Latvia – Prosecution For Exports To Belarus In Breach Of Sanctions

It is being reported that a Belarusian businessman resident in Latvia is being prosecuted for alleged exports to Belarus in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The businessman, Igor Medved, is also reported to be preparing a guilty plea.

It is alleged that through his company, Nordwoc Limited, exports of sanctioned machinery have been made to Belarus. The precise type of machinery is not specified in the reports.

The investigation by the State Security Service was first made public in October 2023, at which time a freeze was also imposed on the shares of Nordwoc.

The prosecution is reported to be seeking a two-year custodial sentence, a fine of €225,000 and confiscation of €30,000 as well as confiscation of the shares of Nordwoc.

