquisitions, funds advice or other corporate legal matters, our team of offshore corporate and finance lawyers is here to help.

* UK mid-market demonstrates resilience as solid growth is maintained in Q3 | NatWest Group