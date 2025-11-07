ARTICLE
7 November 2025

Bridging Divergence: Foundations Of Sustainable Finance Obligations In The EU, UK And US

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Earlier this year, our inaugural session in the "Bridging Divergence" webinar series examined the core legal frameworks shaping sustainable finance across...
Worldwide Finance and Banking
Heike Schmitz,Shantanu Naravane,Leonie Timmers
+2 Authors
Earlier this year, our inaugural session in the "Bridging Divergence" webinar series examined the core legal frameworks shaping sustainable finance across the EU, UK, and US. With regulatory approaches to sustainability continuing to diverge on both sides of the Atlantic, the webinar provided essential context on the legal and administrative structures underpinning ESG requirements for the financial sector.

The attached guide covers the principal regulatory frameworks discussed during the session, serving as a practical reference for navigating the increasingly complex landscape of sustainability obligations in these key jurisdictions.

For a deeper dive into these topics, you can access the recording of our webinar below.

View the Guide

Access the Webinar

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

