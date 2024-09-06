Gender Pay Reporting Obligations Around The World

This map shows at glance which countries currently have reporting obligations in place for employers in relation to what men and women are paid in their organisations.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average gross hourly earnings of male and female paid employees, expressed as a percentage of the average gross hourly earnings of male employees.

Gender pay reporting requirements

Major changes to gender pay reporting are on the way in the European Union, due to the recent passage of the Pay Transparency Directive. The information shown on the map covers the current legal arrangements in place in reporting jurisdictions. More information on the new Directive will be published in due course, as EU member states begin the process of transposition.

